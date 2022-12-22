The FPL half-term report: Southampton

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Southampton, about to start a new era under manager Nathan Jones after almost four years with Ralph Hasenhuttl.

As is the case with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also under new management, any underlying data we’ve witnessed so far will be of limited use for Gameweek 17 due to the change in head coach.

But it at least helps us pinpoint the existing strengths and weaknesses of the Saints, as well as speculate on which FPL assets could prosper under the new regime.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 13 16th Shots 173 12th Shots in the box 109 13th Shots on target 54 16th Big chances 24 12th= Expected goals (xG) 14.75 19th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 14.75 16th

The Saints are currently in 19th place, stuck in the relegation zone after ending the first chunk of the season with three consecutive defeats.

Their only player with over two goals is forward Che Adams (£6.4m), whose 1.1 per cent ownership is beaten solely by the 4.6 per cent of James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) – likely inactive managers that have already ditched their FPL squads, considering the midfielder hasn’t scored since the opening day.

It’s easy to see why managers have little interest in Southampton attackers so far. They rank ok for goal attempts and big chances but have an awful expected goals (xG) tally.

Above: How Southampton compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR