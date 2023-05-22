149
Pro Pundits May 22

The changes FPL could make in 2023/24

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

With many of our Gameweek 38 captaincy and transfer decisions likely to be determined by early team leaks, instead of focusing on the final round of matches, I’ll use this week’s piece to share my thoughts on some changes FPL could make to the game for the 2023/24 season.

I think we can all agree that this season won’t live long in the memory. Most engaged managers ended up with eight or nine of the same picks for the majority of the campaign and there wasn’t much need for ‘content creators’ to share their teams on Twitter after each deadline as they all looked the same anyway.

Erling Haaland (£12.4m) became auto-captain, the Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion guys performed extremely well at bargain prices, Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) rediscovered his best form at just £6.5m and Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) made a mockery of the Bonus Points System. These all contributed to a very ‘samey’ FPL campaign.

This summer would be a good time for a shake-up, in my opinion, following the last few interrupted seasons.

 

1

1

149 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I think they should introduce a handicap system. Say, a 300 point handicap for those finishing in the top 10k. Tis a fine idea!

    Open Controls
  2. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Star Man chip ?, one week only you have no C/VC - the game doubles your highest scoring player.

    Open Controls
    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You mean a chip that requires no strategy/thinking

      Open Controls
      1. Vinyl78LP
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Having the right volume of quality players, with the right fixtures potentially in double gameweek's will clearly enhance your points ceiling ?

        Open Controls
    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      I’d prefer a Double Captain chip, where both Captain and VC score double.
      Think I’d prefer that to TC chip, which feels too all or nothing

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        A TC is all or nothing...

        So make it a quadruple score across 2 players?

        Tbf you'd be better just remembering to play your existing chips in the 38 weeks...

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not so eggs in one basket across 2 players is it.

          True, first time I’ve forgotten tbf, funny thing is - FH was the plan this week, but my FH team is on about 20 points less atm!

          Open Controls
  3. Big Mike
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I see my long - term punt on Isak has paid off, then........

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      No it didn’t.

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I brought him in GW28, so not completely annoyed at the recent blanks. He might on the route to troll status though for many.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        *He might be

        Open Controls
  4. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    62 points so far, I should forget the deadline more often lol

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      *63 even

      Open Controls
    2. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      52 mins ago

      GW rank

      Open Controls
      1. Vinyl78LP
        • 13 Years
        51 mins ago

        GW rank under 100k I guess, very good score. 58 Here. You got many more to play this week?

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          50 mins ago

          Thanks that’s good going, I guess it says something when I’m having a good week and most having bad - terrible season for me, been far too casual.

          I have to burn one of my chips in the final week, got both FH and BB still!

          Open Controls
      2. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        73 with the 62 points

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          51 mins ago

          Just realised it is 62, 63 if Rashford missed second game with Murphy coming on

          Open Controls
  5. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Can people please buy Jesus so I can feel a bit less of a numpty for bringing him in GW36. Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      Might punt on him in my FH team

      Open Controls
  6. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Why not just get rid of ownership % completely. Don't think it brings anything positive to the game at all.

    Open Controls
    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Even if official FPL hide this data, surely all the 3rd party sites would still acquire this information ?

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      It should absolutely be hidden before GW1!

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      1 min ago

      Disagree. Percentage ownership gives an indicator of how likely that player is to decrease in price. The more people who own a player, the more sales that player could potentially get. The more sales a player gets, the more likely he is to lose value. This is useful to people like me who regularly check the price change indicator before deciding on transfers.

      Open Controls
  7. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Bench Haaland for the Brentford game?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Never, he's captain or sell for me.

      Open Controls
    2. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Possibly, but only if he is given 70+ -v- Brighton.

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      just now

      I'm considering selling, if I'm honest. City have the FA Cup final the weekend after plus the CL Final the week after that. With the Premier League already in the bag I'd wrap Haaland in cotton wool. Can't see him getting many minutes against Brentford.

      Open Controls
  8. Big Mike
    58 mins ago

    Introduce a new chip allowing managers to transfer out injured payers without taking a hit in points.

    Each fantasy manager is allocated a number of finite, single use "injury tokens" which can be used to replace players that are flagged for that game week. If a player gets injured, and as long as funds permit, that fantasy manager can choose to replace him for the upcoming game week. The manager is then deducted one token for each injured player they decide to replace.

    This will make the game even more competitive, as it will enable those managers struggling with multiple injuries to compete with more fortunate managers who have fully fit squads.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  9. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    "I tend to ignore ownership percentages."

    Sure you do... 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      4 mins ago

      I ignore ownership percentages.

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Make up your mind!

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/05/22/fpl-general-suggests-potential-game-changes-for-2023-24/?hc_page=2&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25898042

        Open Controls
  10. PØTÅTØ
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Disagree with every suggestion made in this article. Old timers no longer finding it easy to get ahead wanting to make the game difficult for the masses and those living in time zones that can't easily make last minute decisions before the first kick-off.

    Open Controls
    1. Vinyl78LP
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      100% agree for those in other time zones, even us in the same time zone cant just drop family, caring, travel and work commitments just to respond to the full team sheets in the last hour - for the sake of what is meant to be fun game.

      Open Controls
    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      My annual suggestion, which will be ignored of course, is that the market place for players should be weekly rather than daily - i.e. price changes only occur immediately after the deadline. Sick of early transfers affecting player prices while half the matches have yet to be played or teams have midweek cup fixtures. Too much distortion from those playing the money game.

      Open Controls
  11. GoonerSteve
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Changes of Grealish and/or Rashford no shows? I have Mitoma and Trippier bench.

    Open Controls
    1. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      We need a 3 minutes to edit our posts button.

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Lol 🙂

        Open Controls
  12. Captain Beefheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    Who scores more points
    Wilson v Chel A
    Gakpo v South A
    Jesus v Wolves H

    Open Controls
    1. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd pick wilson

      Open Controls
    2. Nas
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      All three benched?

      Open Controls
  13. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Sod it, I've just done the following.

    Isak to Alvarez
    Grealish to Foden
    Haaland to Kane
    -8

    Watch Haaland score a hatrick and grealish start now..

    Open Controls
    1. Nas
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Why do it this early though? What if foden and alvarez get injured next game?

      Open Controls
  14. Keeptakinghits
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    There are loads of defensive midfielders that play most games, yet are pointless owning. I'm not sure what the answer is, but feel like it could change. Perhaps lots more bonus points for defensive work?

    Very cheap pricing vs huge prices for big hitters so you have to pick some def midfielders who are guaranteed a start? Trouble with changing prices too much though is everyone just ends up with the same bargain players that come out of nowhere.

    Could splitting defensive and attacking mids work? More clean sheet points for mids, none for attackers.

    Maybe pick 4 defs, 2 def mids, 4 attacking mids and 3 forwards, then you have to select at least 4 defensive players, with at least one def mid.

    Open Controls
    1. Nas
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe defensive mids get 2 pts for CS

      Open Controls
  15. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Just reading up on the Vini Jr story

    Appalled & shocked at the racism from the crowd, the commentstors, & journalists excusing the abuse, the la liga predidents response.

    What is wrong in spain

    Open Controls
    1. Nas
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hasn’t this happened multiple times already in Italy and Spain?

      Open Controls
    2. PØTÅTØ
      • 2 Years
      just now

      The La Liga president's response is pathetic. I won't be surprised to see this player leave Spain altogether.

      https://www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/vinicius-jr-racially-abused-real-madrid-valencia-red-card/g7iqovrz3l4ubot5dzvr2cxh

      Open Controls
  16. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Rash or Grealish noshow for Burn's 8 points. Went from green to 8% red arrow after today's game

    Open Controls
  17. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Will mahrez start vs brighton,

    Open Controls
    1. Nas
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I certainly hope not. My rival has him.

      Open Controls
  18. T.Henry14
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Iverson 9
    Wilson 2
    Botman 8
    WanBissaka 6 (+CHE)

    Bench boost 🙂

    Open Controls

