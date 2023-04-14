Five rising stars on Sorare

Sponsored by Sorare

Moisés Caicedo (Brighton)

We know that the Brighton midfield is full of talented players like Solly March, Kaoru Mitoma, and Alexis Mac Allister, but Caicedo is also quietly establishing himself as one of the finest passers in the league and a huge asset to the team.

As a defensive midfielder, Caicedo’s role in the team is less likely to lead to decisive actions like goals and assists than the aforementioned players, although he often plays more of a box-to-box role and is heavily involved in the offensive play. This combination of actions across the breadth of the pitch is great for his all-around scoring on Sorare, and his importance to the team is only increasing. In fact, his current average all-around score is over 30 points per game, compared to just under 20 over the last year.

Brighton still have plenty to play for as we head into the final stretch, and Caicedo is on the radar of big clubs so he has plenty to play for on a personal level too. With Caicedo’s talent and rising prominence in the league, he’s definitely one to watch on Sorare.

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Jacob Ramsey was voted Villa’s Young Player of the Season last year, but he struggled at times to find his groove under Steven Gerrard – although that’s probably something you could say about the whole Villa team.

Since Unai Emery’s arrival at Villa Park, Ramsey looks like a different player. With the shackles off and urged to play a more attacking role, it feels like we’re starting to see more of the player he always felt destined to become.

This newfound confidence is starting to translate into better scores on Sorare too. Since the new gaffer arrived, Ramsey has scored over 60 points in five games, three of which have come in the last month. While he’s not quite the finished article yet, if he continues to grab those goals and assists, he could be a valuable asset for your Sorare team as Villa continue their push for Europe.

Joe Willock (Newcastle)

Joe Willock may not be the flashiest player in Newcastle’s squad, but he’s quietly becoming one of their more reliable performers. The former Arsenal man was the final signing of the Mike Ashley era and his raw talent is beginning to shine through with more game time.

Willock’s blend of pace, technical skill, and physicality help his play both in and out of possession, and with three goals and four assists already this season, he’s proving to be a key contributor to Newcastle’s attack. While he still occasionally finds himself on the bench, when he does start he’s capable of putting up 80+ scores with a single decisive action.

Newcastle have a decent run of fixtures coming up, which should provide plenty of opportunities for Willock to add to his tally and cement his place in the team for next season.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Hodgson-ball is in full effect at Crystal Palace with seven goals and two wins since Roy’s return. Palace had grown stale under Patrick Vieira and had only managed six goals since the start of the year (and sometimes barely even a shot on target) which was incredible considering the attacking talent they had at their disposal.

Hodgson seems to have unlocked that talent again by allowing the players to play with freedom and express themselves. Two of the big beneficiaries of that are Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Olise hit a perfect 100 score in his last outing, after a hat-trick of assists, while Eze scored 88 points with just one goal. Eze struggled for game time under Viera but is likely to see more starts under Hodgson with a shift in tactics.

It remains to be seen how long Hodgson will remain in charge at Palace, but for now, Eze and Olise have the chance to put up some big scores during the team’s end-of-season run of games. With their attacking talent now being allowed to flourish, there’s every reason to believe that these two young stars could continue to shine in the seasons to come.

