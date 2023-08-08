We’ve heard from 2014/15 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Simon March and 2022/23 winner Ali Jahangirov already this summer – now we pick the brains of two more former champions!

Jon Reeson and Ben Crabtree, who took the top spot in 2009/10 and 2016/17 respectively, share their thoughts and plans in this Q&A.

Which 2-3 players (other than Erling Haaland!) were first on your Gameweek 1 teamsheet for 2023-24?

“Bukayo Saka, Bruno Fernandes and Pervis Estupinan.” – Jon Reeson

“Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford.” – Ben Crabtree

Who do you think will be the biggest FPL bargain(s) this year?

“Gabriel Magalhaes, Pervis Estupinan, Bruno Fernandes, Bukayo Saka and Sven Botman.” – Jon Reeson

“Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill.” – Ben Crabtree

Who do you think will prove the most over-priced or likely to be the biggest FPL flops this season?

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Ben White are overpriced.” “The possible flops are the premium picks in defence, due to a combination of rotation (Manchester City), Europe (Newcastle United) new systems (Andre Onana at Manchester United, Alexander-Arnold inverting at Liverpool). I’m not convinced the big-money defenders will deliver value week in, week out.” – Jon Reeson

“Ben White looks overpriced to me but no-one else really seems too expensive, what with the generous pricing – and I can’t say Kevin De Bruyne.” – Ben Crabtree

Can you briefly talk us through your Gameweek 1 squad and likely team? What were the key decisions? What are the most important factors generally? And how do you go about selecting?