150
Pro Pundits December 23

FPL Q&A: Salah v Darwin, Bueno v Patterson + going ‘anti-template’

150 Comments
Share

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked questions ahead of Gameweek 17.

Boxing Day is just a few days away and in this piece, I will be answering some of the questions from the FPL community which will likely be of interest to all of us FPL managers.

Q: The general opinion seems to be that it is better to play it safe now rather than later.

As long as you know you might be risking your season, the later Wildcard offers such a reset that there may never be more opportunities to go against the template.

Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks? 35

(via @Yoona939)

A: Rather than dive into selection dilemmas straightaway, I wanted to start with a macro strategy question. Admittedly, I might not be the best person to answer this, as my style of play is to often stick with the template picks and not necessarily look for differentials, just the best players.

However, there are lots out there who will not be happy with how the first half of the season went for them and, with the template currently looking so strong, there is an opportunity to differentiate. However, as always, we should be wary of differentiating just for the sake of being different.

With Double Gameweeks 19, 20, 21 and 23 likely, with more to come later, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to make up big ground and I think it is very important to get your ‘glue guys’ in your squad for the long-term, so you can focus your transfers on these Double Gameweeks. Start with a flexible squad so you can move to the players you want in each position in one move.

After that, pick and choose your battles. I think with just three or four players different from the template, you can still make up ground every week without risking a significant fall. Don’t try to go too hard this early, there is still a lot of time left and the ranks are still very condensed.

Q: Are we underrating Double Gameweeks this year because of last year’s Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King fiasco?

The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 5

(via @1088inde)

A: I’ve always believed that FPL is simply about picking good players from good teams. A good asset can score more in one game than a poor asset in two, as we saw in several cases last season.

What is tricky this time around is that the doubles that we know of are for good sides such as Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester City, all with good FPL assets. Fulham are an attacking team too.

However, the doubles for three of the four London sides include a fixture against Manchester City, which makes the ceiling slightly lower.

So, while we should still absolutely invest in these sides, I think some balance is necessary. I won’t be investing in Fulham’s defence, whilst I might go into Chelsea’s double without an attacker unless one emerges.

Also, it’s going to involve hits for players you might only want for one week, which needs to be factored in.

Q: Both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, or just one of them? And which one? Liverpool haven’t scored many away from home and have a lot of such games to come.

FPL Gameweek 11 hot topics: 'Sharp' Darwin, best Alexander-Arnold replacements

(via @Krooninho)

A: I am not a firm believer in the ‘too many eggs in one basket’ theory, I have mentioned the phrase ‘basket-wasting’ several times in the past so won’t repeat myself here.

If you believe that Liverpool and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) will resume where they left off, with much-improved attacking numbers, then doubling up should absolutely be on the cards.

If you are uncertain about it, then spreading the risk is a fair call but having one should not put you off the other. They are both good picks in their own right and must be weighed up against other alternatives in their respective positions.

In my opinion, the injuries to Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8m) have made Darwin a bit of a must-have. He is a big chance monster and, as he showed in the Carabao Cup last night, he is often wasteful in front of goal but I think that will improve with match sharpness.

In terms of value, I think Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) offers similar potential to Salah at a significantly lower price although, if captaincy was more of a factor, I would lean towards the Egyptian.

However, I don’t see myself captaining Salah during the next five Gameweeks so I would choose Darwin. The double-up is still very reasonable though, as Liverpool are top over the last six Gameweeks for goal attempts (100), shots in the box (72), shots on target (39) and big chances (23).

Q: Nathan Patterson or Hugo Bueno as the fifth defender?

EFL Cup round-up: Goals for Adams, £3.9m Bueno starts again

(via @bits_fpl)

A: This is a question I’m trying to answer for myself! Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) was impressive for Wolves in their last friendly, getting forward a lot and even taking some set pieces. When Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.2m) was brought on, Bueno stayed on.

Jonny (£4.4m) is currently injured and, from what I’ve read and heard from Wolves fans, the shirt is currently Bueno’s to lose. I expect Julen Lopetegui to shore up their defence too and ‘every little helps’ when needing that extra £0.1m over Nathan Patterson (£4.0m). There is definitely competition for his shirt though, that is undeniable.

At Everton, Patterson is a more nailed-on pick and will likely only drop out of the side if he gets injured. He has shown some attacking potential too, with an assist in his last friendly.

Idrissa Gueye (£4.9m), Amadou Onana (£4.8m) and Yerry Mina (£4.3m) are all fit, so the Toffees’ defence should also be strong. There is also a chance that Everton have a Double Gameweek 21, although the two trips to Arsenal and West Ham hardly scream points to me.

It’s unlikely that you will often need that fifth defender, as the eighth attacker or fourth defender will step in beforehand so I think it is fine to save £0.1m there, especially if your team value isn’t the greatest.

Saka's injury, Jesus' goals, in-form Toon: FPL notes 8

Further questions were asked about the ranking of premium midfielders and £8.0m assets but that is largely subjective and I don’t believe there is a right or wrong answer, with the second half being virtually like a new season.

We have discussed these issues at length on the Gameweek 17 Pod of the FPL Wire and it would simply be too voluminous to detail them all in this piece.

I hope you are as excited as I am for the season resuming, it promises to be a rollercoaster ride either way with so many Double Gameweeks on the horizon.

On behalf of myself, the FPL Wire team and the entire Scout family I wish you all a Merry Christmas.

See you next week.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Why not Bailey?

    Open Controls
    1. Batard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      In response to what?

      Open Controls
    2. sozopol
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      as a fifth mid? I think Andreas, for example, is better. As a fourth? I think there are plenty better options. Maybe a fourth if you are going 3 or 4 premiums? But I don't love that approach.

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        I agree. I think you can build much stronger starting midfield combinations without him. If he’s going to be on the bench then Andreas a better option, especially with a dgw on the horizon.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Excluding the DGW, isn't Bailey likely to score more points?

          Open Controls
          1. Goodfeathers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Maybe. I’d want to see more of him under Emery before I considered him though. & if he’s just going to sit on the bench then you probably won’t see many of his points when he does score. Like most I’ve had Andreas all season but have rarely benefited from any of his hauls.

            Open Controls
    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'll be having loads of Baileys over Chrimbo.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I'll be on the Strawberry Shaqiris

        Open Controls
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not bad, but would work better on a NBA forum

          Open Controls
      2. Batard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        You've got his family over for Christmas?

        Open Controls
  2. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) KDB & Botman
    B) Foden & Cancelo

    Basically in order to get KDB and three-mium (Salah, Haaland & Kane) I need to lose Cancelo.

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Cancelo is definite pick for me but if I had to choose between him or KDB, it’s KDB all day.

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        …so A 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    What option would you prefer if can't fit both in?

    A) Darwin in attack
    or
    B) James in defence

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Not sure how you can compare these two?

      Open Controls
      1. Lionac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can't have them both.

        I would have to either downgrade Darwin to eg. Wilson to afford James. Or downgrade James to Walker to afford Darwin.
        Still undecided which one of these is more essential.

        Open Controls
    2. Batard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Is there a 3rd option?

      A) Darwin is better off the left than through the middle, but with Firmino injured he's going to be through the middle (mostly), this makes him a tricky selection for me, especially away to an Emery team

      B) James is a great option but under Potter, he could be Lamptey v2.0, and Potter loathed to risk Lamptey too much. I think there's a strong likelihood he'll be benched against Bournemouth and if he starts, it'll be right right central defence, not wing back

      Open Controls
    3. Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Depends who the other player will be (i.e. xxx and Darwin or James and yyy)

      Open Controls
      1. Lionac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Darwin & Shaw
        vs
        Wilson & James (plus upgrade Iversen to Kepa)

        Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think I'd rather downgrade James to get Darwin in than vice versa.

      Open Controls
    5. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'm on both, but A.

      Open Controls
  4. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which is better?

    Salah but will have bueno and greenwood
    Or darwin so that i can upgrade both greenwood and bueno?

    Team right now
    Pope
    Rjames trippier gabriel
    Martinelli salah kdb rash andreas
    Wilson haaland
    Subs ward perraud bueno greenwood

    Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Would you go A or B if meant could get Kane Haaland KDB/Salah?

    A Cancelo
    B Akanji plus 2.4 m
    C Walker plus 2.6 m

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      * sorry- B or C?

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Lionac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Walker

      Open Controls
  6. Mr.SHaMBLes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hi all!
    I'm considering double city defence plus Salah, rather than single city defence and KDB (up to and including the double game week).
    Sounds strong to me on paper. What are your guys thoughts on this?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Double City defence should do well, but you have to pick players that are relatively nailed on, which tends to mean Ederson and Cancelo.

      Open Controls
    2. Batard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm not a fan of double city defence (at the moment at least). They're a beautifully flowing attacking team, but this is leaving them open. I can see them spanking Leeds but conceding. Also Pep doesn't seem settled on a defensive duo, the amount of rotation there makes it tricky to predict. It really depends on how long you're aiming at doubling up at the back

      Open Controls
      1. Batard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Plus nearly 13.0 on a City keeper and wingback feels like a lot of dollar dollar to invest

        Open Controls
    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      KDB looked amazing against Liverpool and I wouldn’t want to go without him personally. City aren’t as tight at the back as they have been in previous seasons either, so I think one City Def will suffice

      Open Controls
    4. Mr.SHaMBLes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thanks. Cancelo would definitely be one. The other likely Akanji or Walker.

      I agree about the attacking but they are still one of the best defences in the league too, which I would be hoping could then also be backed up with Salah's potential points

      Open Controls
    5. Mr.SHaMBLes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I haven't seen any of the Liverpool game so maybe I need to check that out before making my decision.

      Thanks all 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah definitely check that out. KDB was running the show & created so many quality chances.

        Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Getting closer and closer to the final team 😛

    Too heavy on defensive line up here folks?

    Ederson
    Robertson Trippier James
    KDB Saka Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Ward Andreas Patterson Bueno 0.4 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Batard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Love Robertson, just worry about the lack of clean sheets. I'm not a fan of Martial. He was rubbish against Burnley. He's playing like he's not expecting to be playing after the January transfer window closes.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Supposed to be Mitro but with the fitness ... Nketiah is an option yet Martial got better fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. PastaConcerto
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Just go Wilson

          Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like it. Nice peppering of differentials (based on a lot of the RMT’s I’ve seen at least).

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I prefer Ramsdale Cancelo over Ederson Robbo, the rest are great

      Open Controls
  8. Batard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    As a random aside, can anyone beat my total transfer count of 136 for this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      just now

      You could stop now and I wouldn’t beat that

      Open Controls
  9. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyone without salah or darwin?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      No. I'll be going both.

      Open Controls
    2. Batard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      This guy!

      Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Can start only with one of them:
    A) Mitro
    B) Martial
    C) Saka
    D) Trossard
    E) Kulusevski

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      E

      Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Pretty satisfied. Thoughts?

    Iversen (Ward)
    Trippier James Gabriel
    KDB Kulusevski Rashford Trossard
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah

    Ward | Perraud, Andreas, Patterson | 2.6 ITB

    - Will probably do Gabriel > Cancelo before the deadline.
    - Will likely have to bench Andreas for the double, unfortunately
    - Will buy 2 more Arse/City players for the double(s), probably mids

    E.g. I can afford
    1. Kulu + Rash > Saka + Foden (if I keep Gabriel)
    2. Kulu + Rash > Saka + Ode/Mart (if I have Cancelo instead)

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Confident nketiah will start ?

      Open Controls
      1. Batard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I would say so, otherwise Arteta wouldn't have offered him a new contract

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Very!

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers:)

          Open Controls
    2. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd definitely look at Perraud > White if you do end up upgrading Gabriel to Cancelo, but the team looks solid 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hmm but that blocks an Arsenal mid later on. Would rather save the money and Arse/City spots for the starting XI

        Open Controls
        1. Flaming Flamingo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That's fair, but I'd also be wary of booking in too many transfers - especially with the packed schedule and uncertainty surrounding doubles

          Open Controls
  12. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team folks? Not sure on kulu yet, could be Maddison or foden. 0.6m itb

    Kepa
    James trippier shaw
    Kdb kulu rashford martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Wilson

    Ward white andreas Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Maddison a doubt

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Kulu the best option then?

        Open Controls
        1. snow pea in repose
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          For me, yes

          Open Controls
          1. snow pea in repose
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Your team looks solid

            Open Controls
            1. Disturbed
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Cheers bud

              Open Controls
  13. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    A almiron and kane
    B kulu and Darwin

    A means no pool attack

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm on A but I have Salah. Probably B to cover Liverpool in your case

      Open Controls
  14. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you switch from Saliba to White if you got him at 4.5?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Did just that.

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Congrats for the 0.2, eh

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I hope it never stops!

          Open Controls
  15. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    A) James + Maddison
    B) Botman/White rotation + Darwin

    Open Controls
  16. Norco
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Trying to see what I can squeeze in my team, missing Cancelo but wondering if going Kane up top might exceed that.

    Is the midfield too thin/cheap?

    Kepa/Ward
    Trippier Shaw James (White Paterson)
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Almiron (Andreas)
    Kane Haaland Darwin

    ITB 0.0

    Open Controls
  17. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Isit i should go for darwin instead of salah if i am not gonna captain salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think Darwin + 3m+ spread across the team could be beneficial

      Open Controls
  18. Minty1337
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Any thoughts on this threemium?

    Kepa - ward
    James - Tripp - dunk - bueno - cancelo
    Rash - martinelli - Salah - almiron- andreas
    Nketiah - Kane - haaland

    After watching Darwin last night, it'd be a nightmare owning him for fpl personally.

    Not convinced almiron will keep up his form, but can't think of a better 5.8m midfielder.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.