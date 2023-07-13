With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) live for 2023/24, we’re welcoming back our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers for the new campaign.

And new to our list of contributors is Ali Jahangirov, the reigning FPL champion!

Ali and our other writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

You can sign up here for the new campaign – once you’re aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]

First thoughts on pricing

FPL prices have made this season more exciting in terms of the wide variety of options to choose from.

Having so many potentially great picks in the mid-price bracket makes every spot in our squads so much more precious.

It used to be easy to fit two to three premiums in our teams with so many budget enablers to go for, but it’s hardly the case this season.

The gap in quality and potential between mid-price defenders, like Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m), William Saliba (£5.0m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m), Nathan Ake (£5.0m), Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m), Diogo Dalot (£5.0m), Fabian Schar (£5.0m), Pedro Porro (£5.0m), John Stones (£5.5m), Reece James (£5.5m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.5m), and budget enablers such as George Baldock (£4.0m), Amari’i Bell (£4.0m), James Tarkowski (£4.5m), Sven Botman (£4.5m) and Matty Cash (£4.5m) is so big that it makes sense to have a good squad at the expense of an extra premium option. Trying to fit in 3-4 heavy hitters means that you have no flexibility for future transfers.

The same applies to the midfield department.

There are very few decent budget options for £4.5m-£5.0m to enable premiums elsewhere, while most of the big-six midfielders are priced around £7.0m: Phil Foden (£7.5m), Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m), Jack Grealish (£7.5m), Luis Diaz (£7.5m), James Maddison (£7.5m), Mason Mount (£7.0m), Raheem Sterling (£7.0m), Miguel Almiron (£6.5m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.5m).

GAMEWEEK 1 DRAFT TEAM

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.