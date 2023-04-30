Liverpool v Spurs team news: Diaz in for Jota

Sunday’s Premier League action concludes at Anfield, where Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that won 2-1 against West Ham United on Wednesday.
Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota drop to the bench, as Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz come in.
Spurs make two alterations, as Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski replace Clement Lenglet and Richarlison, both of whom are substitutes.
GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Darwin, Carvalho, Matip
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Romero, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane
Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Moura, Sarr, Lenglet, Devine
Not entirely sure what I want to wish for
A no show from Kev & Isak off the bench
Kev starts next game