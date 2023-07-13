195
  1. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1679454052063629313?s=20

    Jesus Christ, Everton, I was only joking yesterday! (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/12/arsenal-midfielders-who-is-the-best-pick-in-fpl-2023-24/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25929626)

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Well he kinda is a typical Dyche player. Fast, athletic and good work rate.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        He's bad, I hope they take him.

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Oh I agree haha. 20m is decent amount of money for a player MU don't need.

          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            He's got "transfer to Everton" all over him. Have you heard they're considering a bid for .......... Rebecca Vardy's hubby.

  2. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1679466705456861186

    Mahrez might be sold. So finally Foden will be first choice (you'd think).

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      He's my only "differential"

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Mine as well, for now. Have an eye on Maddison, Sterling, Nkunku and/or Son.

    2. FPLFocal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      If he leaves I'm all over Foden

      1. Exeggutor
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        For sure

    3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Also depends on Bilva.

  3. Simon69
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Thoughts on below? Thinking double brighton could get me off to a good start vs Luton and then look at moving March onto a 7.5 if required using 1m in the bank. Not a huge fan of benching James but will likely start from GW2 or 3 onwards.

    Pickford / another 4.5m

    TAA - Zinchenko - Estupinan

    Saka - Bruno - Foden - March - Enciso

    Haaland (c) - Jesus

    Subs: Areola - R.James - Pebble - Beyer

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Booking transfers divides opinion but I quite like it in this instance to target Luton (and maybe wol/WHU) & then maybe see if Foden's starting / which Pool mids are starting / how Maddison is doing

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Oh you have Foden. Still don't mind having a fluid mid spot

      2. Simon69
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers. I had Maddison initially but thinking it'd be wise to check out Postecoglou's setup in GW1 before pulling the trigger. One nailed City mid would make things a lot easier.

      3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'm starting with Estupinan with a vague idea of switching him to a Chelsea wingback if they start well and Brighton don't. Somewhere around GW2,3,4,5.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I have Estu now, but the more I think about it, he seems to be a booked transfer. He has haul potential, but is it enough? I mean that he us unlikely to haul in 2-3 matches.

  4. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Best ARS defender out of Gabriel, Zinch & Saliba?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Gab or Zinch imo.

    2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gabba Gabba Dooooo!!!!

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        With Martinelli, Jesus and Saka, if I was an Arsenal fan, I'd name my team 'Gab Gab Buk' altho it sounds a bit p0rno

  5. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Jordan Henderson before accepting £700k a week from the Saudis

    "You’ll never walk alone Keith. If wearing the #RainbowLaces armband helps even just one person then it’s progress. Everyone is welcome at Liverpool Football Club. Hope you enjoyed the game tonight. #YNWA"

    https://twitter.com/JHenderson/status/1335713994498334729?t=0ewu6UsjG48E4qRxFg22sg&s=19

    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      So everyone in Saudi is a homophobe. Gotcha.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Death penalty for same-sex sexual behaviour seems quite homophobic

        1. Exeggutor
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          So Jordan Henderson has to convert to that way of thinking now that he's going to play football over there, sure thing

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            No one said that. You're 2 for 2 for straw-manning

            1. Exeggutor
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              OP's post was clearly trying to point out some sort of irony between Hendo supporting the kid and him moving to Saudi

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Yep

                1. Exeggutor
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  So my original reply makes perfect sense, no?

          2. JBG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Ofc it is in the contract they sign.

          3. HAL-9000
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I suppose the argument is he's accepting cash from a regime know to be homophobic, and that has upset some Liverpool fans. I don't think its unreasonable for them to feel that way, personally.

            We can get into the whatabouterry of it all but its pointless.

            1. Exeggutor
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              To me the two things are unrelated, but each to their own.

          4. The Mandalorian
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            You completely missed the point and acted out with aggressive emotions.

            He clearly didn't convert to supporting gay rights if he's willing to drop them for a pay rise. Zero principles.

            1. Exeggutor
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              You can do one thing without the other.

              1. The Mandalorian
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                If you're dishonest then it seems you can.

                However it seems you can't question dishonest people.

                1. Exeggutor
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Why have none of the other players who've moved to Saudi gotten anywhere near this amount of stick?

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 8 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    None of the other players have painted themselves as advocate for queer rights - profiting directly from a government who executes such people isn’t very advocatey, is it?

                    1. Exeggutor
                      • 2 Years
                      47 mins ago

                      It shouldn't matter if you're an advocate or not - by OP's logic, if you're taking their money, you're supporting the regime. You can't sit silently in the middle.

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 8 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        You are literally supporting them by taking their money to play in their league - how are you not getting this?

                      2. Exeggutor
                        • 2 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        You're not getting it 🙂

                      3. x.jim.x
                        • 8 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        By all means, please explain how somebody who positioned themselves as an LGBTQ ally partaking in a sportswashing project is anything but disappointing at best, reprehensible at worst?

                      4. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        How dare you. Hendo will be donating the £100m wages to those who've been punished in Saudi for being LGBTQ.

  6. Olof Mellberg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Just curious, why are people overlooking or not picking Eze? Solid minutes, 10 goals 5 assists last year mostly under Hodgson. Fixtures are pretty decent till GW15.

    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Seems a bit streaky to me. The type of player to go 5 games without a return then hit a 17 pointer

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        This

    2. gogs67
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      So many other mid options.
      I've got him in but 12% ownership is hardly overlooked. Just below Martinelli and Enciso, and just above Foden and Mount., shows the competition

  7. Crusher K-1
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    I posted earlier that I have both Wissa & Solanke as my striker options with Halland as the main target (of course).
    I saw a response that suggested there are better options, and I could not agree more.
    However..
    If you look at it this way (which is a little weird but stick with me)

    Total cost for both 12.5
    Total goals for both combined last year 13
    Total assist for both combined from last year 14
    Total points for both combined from last year 241
    Total minutes played averaged for both 2226 with players like Salah playing 3290

    Better options...yes
    Looking for two strikers that may give you room to work elsewhere for 12.5 combined..not that shabby IMO

    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Nice analysis, I'm definitely a big fan of wissa. Those numbers would be far higher if he got more minutes last year, aswell.

    2. HAL-9000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I hope you have the faith in your view to go with it, and it suceeds. Even if it fails at least you've gone your own way instead of copying the so-called experts.

      1. Crusher K-1
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        So much will change before the season starts but you have to begin somewhere.
        My current team: My midfield is a beast..

        Ramsdale
        Trippier/Estupinan/Mings
        Saka/B.Fernandes/Gibbs-White/Salah
        Solanke/Wissa/Haaland

        Areola/Botman/Bell/Baptiste

        A work in progress.

  8. boyler
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    After a lot of pondering and some late night browsing of the fantasy scout threads I have finished my first draft. Any feedback would be appreciated, don't go easy!

    Ramsdale
    TAA Ake Estupiñán
    Saka Foden Mitoma Rashford Odegard
    Haaland Ferguson

    Bench : Botman, Areola, Beyer, Surridge

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Lovely team.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Good team. I have the same allocation of players. Only difference is I have Jesus and Shaw to your Odegard and Ferguson.

  9. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Can anyone on here, maybe a mod tell me whether I need to re-register into the FFS H2H pyramid after last season using the new code or if it happens automatically?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      I think the entry league is the same every year. I'm automatically in this league: FFS H2H League-Entry (epbbvj)

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Thanks Bobby, would hate to miss out after promotion to the heady heights of League 8 hehe! Good luck for new season

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          Yea it's my third year playing and I'm in the lofty heights of League 7 😉

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Well done! Good effort, find it tougher than the public H2H due to the obvious knowledge & commitment of the players. Shame it isn't given more publicity by the site. Seems to be a bit of a side-line

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              Yes it's tough. Was second in my league last season and the winner was in top1k overall.

  10. Chipmunk
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Hey guys
    Been on here for about a year
    Need some help.
    Is there any leagues / H2H I can join on here?
    I’m in the invitational public league atm.

    Also is there a way you can quickly access my posts / reply’s?

    Thx

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      There's a big H2H League you can join here: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/

      You'll have to start in League 9 though, so a bit of a climb ahead of you 😛

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's worth it. A good challenge. Good luck Chippy

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not often a cat gives support to a rodent hehe!

  11. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    No Salah, TAA and Mitoma. What do you think about this draft?

    Flekken
    Shaw Ake Estupinan
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Foden
    Haaland Jesus

    Bench: Areola, Beyer, Bell, 4.5 fwd

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Have you a lot in the bank?

