Scout Reports January 17

FPL new signings: Who is Mykhailo Mudryk?

Chelsea poached Mykhailo Mudryk (£7.0m) from under the noses of Arsenal last weekend, signing the 22-year-old in a projected £88m deal from Shakhtar Donetsk.

He caught the eye in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage and arrives on the back of 10 goals and nine assists across all competitions this season.

The Ukrainian winger was paraded on the pitch at half-time during Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, after signing a whopping eight-and-a-half-year deal.

Mudryk has since been priced up as a £7.0m midfielder by FPL and could make his debut when the Blues travel to Liverpool in the opening fixture of Gameweek 21 on Saturday.

But is Chelsea’s new signing worthy of Fantasy interest? We’ll assess his appeal in this Scout Report piece.

MUDRYK’S HISTORY

SeasonClubCompetitionAppsGoalsAssists
2022/23Shakhtar DonetskPremier Liga1276
Champions League632
2021/22Shakhtar DonetskPremier Liga1127
Ukrainian Cup101
Champions League701
2020/21Shakhtar DonetskPremier Liga300
Ukrainian Cup100
Desna Chernigiv (loan)Premier Liga1000
2019/20Shakhtar DonetskPremier Liga300
2018/19Shakhtar DonetskUkrainian Cup100
Arsenal Kyiv (loan)Premier Liga1000

Coming through Skakhtar Donetsk’s youth academy, Mudryk was handed a first-team debut in a Ukrainian Cup match at the age of 17.

The next step was a loan move to Arsenal Kyiv before he returned to Shakhtar and made three Premier Liga appearances in 2019/20.

Another loan followed, to Desna Chernigiv, where he gained vital experience, which helped him establish himself upon his return to his parent club, who had just appointed current Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Mudryk scored his first goal in October 2021 and featured in every UCL group-stage game that season, including matches against Real Madrid and Inter Milan. However, the domestic league was halted due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, leaving him with only 11 Premier Liga appearances in 2021/22.

The current campaign sees him boast seven goals and six assists in 12 league appearances, with five goal involvements in six UCL outings, an impressive showing given that Shakhtar were outsiders in their group.

For Ukraine’s national side, Mudryk has eight caps to his name so far, having made his international debut last year.

WHERE WILL HE FIT IN AT CHELSEA?

Dubbed the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’, Mudryk can play either in a wide position, as a number 10 or as a forward, but many of his best performances came when cutting in from the left onto his preferred right foot.

He is quick, his movement is great and he is equally comfortable staying wide or moving into more central areas.

As a result, it’s likely Mudryk will perform as a left-winger at Chelsea, certainly initially given the injury crisis at Stamford Bridge, which includes positional rivals Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) and Christian Pulisic (£5.7m).

Therefore, we could potentially see Graham Potter favour a front three of Mudryk, Kai Havertz (£7.8m) and Joao Felix (£7.5m), once the latter returns from suspension of course.

IN QUOTES

“It’s more comfortable for me when I play on the line where I can show all my potential one against one. I have more space to move to the front and I can create a lot more chances when I play on the line. There are more people in the middle. But, you know, the middle is also OK for me. My inspiration is Cristiano Ronaldo because of what you can do if you work hard and believe in yourself. I like the way Cristiano plays. I see myself like that – a winger. But I need more time to change my position from No. 11 or No. 7 to No. 9. With time it is possible.” – Mykhailo Mudryk

“He’s a young player with a big future. He has exciting quality in the final third, very fast and direct, attacks the backline, can go in wide areas but also affects the goal. He’s a really exciting player and I think our supporters will like him.” – Graham Potter

“I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future. I know the value of Mudryk, he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.” – Roberto De Zerbi, Mudryk’s former manager at Shakhtar

“Mudryk is a serious talent. After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, he’s the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot of money and respect our club and president.” – Darijo Srna, Shakhtar’s director of football

THE FPL PROSPECTS

The biggest problem at Chelsea right now is clearly at the top of the pitch, with just five goals scored in five games since the Premier League restarted, and 12 in 12 overall under Graham Potter. Across the 2022/23 campaign, the Blues rank 13th for minutes-per-xG (81.4), so it’s clear they need more quality in attack.

In that sense, the signing of Mudryk should provide a much-needed spark and help boost their numbers.

Due to those aforementioned injuries, it’s likely Potter will want to integrate Mudryk into his starting XI as quickly as possible (see Joao Felix), potentially as soon as Saturday’s visit to Anfield.

Mudryk may still be a little rough around the edges, but we’ve seen a huge step up in his output this season, with the obvious caveat that the Premier League is levels above the Ukrainian top flight. However, he’s already produced in the UCL, which offers encouragement that he can hit the ground running.

MUDRYK – CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022/23
Appearances6
Goals3
Assists2
xG1.11
Shots9
Chances created5

Mudryk was Shakhtar’s nominated set-piece taker because of his excellent crossing ability, so a share of dead-ball duties would boost his potential in FPL. Meanwhile, 1.33 key passes per 90 minutes (p90) in the UCL this season hints at his potential as a creator, while eight dribbles p90 shows a willingness to take players on in the final third in an attempt to make things happen.

The issue for Mudryk is the number of appealing midfielders available to FPL managers right now, which suggests it will be hard for most of us to fit him in.

Saying that, Chelsea have a favourable run of fixtures, including West Ham and Southampton in the next four Gameweeks, so Mudryk could be an option for anyone looking to break the template.

Nonetheless, with so many strong midfield options in the same price bracket, allowing him time to settle is probably best advised.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

103 Comments
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Go play some rap music

    Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    (C)rap music 🙂

    Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Chelsea's next manager will enjoy having this kid.

    Open Controls
  4. Extr3meZy
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Should i bench mitrovic or Martinelli to play Mitoma and should I take a -4 to transfer out Martinelli to odegard?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      No to both

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Bench martinelli

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Mitoma a budding troll?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          I like being trolled by one blank in six starts

          Open Controls
          1. Riverside Red
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            25 pts from the first 17 GWs..and you are constantly promoting him as essential.

            Open Controls
            1. Robe Wan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              Got to say he has all the makings of a fake news

              Open Controls
              1. Old Bull
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 38 mins ago

                He’s not fake news.

                Open Controls
            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              I don't say a player is essential. I only describe the data available

              Mitoma was not a starter until GW14, when his new manager integrated him into the first team to replace Trossard at LW, who was the talisman for a while

              If you're not aware that this can happen to any good player or you're counting his points while he was only used as an impact sub, I guess there's no point arguing

              Please provide the data to show that he's not been a good asset since he became a starter

              Open Controls
              1. Riverside Red
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                He couldn't get in the team for most of the season...that usually means there are better players being selected ahead of him ....hope you have him in your team after all your support for his inclusion.

                Open Controls
                1. Ze_Austin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 42 mins ago

                  You haven't answered my question: What data do you have to show that he's not been a good asset since his new manager dumped the previously nailed left winger for him in GW14?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Riverside Red
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    I have...not being selected is good data...is he in your team?

                    Open Controls
                  2. Riverside Red
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Just checked...you haven't even got him in your own team..that's how much confidence you have in his ability and recent performances.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ze_Austin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      Maybe you'll come back later and read this thread with a clear head

                      You're only making a fool of yourself, and I'll stop feeding your desire to have an opponent

                      If nothing I've said has made sense to you and your argument boils down to "Is he in your team?" and "He wasn't good because his previous manager didn't see how good he was, so he can't be good now", then I'll refer to an earlier statement: I guess there's no point arguing. This is not the kind of conversation I'm on FFScout for. I prefer focusing on relevant, current data, and trying to use that to predict future form

                      Good luck with your team and your decisions

                      Open Controls
                      1. Riverside Red
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 13 mins ago

                        I don't think I'm making a fool of myself just because I think have a different point of view to you.
                        I notice you make a lot of comments on this site...sometimes you can be wrong.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Ze_Austin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        I have given you the chance to show where I'm wrong. I am not opposed to being wrong. I've been proven wrong, like when some people with more info pointed out to me that Akanji's starts have been mostly due to injuries, especially Dias who I thought was being phased out, but actually turned out to be carrying a knock back then. It's either I forgot or I didn't notice, so I admitted that and adjusted my view on Akanji as an asset

                        I'm opposed to arguing just for the sake of it

                        You think Mitoma is a bad asset now, for this GW and future GWs? Bring data to back it up

                        You think the data I'm bringing is skewed or flawed? Bring your reasons

                        "He wasn't nailed before he became nailed" and "You don't have him in your team" can't be your best arguments against on of the league's form attackers in the league's form attack

                        I refuse to believe it's just that. If it is, then I refuse to keep the argument going beyond that, because there's no point

                        This has nothing to do with me as a person or the number of comments you've seen me post. Just bring your own facts and back up your argument with relevant data for current decisions, or leave me be

                        Open Controls
                    2. Old Bull
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 28 mins ago

                      Ridiculous argument. You can’t have them all in all the time. I rate Toney as marginally better than Mitro but he’s not in my team at present because of the recent Fulham DGW.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Riverside Red
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 9 mins ago

                        What's ridiculous by pointing out he only got 25pts from the first 17 GW's

                        Open Controls
                      2. dansully3
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                        Give it up, it's a good for 5th mid and you look very silly arguing.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Old Bull
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 49 mins ago

                        Ok sure, he’s pants. Don’t pick him. And I mean that sincerely. Sincere is my middle name.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Yank Revolution
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        When is this Fulham DGW supposed to occur?

                        Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I would bench Martinelli, United not conceding much, Spurs and Leicester are

      Open Controls
  5. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Keita playing well??? 😮 😮 😮

    Open Controls
  6. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    I remember watching this guy playing against Celtic and I thought he was amazing. Never having heard of him, I just thought he was just having a worldy that night but £88m seems to suggest he performs like that on a regular basis. If so, he's more than well worth a punt at £7m.

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Likewise. Ripped apart by him.

      He's also turned it on with Ukraine more than once last year.

      Open Controls
  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    After KDB --> Mitoma, who will you bench in this front 8? Mahrez (WOL) or Rashford (ars)?

    Martinelli, Almiron, Mahrez, Mitoma, Rashford
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    (I have 8.4m in the bank, so be it)

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Why Sell KDB ?

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Because he missed training today. Probably shopping.

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I don't want to sell KDB but he has the worst stats among my other midfielders (since the restart). Mahrez has lower expected minutes but better stats than KDB. He will go next week for Odegaard.

        Open Controls
        1. dansully3
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          That doesn't sound right, worst stats me hoop.

          Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Bench Martinelli - looked a bit tired on Sunday I can see ESR eating into his minutes now

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks for your suggestion. Makes a lot of sense. I didn't watch Arsenal this weekend. Is Arteta going to bench him often? In that case, he could be the player to sell.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Probably not often but can see his game time being reduced if he continues to look fatigued

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Thanks, I will keep a watch on that. Very helpful.

            Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Why Mahrez? Wolves are easier opponent than Arsenal.

        Open Controls
    4. mdm
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Thanks for your suggestion. In that case, I could just bench KDB and not sell him, saves me a transfer.

        Open Controls
  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    As a Arsenal fan I know all about how good Mudryk is as has dominated my Arsenal twitter feed for weeks. As a MID asset, and at only 7.0m he will be a serious option if he secures minutes going forward. Looked impressive in the Champions league so I expect him to make a quick impact at Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. dansully3
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Chelsea are pants and have umpteen fast wide players who seemingly can't play.

      Open Controls
  9. Perrund
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I've added Mudryk at http://footmin.uk. It displays visually how many minutes each man plays, to help understand which players sub off/on for which other players, and anticipate when players will be rested - I'd built it for myself and then thought I might as well put it on a free website.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      How does anyone know how many minutes Mudryk will play?

      Open Controls
      1. Perrund
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        True, it's not much use for him personally at the moment! I keep it updated though whenever he or any other Premier League player plays.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yeah, I misunderstood tbf. Fair enough 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        He getting all of João Félix's minutes for the next 3 games

        Open Controls
        1. Perrund
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          That's got me thinking - I'll have a think about how I might display a three-game suspension for violent conduct differently to a one-game suspension for a professional foul

          Open Controls
  10. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Martinelli—>oodergard ??

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      If you have 2 FTs and nothing else to fix, maybe

      Not a priority, imo

      Open Controls
  11. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Why don’t Chelsea sign 15 players all who play a similar position with a similar height/ weight/ haircut all with a similar history and profile, all a bit flimsy and lightweight but reasonably skilful on the ball and see what happens……..

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Lmao. I'm tempted to punt early on Mudryk!

      Open Controls
  12. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Wolves are painfully bad.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      That pass after the corner was funny and sad

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Why would you do anything other that get the ball in the box in that situation?! Clueless team.

        Open Controls
  13. RICICLE
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Come on Neves score a worldie!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Good set piece routine, to be fair

      Liverpool win the battle of the B teams

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah it was hopeful thinking haha, just wanted another goal in the game tbh haha!

        Open Controls
  14. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Still undecided on my next move. Time to sell Salah? 2FT's/1.4 ITB

    Ward, Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Bueno, Shaw, Schar
    Martinelli, Salah, KdB, Almiron, Rashford
    Mitro, Haaland, Greenwood

    Don’t think I want Kane in a move with salah and greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yes time to sell. Why not Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Could of got him this gw but I didn’t so it feels like it’s to late and I don’t really think Tottenham are on form atm

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          They haven’t been on form for a while and Kane is still the second best FPL player by far. I say go for it.

          Open Controls
          1. Tshelby
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Also with Fulham and city next?

            Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I don't recall any sustained spell of this season where Spurs looked really good

          Yet Kane keeps banging 'em points in regularly. At least, more regularly than all other strikers and premiums bar Haaland

          I wonder what'll happen if Spurs finally start looking good, so I'm happy to have him for now

          Open Controls
          1. Tshelby
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Cheers Ze! On your advice I got schar in and that worked out great so think I’m going to get Kane as well with mitoma or Odegaard

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Still feels like we got lucky and unlucky in the same match

              His free kick that hit the post, and then Mitro's mistake

              I guess they cancelled out

              You're welcome, as always. Happy to help and be helped as well

              Good luck 🙂

              Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              ‘On your advice’

              Open Controls
            3. Riverside Red
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Can't make your own mind up...

              Open Controls
          2. dansully3
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Kane is pretty much guaranteed pts. I don't understand ppl dissing him. His stats don't lie. Why ppl own Salah now puzzles me!

            Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      You’re very well set up. Why not the Kane move? Could bring in Mitoma/March as part of it. If not, maybe do Martinelli to Odegaard & save the other transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        The Odegaard and mitoma is really on my mind. Is salah or kdb worth keeping?

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          KDB for WOL & DGW 23 yes.

          And Kane over Salah for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Tshelby
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Yeah I think I really should consider him

            Open Controls
          2. Tcheco
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Salah & Greenwood to Kane & Mitoma is a monster move.

            Open Controls
            1. Tshelby
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Bench headaches a head!

              Open Controls
              1. Tcheco
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Oh yes. But you could start playing the fixtures and possibly bench Martinelli this week. I am trying to sell it because I have squad envy and my wildcard would look like your team give or take 2 players haha

                Open Controls
  15. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Creaks are starting to show with Conte. Strange comments

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yikes! What has he said again?

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        "I've never seen the medical department coming here to explain. I've never seen the club or the sporting director coming here to explain the strategy or vision of the club.”

        Open Controls
      2. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64308907

        Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      He always sounds off when he loses. I’m surprised it’s taken him this long after their shocking recent games

      Open Controls
  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Darwin Nunez expected back in training tomorrow or Thursday. Should be in contention to face Chelsea.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I would rather bring in Luis Diaz

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        This is good.

        Darwin owner here planning on keeping. Something of a differential now with a dgw possible

        Don't want to get rid - even though recognise he is the most frustrating player in the game!

        Open Controls
        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          To be fair he would still be in my team if he didn’t get flagged prior to last GW 😀

          Open Controls
        2. dansully3
          • 6 Years
          30 mins ago

          Ya I would be left frustrated if he hauls. Had him for a mth or so of disappointment after removing Toney but he's back in and going well again but I fully expect Darwin to score big soon. GL

          Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Fabulous diff potential, plus he owes me .2m

      Open Controls
  17. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anything worth a transfer or save? 1FT and £1.6m ITB. Really tempted by the Brighton mid switch but means a benching headache and more potential GW25 blankers.

    A) Save
    B) Andreas to Mitoma/March (bench Martinelli?)

    Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Botman
    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Shaw, Andreas, Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A man

      A
      A
      A
      A
      A

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. Krafty Werks
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      ...A

      Open Controls
  18. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Should Martinelli still be in consideration with ESR back?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      That's a very good question, imo

      No idea what the right answer is atm

      Arteta tends to stick with what's working, with minimal changes

      So my guess is that he's still safe for now

      I think we're about to find out over the next few GWs anyway, as Arteta should prioritise putting out his best XI for this title march. This means it's possible to force your way in if you're good enough and the guy you're replacing shows a clear dip in form

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Absolutely.

      Open Controls
    3. dansully3
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Why wouldn't he be, he's a starter. Esr isn't regardless of being back. A lot of ppl like me have huge value tied up on him. Think it's 0.4 atm so it's not easy shipping him on with that.

      Open Controls
    4. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      There are plenty of other great Arsenal midfield options if you are worried Martinelli might be displaced....

      Open Controls
  19. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Mitrovic -> Toney

    Yes or no?

    0.2 price swing tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Im considering doing just that, yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes. Fixtures are great.

      Open Controls
  20. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Havnt seen brighton play much, does Gross usually play RB in a back four, and Veltman plays RCB in a back 3?

    Open Controls
  21. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Seems lot of people want to roll this gw:
    2 gws back I was about to get Kane and Shaw but I decided to stick with Nunez and Bueno in order to roll my transfer so I can have DGW info.
    Kane scored 16 and Shaw 15…
    So from now on I’m not afraid of making transfers. And I won’t roll.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can bite both ways, taking hits is more fun tho

      Open Controls

