39
Scout Notes January 13

FPL review: Bargain Bailey hauls during Villa victory

39 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Friday night’s meeting between Aston Villa and Leeds United.

The numbers and graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

A fun, open, match for neutrals ended in a 2-1 home win for Aston Villa despite all the efforts of Leeds.

There was very little FPL interest in this contest, with Rodrigo (£6.3m) the only starter with over five per cent ownership.

Yet it was Leon Bailey (£4.5m) who starred here with a goal, assist and 12 points, a man whose start-of-season popularity saw him in over 1.5 million squads.

BARGAIN BAILEY WAS BRILLIANT

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker was given a pre-season price drop from £6.5m to £5.0m and this caught the attention of the FPL community. Not for long, though. An opening day blank at Bournemouth was followed by a Gameweek 2 benching, leading to mass abandonment that now puts his value down to £4.5m.

Between Bailey and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m), we are spoilt for quality cheap midfielders this year. It took just three minutes for the 25-year-old to score his fourth of the campaign, as Leeds’ corner quickly turned into a counter-attack where Boubacar Kamara (£4.8m) set up Bailey’s left-footed curler from just inside the penalty area.

Midway through the second half, it was 2-0. A powerful Bailey shot was saved by Illan Meslier (£4.5m) but fell onto Emiliano Buendia’s (£5.7m) header. Initially given offside, VAR rightly deemed it a fair goal.

Unai Emery has started Bailey for four successive league games. Not only will this performance keep him in the line-up, it’s also reinforced by the first-half ankle injury to Ollie Watkins (£7.1m).

Managers could consider having both Bailey and Pereira in tandem if it frees money up for elsewhere. Furthermore, while the Fulham playmaker is about to face Spurs and Chelsea, Bailey has Southampton and Leicester City up next.

BAMFORD BETTERS RODRIGO

Leeds will feel frustrated that they couldn’t leave with at least a draw, considering their 2.38 expected goals (xG) bettered Villa’s 1.28. Armed with the five best individual expected goal involvement (xGI) scores, they lost and remain in 14th place.

As the first FPL midfielder to reach ten goals this season, Rodrigo’s low ownership is surprising. Being played as a forward, he entered Gameweek 20 as the second-best in his assigned position for shots and xG.

It was therefore interesting to see forward Patrick Bamford (£7.2m) score on his comeback. His 2020/21 ended on a whopping 194 points following 17 goals and 11 assists. Injuries have plagued him since but he was there by the penalty spot to convert a Wilfried Gnonto (£5.0m) pullback.

BITS AND PIECES

In fact, Gnonto was a constant menace in this match – he looks like a real talent. The 19-year-old has started all league games since the World Cup and, after netting against West Ham United last time, was cruelly robbed of an assist here thanks to Joe Gelhardt’s (£5.1m) toe.

FA Cup injuries to Matty Cash (£4.6m) and Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) meant both managers made one change to their starting line-ups, although Villa were forced into a pair of early substitutions. Watkins’ ankle is joined in the treatment room by Lucas Digne’s (£4.6m) shoulder, leading to an early debut for new £13.2m signing Alex Moreno (£4.5m).

The attacking left-back produced five goals and four assists for Real Betis last season but was needed for a crucial intervention after Rodrigo took the ball around Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m).

Argentina’s recent World Cup winner soon made amends with a magnificent save to end the first half. Luke Ayling’s (£4.5m) cross was met by Jack Harrison (£5.8m) at point-blank range but Martinez found a way to stop it.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; A Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Moreno 10′); J Ramsey (Sanson 81′), Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia (Coutinho 81′); Bailey, Watkins (Ings 32′)

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch (Firpo 88′), Cooper, Struijk (Wober 66′); Roca (Greenwood 77′), Adams; Harrison (Bamford 67′), Aaronson (Gelhardt 77′), Gnonto; Rodrigo

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

39 Comments Post a Comment
  1. @ocprodigy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Can’t fall for the Bailey trap again surely

    Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Gnonto

    Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Well done Bailey(TC) owners!

    Open Controls
  4. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    0 points and went up 8,000 places

    E-Z game !

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      My minus 4 is to blame/thank

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        235,856 to 264,406

        Open Controls
  5. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1614041361367310336

    Teamnewsandtix says someone in Brighton informed them that Nunez hasn't travelled with the Liverpool squad

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1614042589681836033

      The Anfield Talk also reporting he's out of tomorrow's game

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Excellent

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Klopp already confirmed this at 12:31pm today.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          Weird he wasn't red flagged then and that places like this are reporting this as new news

          Open Controls
        2. MANU4LYF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Oh mate, you didn’t have to state the time to the minute

          Open Controls
          1. Optimus.
            • 11 Years
            just now

            I see Mbappe liked ManU on Twitter today, massive development

            Open Controls
      3. Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        32 mins ago

        If Nunez or VvD were starting tomorrow it wouldn't make a difference. 2-1 Brighton with our form

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          Agreed, money on with those dirty bookie chaps @ 5/2.
          Few pennies on the home double with Utd @ 3/1.

          Peeps are slow to see the change in dynamics.

          Open Controls
          1. Optimus.
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            I might do the same. Utd beating City wouldn't be a surprise either

            Open Controls
            1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Absolutely, really looking forward to those games.
              Good Luck sir!

              Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    No manager quotes on the injuries in the article 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A screenshot of the xG shot heatmap of Harrison's miss/Martinez's wonder save would have been interesting too.

      Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    How can I rise in rank with 0 points?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Hits

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Because so many people took hits you have a credit

      Open Controls
  8. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Thanks bailey!!!!

    Open Controls
  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    After the -8 hit I’m outside 1mil for the first time this season…

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hits really matter this season. There's actually only 8 points between the top 1m and top 10k this season. It's really tight

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I hope they worth taken cause I had to ditch Liverpool assets, they are the reason my season went that bad actually owning Trent and Robbo for 10/20 gws of the season and Darwin being in my team from gw12

        Open Controls
  10. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    GW21

    Start 2

    A) Saliba
    B) Botman
    C) Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Too early - wait until week 20 plays out

      Open Controls
  11. Zoostation
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    TC tomorrow Haaland, hoping for 3 goals over the two games, minimum.

    Open Controls
    1. The Parrot
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Yup

      2+ v Spurs is a must
      Then we can sit and watch the derby with interest

      Wish it was that way round

      Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rasher Captaineers will be bringing home the bacon this g/w.
      I can smell it.

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I TCed him but I believe in 2 goals and I’d be happy with that. I expect surely a goal vs Spurs home so if he scores tomorrow it’s perfect

      Open Controls
  12. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Not again, bailey.

    Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Forest agreed a deal for Danilo from Palmeiras. A very highly rated DM. They ain’t going down trust me. Saints Bournemouth and Everton get relegated

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      You’re right. Making a signing will make all the difference. If only they’d thought of that before.

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        😆 Good Stuff!

        Open Controls
    2. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      With all the players they have now there weekly wages must be as much as ManU now

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Impressive coup that!

      Open Controls
    4. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Good signing for this area of the team. We aren't going down without a fight at least 🙂

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.