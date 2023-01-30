298
Moving Target January 30

FPL new transfers: Can Anthony Gordon shine at Newcastle?

Anthony Gordon (£5.2m) completed his transfer to Newcastle United over the weekend, a move that has polarised opinion on Tyneside.

The fee is the main talking point: the 21-year-old winger has signed for a reported initial £40m, rising to £45m with possible add-ons.

He’s altogether a cheaper prospect in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), however, so can his capture by the Magpies reinvigorate a player who was very much in the budget midfielder conversation in 2021/22?

We take a look in this Moving Target piece, where we have included data and images taken from our Premium Members Area.

GORDON’S FPL HISTORY

SeasonTeamStarts (sub appearances)GoalsAssistsBonusFPL points
2022/23Everton12 (4)30243
2021/22Everton25 (10)439100
2020/21Everton1 (2)0003
2019/20Everton4 (7)01117

Gordon worked his way through the Everton academy system before making his debut at the age of 16 in a Europa League match in December 2017.

But it wasn’t until 2019/20 that he made his Premier League bow, making 14 appearances – nine as a substitute – across two seasons. A goalless, 11-match loan spell at Preston North End also featured in 2020/21.

His breakout campaign came in 2021/22, when he appeared in all but three of the Toffees’ Premier League matches and became an integral part of the side that staved off the threat of relegation under Frank Lampard. A modest four goals and three assists arrived from his 35 run-outs, of which 25 came in the starting XI.

His star was arguably never higher than last summer, when he turned in some excellent performances for England under-21s. Gordon’s impact was such that there was talk of a huge offer from Chelsea but the move never materialised and the young midfielder’s form has really taken a tumble since, with Lampard leaving him out of six of his final seven Premier League starting XIs.

How much of that owed to poor on-field performances and how much of it was down to his head being turned by other clubs, of course, is another question.

IN QUOTES

“He’ll give us a lot. He’s a young player with huge potential to have a big impact on our season. Very quick, dynamic player. He’s versatile and can play on both sides. The best is yet to come from him. He can add something difference for us.

“I believe he will fit our style of play. He is an incredible athlete and has the ability to run box to box at very high speed. I think he has the athletic durability that we want in our wide players. He has the passion that the fans will feed off but Anthony will have to earn that support.” – Eddie Howe

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club’s going, I can really excel here.” – Anthony Gordon

WHERE HE FITS IN AT NEWCASTLE

 

1

298 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    A. Cancelo -> Shaw and next week Andreas -> Mahrez/Saka
    B. Cancelo -> Lewis and Andreas -> Bruno for -4, next week Cucurella -> Zinchenko/White

    have to decide before another Fraudcelo price drop...

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      I like Cancelo to Shaw if he's announced fit. He's very likely to start/complete more games than Lewis, especially with Pep being in the mood for half-time subs since the World Cup

      As for GW23, I'd actually still consider a hit for Zinchenko because I don't expect Cucurella to become a regular starter soon (I could be wrong, mind), making Zinch a long-term improvement that comes in with a DGW. Could concede in both matches, but oh well. Maybe a free GW24 move instead? Gives you one more GW to see how Cucurella fits in with all the new and old signings

      Open Controls
    2. Nas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Cancelk and andreas to lewis and bruno then next week bruno to saka?

      Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Kdb Almirion -> Bruno Odeggard (2FT)? Or hold almirion for hammers home

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      This is what I mean by overthinking it. Compare Mahrez's threat, Can't think of many reasons against this, tbf. Especially if you really want Bruno

      I'd personally go KDB and Almiron to Odegaard and Mitoma now, then someone else (got Andreas?) to Mahrez in GW23

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Lmao. Somehow, part of my previous comment was still in the editor. Please ignore the first paragraph

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      Cleaned up:

      Compare Mahrez's threat, Can't think of many reasons against this, tbf. Especially if you really want Bruno

      I'd personally go KDB and Almiron to Odegaard and Mitoma now, then someone else (got Andreas?) to Mahrez in GW23

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        I give up 😀

        Open Controls
    3. Nas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      I would do those moves

      Open Controls
  3. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 31 mins ago

    Cannt afford KDB, so Gundogan better punt for dgw than Mahrez while Bilva out of favor now?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      Go Mahrez

      Open Controls
      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Alvarez lurking, Mahrez 59min sub vs arsenal was not a good sign

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Still Mahrez. No reason to overthink it. Mahrez post-WC is what I wanted/expected Foden to be/remain before the World Cup

      Open Controls
      1. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 26 mins ago

        Alvarez lurking, Mahrez 59min sub vs arsenal was not a good sign

        Open Controls
      2. OPTA FPL
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Mahrez a flattrack bully, while Gundogan often shine in big games. Villa and Arsenal not easy?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Gundogan has done nothing this season to justify getting him in

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          This is what I mean by overthinking it. Compare Mahrez's threat, stats, heatmap and form to Gundo's, and it's not even close

          Being subbed off around the 60th minute doesn't mean they're out of favour. It's Pep's method of resting nailed players these days. See Haaland's 60th-minute sub vs Wolves

          What usually points at a bad review from Pep since the World Cup is a half-time sub

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 17 mins ago

            It’s a bit different though, Haaland was subbed after scoring a hat trick. Mahrez was subbed because they needed a goal and he wasn’t doing the job.

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 hours, 11 mins ago

              That's possible, but what I'm saying is that the damning evidence these days has been half-time subs. Especially when it's only happened once

              Also, none of this makes Gundo a good asset. Maybe just avoid them all instead?

              Open Controls
              1. Ask Yourself
                • 6 Years
                5 hours, 8 mins ago

                Agreed it defo doesn’t make Gundo good lol ! Yeah I’m delaying my 3rd city player decision until next week

                Open Controls
        3. Jimmers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          Flattrack bully? Spurs in thier recent match wouldn't agree

          Open Controls
  4. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Repost because bottomed...

    Which 2 to choose to replace Dalot and Cancelo? TIA!

    1) White
    2) Gabriel
    3) Zinchenko
    4) Saliba

    and

    A) Akanji
    B) Ake
    C) Lewis

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      2 B easy

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thanks Opta!

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Right now, it's Ake. Cancelo was his main competition, although Pep can push another CB there to rest Ake

      Arsenal defenders could go any way, really. I have White but I think I'd get Zinch now if I could retake the decision. No idea who'll end up on top between now and the end of the season, just like their midfielders

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Thanks for the detailed reply, ZA! I will probably go with Ake as it's my original preference as well.

        As for Arsenal defenders, feels like they are about the same too. Might punt on Zinchenko as he seems to be in a more forward position, whenever he's fit. Fingers crossed!

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Good stuff. Good luck 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. Nas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      I’d go for Gabriel. Don’t think zinchenko is work all the fitness headaches. His offensive/bp output isn’t high enough

      Open Controls
  5. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    bench one
    A Mahrez (tot)
    B Nunez (wol)
    C Martinelli (eve)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        why do I even own Nunez if I’m benching him vs wolves smh

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Makes benching decisions easier

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            8.8m for peace of mind

            Open Controls
        2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          Sell him then, he's bloody awful

          Open Controls
        3. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 7 mins ago

          Lots of funds this season. If you have Greenwood in the same bench spot and leave the rest ITB, you'll still get the same points in FPL. Or maybe fewer, if something would have otherwise made you get a Darwin haul off the bench

          Open Controls
        4. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          You should get rid of the if statement in your query.

          Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Sell Nunez, buy a better player to bench.

      Open Controls
    3. mdm
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
  6. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Q1. Which combination are you going with? I think combo 1 is massive and lots of points can be made over the next few weeks:

    combo 1. (Saka, Ødegaard, Nketiah) + (Haaland, KDB, Mahrez)
    combo 2. White, Ake, (Saka, Ødegaard), (Haaland, Mahrez)

    Q2. Which is more important?

    A. Having Bruno in GW22 and be content with combo 2.
    B. Having combo 1 from GW23 and be content with Martinez.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      Something's missing in the context here

      There are other defenders and mids who need to feel in the gaps

      I like this backline: Trippier Shar White Ake Shaw, with combo 2 adding Bruno, Rashford and Mitoma, then Kane and Toney/Mitro beside Haaland up top. Shaw probably becomes Alex Moreno in GW25, with Ake going for James/Chilwell around GW28

      I don't fancy the alternatives to White and Ake in that backline. Because of the fixtures between now and BGW28, while there are mids and forwards who I might happily take over the extra Arsenal (Nketiah) and City (KDB) attackers

      Open Controls
  7. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    I am having terrible season till now and I still am stuck with Martial

    I will probably bench Martial and start Mitrovic or andreas instead of Martial if he doesn’t show up in the efl cup game and save my FT for Arsenal’s double next week.

    So which one of these are better next week.
    Martial and Andreas to
    1.Odegard and Toney
    2. Saka and Toney
    3. Odegard and Darwin
    4. Mitoma and Nketiah

    I have Martineli and White already.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Vasshin
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      5. I could also do mahrez and nketiah and triple up on both city and arsenal

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  8. Nas
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    A) start nunez
    B) start almiron
    C) nunez to nketiah -4. Start nketiah

    Prefer odegaard to nketiah and planning on Almiron to odegaard for gw23. If I get nketiah this week then I have 3 arsenal (saliba, marti, nketiah) and I prefer any combination of saka and odegaard over these 3

    Open Controls

