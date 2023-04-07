17
Attacking the Easter fixtures on Sorare

Are you ready for another Sorare Gameweek? With Easter just around the corner, it’s time to gear up and get teams in shape for the holiday fixtures.

MDJ is back with another article here, previewing all 10 Premier League games.

Frisking the fixtures

Before you get cracking on your free-to-play Premier League Amateur competition or show off your new shiny English Premier League (EPL) cards, let’s have a look at the fixture list to see which teams are entering Easter in top form. Don’t worry, I’ve done the legwork so you don’t have to.

Manchester United v Everton

The home team is the clear favourite here and they have some exceptional players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez, in particular, is on fire. He scored a whopping 82.6 points in the match against Brentford, which is extraordinary considering he had no decisive points. However, with high scores, they come at a steep price, so you might struggle to draft more than one player into your team.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

These two teams are in contrasting form, as Nottingham Forest badly need a win. With Ollie Watkins on a scoring spree and Douglas Luiz in great shape, there’s plenty to like in this Villa team. Plus, the defence is rock-solid, with Emilano Martinez and Tyrone Mings leading the way in Sorare scoring. 

Brentford v Newcastle United

This one’s a tough egg to crack. Brentford have stumbled a bit of late but are unbeaten in five home games, while Newcastle United have kept more clean sheets than any other team and have just given West Ham United a 5-1 pummeling.

Kieran Trippier is the obvious pick here but, if you don’t already have him, you probably won’t be able to afford him anymore. However, Ethan Pinnock is a worthy option from the Bees.

Fulham v West Ham United

This could be close, making it tricky to spot any standout picks. Declan Rice is a reliable scorer on Sorare but needs a goal or an assist to hit the high peaks. So he’s worth playing, just maybe not if you need to buy or draft him in.

Leicester City v Bournemouth

A big bottom-of-the-table clash with both teams desperately needing a win. Leicester are slight favourites but have terrible home form. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have a habit of snatching a win when you least expect it, which is why I think the Cherries will just shade this – but not enough to put any of their players in my team!

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Form favours the away team, meaning Spurs would probably be happy to get a draw. Keep an eye on Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who is capable of putting up good scores in a difficult game. 

Yet Brighton have some great assets too like Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March, with Alexis Mac Allister being slightly cheaper to squeeze into your team and hopefully fit to take part.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Chelsea could get a new (old?) manager bounce with Frank Lampard back at the helm. But with so much uncertainty, it’s hard to add their players to lineups right now. No one in the Wolves team is scoring consistently well this season, so they can be avoided altogether.

Southampton v Manchester City

I fear for Southampton. Their opponents Man City are really hitting their stride and we could see a cricket score if they find their groove in this game. With so many options spread around the team, it’s hard to know who will hit the decisive points: Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez? It’s a tough decision that will take a big chunk of your budget if you need to draft them in.

Leeds United v Crystal Palace

This match looks like it could be tight and lacks a bit of quality in terms of Sorare scores, so I’m swerving this one.

Liverpool v Arsenal

Who knows what to expect here? Liverpool have been truly dire since they demolished Man United, whilst Arsenal are comfortably hanging onto top spot. Yet it still feels like this match could throw up some surprises. If you’ve already drafted any Arsenal players, they’re worth playing, but I’d be nervous about bringing them in especially for this.

My Premier League team:

This week, I used my two swaps to bring in Mings and Rashford. I hope they can post me some egg-ceptional Easter scores!

