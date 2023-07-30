254
  1. dshv
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Foden or grealish?

    1. JohannaAdams10
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Foden

  2. Liverpool v Leicester analysis
    panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Liverpool have made 10 changes at half time so there is not much to read into for the second half. The team for the first half was:

    Kelleher
    TAA Konate VVD Robbo
    Clark Jones Mac
    Salah Darwin Jota

    Liverpool started slow, perhaps due to jetlag and the humidity in the Singapore but improved considerably as the half wore on.

    The defence looked very susceptible to Leicester breaking for the first 15-20mins. Liverpool were quite lightweight in midfield which meant the defence was easily exposed with KDH and even Ndidi making runs from deep which nearly caught Liverpool out. Kelleher had to make a good save from a 1v1. I'm not sure how many clean sheets Liverpool will keep unless they sign one or two quality defensive midfielders although Bajcetic is nearly back in first team training and will provide some cover as a deep lying midfielder.

    Trent was again inverting into midfield when Liverpool had the ball and he made some key passes. The only noteworthy chance he created was a cross for Robbo from deep which Robbo mis-controlled in the box. For Liverpool's first goal TAA played a key ball between the lines in the build up but most of his passes were assist to the assister type passes.

    On the other side, Robbo was getting forward more than I expected. He whipped in a few crosses and almost got on the end of the Trent cross I mentioned above with a run from deep.

    As I said, the midfield was a bit lightweight but they eventually managed to get a grip on the game. Clark played the anchor and Trent inverted with the ball. Jones played a bit further forward but the main point of note was Mac playing in the number 10 role. He was picking up pockets of space between the lines and causing a lot of trouble. I think that whether Mac plays in the 10 or 8 role depends on who is starting as centre forward. When Darwin plays there he stretches the game and allows Mac to occupy the space created. If Gakpo starts, Mac will probably play a bit deeper with Gakpo dropping deep himself. Szoboszlai was also carrying a knock coming into the game so it will be interesting to see where he plays and how it affects the rest of the midfield.

    The front 3 looked very sharp. They weren't implementing the high press for the whole half but they chose wisely when to go and when one went they all went with Mac included. They caught Leicester on the ball multiple times which led to chances.

    Salah played quite wide although he did cut inside numerous times. When he did it usually drew two or three defenders which created space and he laid on an assist for Clark for the second goal. The third goal was a pinpoint cross for Jota who headed into the bottom corner. Like Mac's position I think whether Darwin or Gakpo plays will affect Salah's position, with Salah playing wider with Darwin. Salah has been an assist-machine so far this preseason but for 12.5m I would like more goals.

    Darwin looked very sharp both outside and inside the box. He made some great runs off the shoulder of the last defender and was nearly in two or three times. In the box he looked very aware and got his reward scoring a rebound from a Jota shot. His finishing this preseason has looked a lot more composed and less rushed. A big mistake I made last season was having too much faith in Darwin for too long. He's tempting me again but is he a trap or going to explode?!

    Jota was excellent again and is a no-brainer for me if I think he looks like he'll start the majority of games. It seems to be between him and Diaz for the spot on the left of the front three. Although Diaz has some nice link up play, I think that Jota offers much more of a goal threat. Based on preseason form and line-ups so far, I think Jota will be in my GW1 team.

    TL/DR: Liverpool's defence are still playing a high line and the lightweight midfield leaves them exposed at times. I am unsure how many CS's they will keep. Trent inverting but playing assist to the assister type passes moreso than big chances. Mac could be an option depending on who is starting ahead of him. Front three look very sharp and I want a piece of it! Salah playing quite wide though.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Thanks for the write-up!

    2. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Many thanks, useful summary

      The issue seems that Salah will be the only nailed (to start with) in the front five?

      All the other front five have rotation/competition options available?

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Jota/Diaz
        Darwin/Gakpo
        Szoboszlai/Elliott
        Mac Allister

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Is Mac Allister fairly nailed on?

          1. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            IMO Mac is fairly nailed, it is more of a question of what position he plays, 8 or 10. He might start the odd game on the bench to be rested.

            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Thanks again

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yes but if Jota starts 3 out of 4 I would be happy to have him in my team. Hopefully it all becomes a bit clearer in the next two friendlies.

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Cheers Panda...

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Interesting read - thank you

    4. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thanks for info but I don't think anything will change all season. Only Salah is nailed with others getting rotated or reduced minutes. Only Salah for me unless that changes or we see some injuries.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        An injury here and there and things can change very quickly.

    5. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I don’t think Darwin will be used to much as Lw anymore. Gakpo and him for the cebntral spot with Jota and Dias in the left wing. The latter’s injury record amounted to Gakpo and Darwin occuping the pitch at the same time.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        IMO yes as Darwin has only played CF so far this preseason and it's his natural position.

    6. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Thanks!

    7. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Would like to see Liverpool play:

      Alisson
      TAA Konate VVD Robertson
      Mac-Allister Lavia* Szoboszlai
      Salah Gakpo Diaz

      Kelleher
      Gomez Matip Phillips Tsimikas
      Jones Bajcetic Thiago
      Elliott Nunez Jota

    8. Uncle Baby Billy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      In amongst all the mind numbing, enough to make you want to set your teeth on fire RMTs & 'A' or 'B's that pollute these comment boards you occasionally find an absolute jewel... this definitely being an example.

      Thanks for your time and effort, mate. Much appreciated.

    9. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Thanks for this. One thing I'm slightly unclear on - Klopp said before the game that Jones was the 6, but you refer to Clark playing the anchor role & Mac 10. So it was more like a 4231 then with Clark & Jones double pivot?

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        54 mins ago

        Yeah it could have been a double pivot. Clark was at the edge of the box when he scored so... TBH them and Kelleher were the Liverpool players I was paying least attention to.

    10. Mumfie
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Great summary!

      After watching the game, agree Darwin is a wait and see.

      After the game I put Jota into my midfield 5, willing to risk some benching at the start with Wissa to come on if needed.

      1. Sure You Did
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Problem is the benched players will come on and get some minutes so your bench will be irrelevant.

      2. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        The challenge there is if he doesn’t start he plays 10mins

        1. Quagsire
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Nah, he always come on earlier than that and has consistently produced returns from the bench anyway

    11. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Many thanks!

    12. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Brilliant report Panda. Wish all match reports were as detailed and informative as yours.
      Thanks for taking the trouble.

    13. nolard
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Which position did Szoboslai play in?

      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Left sided attacking mid.

    14. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Awesome, I can't imagine how long it takes a panda to type this up.

    15. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      Nice one

    16. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Great write-up. Thanks so much for putting all the effort in!

    17. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wow, my first hulked thread! We are going to eat well in the Panda household tonight!

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Bamboo for everybody!

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Good stuff. Appreciate this type of post a lot in preseason.

    18. Monklane
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Excellent. Thank you.

    19. 2001: A Space Origi
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great post, I prefer this to most articles on here!! Excellent job Panda.

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Liverpool won their first trophy of the season

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      4 to go.

  4. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Alternative draft with flexibility of formation.

    Johnstone 4.0
    Gabriel Ake Zinc Henry Beyer
    Saka Rashford Bruno Mbeumo Barnes
    Haaland Darwin Nkunko

  5. JohannaAdams10
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Stones, Foden, Odegaard, Wissa
    B) TAA, Mbeumo, Enciso, Jesus

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A

    2. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

    3. fantasyfog
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      That's close for me

    4. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B, although not sure on Enciso.

    5. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  6. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Quite like this, too risky going without Saka??

    Onana
    Trent, Stones, Estu
    Martinelli, Gross, Foden, Bruno
    Jackson, Jesus, Haaland

    Bentley, Henry, Nakamba, Baldock

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Drop TAA and make some upgrades

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      You could do TAA to Gabriel and Gross to Rashford for instance

    3. Dat Guy Welbz
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Gross plays full back loads nowadays

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        He still managed to outscore the other Brighton mids I think

  7. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Best way to shave 0.5 off this team?

    Flekken
    Gabriel | Saliba | Estupinan
    Salah | Son | Bruno | Saka | Eze
    Haaland | Joao Pedro

    Strakosha | Beyer | Kabore | Woodrow

    A) Son to Martinelli (imagine will be most popular but really want Son/Rashford placeholder)

    B) Saka to Martinelli

    C) 5.0 def to a 4.5

    D) Something else

    Thanks

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      You could go 4 at the back with stones instead of Pedro or eze

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        I want to play 3-5-2 but thanks for the suggestion

    2. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I would look at Son, Bruno and Gabriel/Saliba to make improvements elsewhere.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Feels strong to me, Joao Pedro the weakness, but I wouldn’t say anyone is strong in fwd position unless you pay 7.5+

    3. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      C - saliba to 4.5, I've got Ashley Young atm - call me crazy

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Thanks!

    4. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Flekken + Strakosha only gives you 1 outfield Brentford spot

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        I’m comfortable I’ll only want one.
        Areola will be most prone to dropping

  8. kerles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Here is a 3 4 3 formation No Liverpool. In past years I always fail the start and work up from there.
    Fabianski
    Gabriel – Udogie – Estupinan
    Rashford – Foden - Trossard - Enciso
    N. Jackson – Haaland – Kane
    Subs Areola – Solomon – Beyer – Baldock
    1m for future changes.

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Saka is almost essential. I would try to get him in

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Apart from the fact that Rashford, Salah, Havertz, Bruno, Maddison, Jota, Mitoma, Mbeumo, Son, Eze, Antony, Jacob Ramsey, Willock, Martinelli, Tavernier, MacAllister, Garnacho, Denmark Gray, Doucoure, Enciso, McNeil, Gibbs-White, Sarabia, Jacob Murphy, Damsgaard, Almiron, Foden, Benrahma, Grealish, Bowen, Anthony Gordon, Sancho and KDB all had the same amount or more xGI/90mins in their last 10 league games of the season than Bukayo Saka had for his last 10 league games of last season - I’d have to agree with you.

        1. Quagsire
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          Damn bro

          1. Sure You Did
            3 mins ago

            I am hoping you are not using that post to decide not to get Saka.

            1. Quagsire
              • 2 Years
              just now

              He makes a good argument...

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Trossard Enciso Jackson all not guaranteed to start

      Kane off to new pastures?

      1. kerles
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Poch demands Kane like striker. Jackson is.

    3. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I am not going to tear this apart as otherwise everyone would have the same team but Kane is leaving and your last 3 MIDs are not nailed and potentially non starters. Solomon is also a risk even when Kane leaves.

      1. kerles
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Kane is North London. This is the same as last year. He is not leaving.

        1. Sure You Did
          18 mins ago

          You keep telling yourself that.

        2. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Do you mean the year before when he was desperate to go to City?

  9. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    City game about to start now

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      It looks like pre-season Champions League!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Haha yeah I thought so too

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's going to get a little feisty isn't it.

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Lapoorte

  11. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone know where Foden and Alvarez are playing? Google has it as Alvarez up front with Haaland and Foden right but I'm doubting the first part of that

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Looks like Foden is on the right

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Alvarez left 8/10

    2. Chandler Bing
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Haaland fox in the box
      Alvarez a little behind him
      Grealish Bernardo Foden

      Bernardo and Foden switching and Grealish is sticking far left.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Foden and Alvarez are pretty fluid behind Haaland.

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Only a few more weeks until we see the random BBC website interpretations of Man City's formation.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Alvarez playing left of Haaland in a front 2 and Foden in attacking midfield in both inside channels and on most free kicks so far.

      It's a bit fluid with Foden and Silva and Grealish out wide.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Silva central and Foden right side but interchanging too.

    6. Berge20
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      How injured is KDB if he's making the bench in these friendlies? Folks seem to assume he won't be up to speed game wide in two weeks?

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't think he's come on yet at all, think he's only on the bench in name

    7. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks all

  12. R.C
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Rashford or Bruno and Nkunku or Jackson is killing my brain.. so hard to decide.

    Who are you guys on and why?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'm going Bruno, Rash and Jackson. If I had 0.5m lying around I'd go Nkunku over Jackson because of his set piece abilities and nailedness.

    2. Sure You Did
      37 mins ago

      I don't want any Man U attackers now as I think my other players are better attacking players or in better attacking teams. I would go Bruno out of your suggestion though. I would also go Jackson out of your suggestion as well.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Picking between Rashford and Bruno is tougher, but I think Rashford edges it as he gets into more goal scoring positions. He's also better on the left than through the middle and with Höjlunds appearance he should stay on the left.

    4. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rashford and undecided, but definitely one of the Chelsea two. Both clocked up their share of minutes this summer. Both look decent. Half tempted to go with both.

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Both decisions I'll leave to the last minute. Want to watch more of Chelsea first. Hoping we might get a brief glimpse of Rashfod/Bruno/Hojlund together but not sure if that's realistic

  13. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Maybe it’s time for big at the back to return?

    Onana
    James Chilwell Gabriel Saliba
    Salah Rashford Foden
    Haaland Jesus J.Pedro

    Bentley Anderson Henry Nakamba

    1. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Oh no it isn't!

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      All the value is in midfield this season.

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      You don't have to. Plenty of solid £4.5ms to beef your squad up.

  14. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    Man City v ATM, good competitive game going on.

    1. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Alvarez is playing as a second striker but expected to press alot.

      City are not holding possession very well. They are mixing up attack with quick breakaways over the slow build up.

      Haaland service has been more frantic and lacked quality.

      Not liking this City formation.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        They're pretty much playing in their half but it will always be tight against Atlético.

        Foden probing away and Alvarez with a couple of efforts on goal.

        This is why KDB is pivotal for them. To unlock teams.

      2. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Half Time

        City

        52% possession
        255 Passes

        ATM
        247 Passes

        City way down on their possession and passes. Likely due to the formation.

  15. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    what formation is everyone on? Many with 4 at the back?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      3-4-3 with a decent 4th defender at the minute.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      343

    3. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      3-5-2

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      3-5-2. It's my go-to nowadays.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Yeah 3-5-2 too.

      Hopefully the variations continue.

    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mostly been looking at 352 but increasingly open to 343

    7. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      3-4-3

    8. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      3-4-3

  16. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    How is this for a Salah draft?

    Flekken
    Shaw, Estupinan, Gabriel
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma
    Haaland, Jackson, Wissa

    4.0, Beyer, Bell, Anderson

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      front line is a bit risky, it will be hard to replace wissa and jackson if things don't work out.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's good.

      In any draft they'll be 1 or 2 players where people can raise valid queries.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I've got something very similar in my current draft, with Saliba + Onana over Shaw + Flekken. So I definitely like it 😀

      Flexibility with the forwards is the sacrifice, as in HYSC's comment above. It might just need a hit to be fixed though

      By the way, I'd place the mid as first on the bench here. Mine's Nakamba for assured minutes, but I'm watching Ahamada and Anderson

  17. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Martinelli’s points and returns per minute are crazy

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bettered by only Haaland and Rashford from what I can see

    2. TanN
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka and Martinelli are in my team - martinelli for his price and potential explosiveness, saka in the hope of steady returns and set pieces

  18. Sure You Did
    26 mins ago

    Let's get this out in the open as I have just read that Kane "is" North London. Since when do we think Kane has wanted to leave? Last year he was desperate to join City, were there any suggestions he wanted out before? This year, he clearly wants out and is more than likely going to move on.

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Can’t remember if it was last season or not but when City were after him he didn’t even join Spurs on pre season tour.
      This season he’s involved, just don’t believe he is going.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      With one year left in his contract he’s the one in the drivers seat

      If I was him I wouldn’t be in any rush to move and no way would I be desperate. Another year at spurs under new management and then either get a bump in wages and signing on fee for a new contract or move for free and get a huge signing on fee and bump in wages at a better club. Also, gives another year to stay in London and figure out if the family wants to leave.

      The media is driving Kane wants to leave but why would he want to until next year? Financially it makes no sense

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Because he’s just turned 30 and won’t want to waste another year at a club that won’t even challenge for trophies, never mind win them?

        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          If he cared so much about trophies he would have left a while ago. He would have pushed harder for the city move last season.

          At this stage it’s better for him and family to stay another year and get the big payday by either signing a new contract at spurs or at the end of his contract at another club

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            He already tried to leave and literally went on strike for the City move. Ultimately they didn’t want to pay the money.

            Before that, which clubs challenging for trophies would have wanted him? Liverpool didn’t play with a 9, Madrid had Benzema, Bayern had Lewandowski, etc.

          2. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Sorry but that isn't always how it works. He pushed 2 years ago and Levy refused to budge despite City offering a huge amount of money, and then he seemed to soil his relationship with the fans because of it and got nothing out of it but looking like the type of player that refuses to play until they get what they want

          3. Ron_Swanson
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            He earns a million quid a month and doesn’t seem the sort to be too greedy. I think he is driven by winning trophies now at this point of his career. Which is a given at BM.

            9/4 he stays at Spurs on Skybet so if anyone is sure he is staying, lump on!

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        At some point the logical decision for the club is a sale if he's not signing on.

        Then again there's examples like Pogba leaving for free and coming back on a massive fee. Then running his contract out again.

        Funny old game football.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I only thought he wanted to leave when I read he agreed personal terms with Bayern a few weeks ago, but even then that doesn't mean he "wants" to leave necessarily. Maybe it's just because of what happened with City 2 years ago and he knows pushing it won't end well, but he might also be a little more relaxed given he knows if it happens again he can freely have his choice next summer

  19. DarrenCross
    25 mins ago

    Please help, just trying something different, if Kane goes

    Pickford Areola
    Stones, Estupinan, Gabriel, Pau, Bell
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Bruno, Richarlison
    Watkins, Jesus, Wissa

    Or Stones to Beyer then Wissa to Darwin

    1. Sure You Did
      4 mins ago

      No Haaland is a massive unnecessary risk especially when you have 2 MIDs from a poor attacking team.

      1. DarrenCross
        2 mins ago

        Which team is poor attacking and thanks just new to this lol

        1. Sure You Did
          1 min ago

          I think Man U are a poor attacking team but maybe the new striker, once/if signed, will change that.

  20. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best max 7.5m midfielder? Shoot!

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Richarlison

    2. Sure You Did
      12 mins ago

      I think Foden and Rich tbh. Brighton MID for first 3 is also tempting.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'm on Mitoma with 1.0m itb atm.

    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Foden

    4. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Eze

  21. ameisin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Watching MCI v ATM hungover in Budapest airport after too many pálinkas last night.

    City playing their usual 3-2-2-3 formation, Stones stepping from RB to CDM when in possession. Foden and Álvarez playing behind Haaland and switching around quite a lot. Grealish hugging the left wing, with Bilva coming inside a little, playing lots of tight 1-2s with Foden and giving Stones room to overlap occasionally.

    I'd say this looks pretty close to their strongest line-up at the moment, bar Ake coming in for Laporte and KDB for one of Foden/Álvarez - they look a little lightweight in CAM without Kev, lacking a bit of cutting edge.

    1. The Mandalorian
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's a 3 2 3 2 but it's not working.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Without the ball it's probably a 4-1-3-2 with Rodri sitting

        ... But as they've pretty much all played in the Atlético half it's more fluid with Stones and Walker occupying the right hand side and Silva joining the front 2 from central/left channel.

  22. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Martinez
    Wan-Bissaka - Udogie - Ahmedhodžić
    Salah - Saka (C) - Fernandes - Kluivert
    Haaland - Watkins - Darwin
    (4m GK - Pau - Colwill - Ahamada)

    My plan is to rotate all five 4.5m defenders. I just can't see me dropping any of the midfielders and strikers I've picked.

    1. TanN
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Oh dear

      How do we tell him?

      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I've already been told you said this is the best draft you've seen.

    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks great, nice and different. I like it

  23. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Salah draft.

    Onana
    Gabriel Ake Estupinan Tarkowski
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola Bayer Anderson Archer

    Cheers.

  24. TanN
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Onana
    Stones Shaw Estupinan
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Foden Mitoma
    Haaland Nunez

    Areola Gabriel Vinicius Kabore

    I need all the feedback you can give me please, been tinkering for the last 2 hours - in an ideal world having trent/salah would make me happier but that strong midfield, defence and front line is worth the sacrifice I think...

  25. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Really like this team. Targeting fixtures. 1m in bank for flexibility (prob Brighton assets to Chelsea assets or other in hot form in gw 3). No Liverpool in gw 2 the biggest concern but can’t have them all. Thoughts?

    Onana (Areola)
    Gabriel Estu Stones (Beyer Baldock)
    Rash Bruno Saka Mitoma Foden
    Jesus Haaland (Archer)

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      It’s pretty much 100% template so I’m not surprised you like it.

      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I.e. it’s good

  26. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    I have 0.5m ITB. What is the best use of it?

    A) Jackson > Darwin
    B) Foden > Jota
    C) Ake > Stones
    D) Stash it for flexibility

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      C for me

    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      D

    4. 2001: A Space Origi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Personally I would go Darwin based on his pre-season, finally learn enough English to communicate with team and link up play with Salah so far.

      I still think Foden is a gem for first few gameweeks and is my differential

      Keeping it has it own merits.

