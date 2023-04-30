756
Dugout Discussion April 30

Liverpool v Spurs team news: Diaz in for Jota

Sunday’s Premier League action concludes at Anfield, where Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that won 2-1 against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota drop to the bench, as Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz come in.

Spurs make two alterations, as Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski replace Clement Lenglet and Richarlison, both of whom are substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Darwin, Carvalho, Matip

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Lenglet, Devine

  1. Slouch87
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Not entirely sure what I want to wish for
    A no show from Kev & Isak off the bench
    Kev starts next game

    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Kev 1 point cameo on midweek!

      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        I do think it's 90 or nothing with the schedule coming up

  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Wow just seen that pen from Konate over Richarlison... LOL stonewall pen he has both hands in Richarlison´s chest when he's making the run.... WHERE WAS VAR????

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Wait L till you see the Jota foul

  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Underwhelming 57 points. 9 players left but not impressed

  4. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    New article

