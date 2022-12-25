49
FPL Gameweek 17 team drafts: Odegaard over Martinelli and Saka?

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Here, Burning Questions co-host Sonaldo (aka Andy) talks us through his Gameweek 17 thoughts and plans.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word anticipation “implies a prospect or outlook that involves advance suffering or enjoyment of what is foreseen.” I want to assume that whoever defined anticipation was thinking about FPL.

While the World Cup break was much needed for many managers, you can feel the anticipation in the air as FPL is about to return to full flow. Whether we suffer with red arrows or enjoy the green variety, certainly the game we love is officially back.

In this article, I try to explain my decisions with some difficult 50/50 calls before presenting my team. Of course, my team is not 100% set and things are subject to change before the deadline. 

KDB v Salah

FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

It feels like a huge swing in variance is about to happen with the Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) v Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) decision. No matter how people feel about this, to me, it is a very tight call and I feel I can make strong arguments for each side. I am leaning towards one or the other (on De Bruyne for now) and don’t see a scenario where I will get both. This is because owning the pair and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) means a lot of money tied up on three players and makes my overall team weaker. I wouldn’t recommend a ‘threemium’ if your team value is quite low. 

I also think that those who will go for Harry Kane (£11.6m) have a perfectly sound reason to do so. Let’s remember Kane has only blanked three times this season (consistency is king) so he is a perfectly fine premium option to go with as Spurs have a Double Gameweek 20 if no FA Cup third-round replay for the Lilywhites or Manchester City is needed. However, with Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) as my second-choice striker and Kane’s expensive price point, he is out of the picture for me. 

The common narrative that we are all aware of is that De Bruyne has become more of an assist-type FPL player, while Salah is now up top with Darwin and can be more explosive. But this season, Liverpool have struggled- and with it Salah, too. Essentially, the Egyptian is just not getting the same amount of chances as we are used to. Furthermore, because De Bruyne is creating so many big chances, his bonus points potential is quite high, while Salah has never been a bonus magnet. There is also an interesting stat about Salah still yet to receive a spot-kick this season, which means his penalty opportunities may come soon. 

After our Burning Questions episode with Pras on Thursday, I was hoping the Carabao Cup tie between City and Liverpool would ease my decision and I think it helped a bit. 

City v Liverpool

FPL Q&A: Salah v Darwin, Bueno v Patterson + going 'anti-template'

City started without their strongest squad and had two young guns, Cole Palmer (£4.3m) and Rico Lewis (£3.9m), in the starting XI, both of whom played excellently.

Palmer, who usually plays on the right in Riyad Mahrez‘s (£7.5m) role, was deployed on the opposite flank. This could be seen as a classic Guardiola tactic as he wants his wingers to use the width of the pitch.

Lewis, who started at right-back, was basically playing Joao Cancelo’s (£7.4m) role. What happens with this formation is that City transform into a 2-3-5 when attacking. We have seen this formation shift many times throughout this season. In this particular game, Lewis moved in to midfield alongside Rodri (£5.6m), allowing for both De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) to run up the pitch with freedom and join a five-man attack (Palmer, Haaland, Mahrez, De Bruyne and Gundogan). 

Why am I mentioning these tactical shifts? Because what we learned once again from this game is that no matter which players play for City, the system is so strong that the quality of football they display is not hurt with the absence of key players.

Below is an image from a Premier League game back in August versus Newcastle. You can see the same exact pattern where City shift to a 2-3-5. The three here in this case involves Cancelo and Kyle Walker (£4.8m) shifting in alongside Rodri. 

A group of men playing football Description automatically generated with medium confidence

This next image was from the Carabao Cup, where you can see Gundogan and De Bruyne forming part of a five-man attack when pushing up the pitch. 

A group of people playing football Description automatically generated with medium confidence

While this is not the only way City play, it is a quite common tactical pattern. The opposition defence is overwhelmed at times because centrally they need to mark Haaland, De Bruyne and Gundogan. But if the defence comes too central, then the wide wingers in Palmer and Mahrez have all the space in the world to create 1v1 situations. Gundogan is allowed to move up with De Bruyne because Lewis (or Cancelo) covers in the midfield with Rodri. 

Therefore in this game vs Liverpool, we saw many chances where City would spread the ball wide to Palmer or Mahrez, which would attract a defender to them and allow for space in behind for Gundogan or De Bruyne to run through (much like Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) at Arsenal). 

This all ties back to De Bruyne, who had all the space in the world in this game to create chances through his god-like crossing ability. And who is waiting in the middle? Erling Haaland.

The quick summary here is that regardless of rotation for this game, City’s attacking approach was flawless and De Bruyne in this system is a cheat code. You may argue that Liverpool don’t sit back like other teams would, but the same can be said about the Reds themselves, who have struggled to break down teams that sit back this season. Plus, City play Leeds first, which is a perfect De Bruyne-type of game. 

On the flip side of this attacking 2-3-5 is that it opens a lot of space on the counter for teams playing against City. Since you have just two at the back, as long as the opposition (Liverpool) can counter fast, they can utilize this space in behind. City in general want the ball and are trying to command games and are always marching forward. We saw this in this game where City were caught on the counter and using Nunez’s speed, Salah was also able to get a goal. 

The stand-out player from Liverpool’s attack for me was Nunez. But Nunez is Nunez’s worst enemy. While he is a speed demon with marvelous off-the-ball movement, his finishing has been woeful at times (zero shots on target on Thursday). The assist to Salah was fantastic, but I question if we will see his finishing ability get stronger in the short term. 

In all, I still think one game is too little to judge both teams, but De Bruyne showed enough signs that he is coming for the league after a difficult World Cup. 

Salah could easily explode and be back to his best so I want to keep my options open till the last day, but right now, I am leaning much more towards De Bruyne given his potential doubles as well. 

Arsenal

FPL friendlies round-up: Odegaard and Doherty looking sharp as White returns 1

Arsenal are top of the Premier League and have been in marvelous form this season. Their team attacking xG data is quite similar to 2021/22 but their defensive xGC stats have risen tremendously.

While the initial fixtures are not the best from Gameweek 17, Arsenal’s schedule does improve around Gameweek 22 and there is a high potential that a ‘double’ falls for them in Gameweek 21. So, it is impossible to ignore their assets now as we will want them in a month’s time.

This makes Ben White (£4.7m) a no-brainer for me as I don’t want to have to deal with bringing him in later. However, picking between the attacking options is tough. The biggest question we must ask ourselves is whether Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) being unavailable will affect them attacking wise but since their team xG is similar to last season, I want to assume that not a drastic difference will be seen. Of course, football doesn’t always work that way. 

Surprisingly, Martin Odegaard (£6.4m) has the highest non-penalty xGI of the Arsenal midfielders, followed by Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m). I am torn between the three. Saka is the best option, but this means I need to go with Anthony Martial (£6.7m), who I am not fully convinced by. Martinelli is a sensible pick but since I have no value tied up in him anymore, I am considering a sneaky Odegaard punt. I want to assume that against these difficult fixtures, Arsenal will have to find ways to win and his set-piece threat as well as his ability to create might bode well. 

The issue with Odegaard is that if I do go for him, and Martinelli and Saka emerge as the obvious options, I am stuck with him. 

Chelsea

FPL Gameweek 4 tips: Keep or sell Haaland, Mount and Liverpool defenders?

Chelsea is a tough puzzle to solve. With two solid fixtures followed up by a difficult double, most of us will have Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) and Reece James (£5.8m) for good reason.

Mason Mount (£7.5m) is also a good option to have. His stats don’t convince me and nor do his performances from this season either but fixtures breed form. He is a flat-track bully with a Double Gameweek coming up, so it is difficult to ignore. 

THE Uniteds

There is no doubt I will go with Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) but I am quite literally 50/50 on Martial versus Callum Wilson (£7.4m). 

Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) is a self-explanatory pick. He’s great value for someone who has similar xGI stats as nearly all the £8.0m midfielder options.

Wilson has made it into my team recently and I’m quite happy with him at the moment. I just value him as a tremendous finisher and one of the best strikers in the league as long as he stays fit. It’s between him and Martial with the news that Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) may be out. 

Here is my team below, but just a day earlier I had Saka and Mitrovic instead of Martinelli and Wilson, so this could change. I am set on all the spots except Odegaard and Wilson. This can easily become Saka/Martinelli/Mount/Zaha and Martial!

Good luck everyone and welcome back to FPL!

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. WVA
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    BOOM

    DDG
    James Trippier White
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Darwin
    Ward Andreas Perraud Bueno

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      which one?

      A) Doherty - Trossard - Wilson
      B) James - Almiron - Martial

      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        woops reply fail!

    2. MFC86
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very nice

  2. Rocket Raccoon
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kepa or Cucu?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kepa

    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Kepa

    3. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Thanks

  3. Sal8
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Pick 1 please

    1. Cancelo wilson
    2. James darwin

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      1

    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      1

    3. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

    4. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      On fixtures
      2

  4. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    A) James and Andreas
    Or
    B) Castagne and Almiron?

    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    3. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    4. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which choice would you make for this last minute decision

    Wilson or Martial

    Rest of front 8

    Martinelli Mount Saka Salah Peirera

    Darwin Haaland xxxxxxx

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wilson if money no issue

  6. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    which one?

    A) Doherty - Trossard - Wilson
    B) James - Almiron - Martial

    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      B, but could do equally well

    2. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    3. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’d go B but do like Doherty

  7. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have I cracked it?

    Ward, (Iversen)

    Cancelo, Trippier, James, (White, Patterson)

    KDB, Saka, Martinelli, Almiron, (Andreas)

    Haaland, Kane, Martial

    0.0 in the bank

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      looks spicy! no pool attackers?

      1. Sam (Team Sam)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I can't decide!

        This morning I had Salah and Darwin instead of KDB and Martial.

        It meant no Cancelo though

  8. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is there any news on Darwin or are we expecting him to start?

  9. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Cancelo, Bruno, Wilson
    B) Walker, Saka, Kane

    1. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  10. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Left this a little late! How’s the looking? 1.4itb. Could go Almiron to Kulu / mount and Wilson to Martial, thoughts please?

    Kepa
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Almiron Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Wilson

    Ward Andreas White Bueno

  11. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ignore the Conte reports?

    Kepa
    Trippier, James, Walker
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Hauland, Kane, Darwin

    Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Saliba

    .1

    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      What Conte reports?

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Look on the bbc, been posted all day

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Prefer White to Walker

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Oh sorry
      Play Saliba over Walker

  12. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Last two spots…

    A. Wilson + 3.8m def
    B. Martial + Bueno / Patterson (0.6/0.5 itb)

    Kepa
    Cancelo Tripps James
    KDB Saka Rashford Miggy
    Haaland Darwin XX
    (Ward, White, Andreas, XX)

    1. George James
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I like a Wilson Rafa

  13. JONALDINHO
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Why aren’t many going Nketiah. 6.5 up top for the 2nd most attacking side itl. More of a goalscorer than Jesus too. Trying to decide between him and Trippier or Wilson and White

    1. antis0cial
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will he def start though?

      1. JONALDINHO
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why wouldn’t he? He’s a good player and had a big impact at end of last year. Their only other option is Martinelli with ESR out wide when he’s back but that doesn’t make as much sense

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland Kane Darwin

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Martinelli Saka Odegaard

      1. JONALDINHO
        • 5 Years
        just now

        The creative no.8 over the goalscoring no.9?

  14. ratski
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just can't get my head around cancelo to walker. With stones back fit I just see his starting place as a really doubt

  15. George James
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best team?

    A)

    Kepa • Ward
    Tripps • Shaw • James • (Bueno • White)
    Rashford • KDB • Martinelli • Kulu • (Andreas)
    Haaland • Darwin • Wilson

    B)
    Kepa • Ward
    Tripps • Shaw • White • (Bueno • Patterson)
    Rashford • KDB • Mart • Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland • Darwin • Kane

  16. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Think I’m set.
    Kepa
    James, Trippier,Shaw
    KDB,Foden,Saka,Fernandes,Rashford
    Haaland,Wilson

    Ward,White,Bueno,Greenwood

    How’s that?

  17. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    just now

    All set? Feels like the most balanced team I can get with Salah, KdB and Haaland. Maybe change Almiron to Andreas to free up fonds to change Greenwood to a playing forward. Suggestions or G2g or switch to a team with Kane and Darwin?

    Kepa, Ward
    Saliba, Trippier, Shaw, James, Bueno
    Salah, KdB, Almiron, Rashford, Martinelli
    Wilson, Haaland, Greenwood

