301
301 Comments Post a Comment
  1. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Just… keep… tinkering…

    Onana, Areola
    Stones, Gabriel, Estupiñan (Chilwell, Baldock)
    Rashford, Saka, Odegaard, Mitoma, Eze
    Haaland, Nuñez (Mubama)
    1m itb

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Rough idea is to transfer Eze for Diaz GW2, and then Diaz to Maddison moving forwards.

      Open Controls
    2. BinManJack
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Doubt Nunez will start GW 1

      Open Controls
      1. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Gakpo then?

        Open Controls
    3. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Time to buy yourself a pair of boxing gloves

      Open Controls
  2. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. TAA, play Botman every week (Baldock first sub)
    B. Martinelli, rotate Botman and another 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Much appreciated!

        Open Controls
    2. BinManJack
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      As a Liverpool fan im not keen on Trent at the minute. Our defence look shaky and doubt we will keep many CS early in the season. Szobo is on a lot of corners now also which limits TAA assist potential, so would say B

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thank you for this, mate, means a lot.

        Open Controls
  3. BinManJack
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    What do we think?

    A) Chilwelll and N.Jackson
    B) Colwill and Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lisandro Martinez orVarane?

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Neither, find the money for Shaw, go for Onana, or get a more attacking 5.0 pick like Estupiñan.

      Open Controls
    2. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martinez between those two, or gamble with more attacking Dalot

      Open Controls
      1. rjcv177
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Such an attacking RB that even provides assist for the opponent lolol

        Open Controls
  5. Fer Fuch's Ake
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone has a draft with less than 90% template players? I'm ready to be seduced to break the mold, give me your leftfield selections

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Bowen, Son, Trippier, Cash, Diaby, Enciso, De Bruyne.

      Open Controls
    2. Sterling Effort
      3 mins ago

      My most left field picks are Udogie and Keane Lewis-Potter.

      Udogie because he’s cheap and has been playing so far forward in pre season, seems nailed enough.

      Lewis-Potter has been playing left wing, is very direct, should get decent minutes and there’s absolutely no other options at 5m.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm on Udogie too, Lewis Potter has emerged as a good option too!

        Open Controls
        1. Sterling Effort
          just now

          If I change Salah + Pedro to Kane + 5.5m I’ll also have Ian Maatsen as a very left field pick.

          Have watched us closely pre season and he’s been fantastic, I think he’s very likely to start the season on the right side or as number 10 and some great early fixtures

          Open Controls
    3. Fer Fuch's Ake
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      The ones I'm floating with are Garnacho, Kulu, Dalot, Chukwuemeka, Bernardo

      Open Controls
  6. WVA
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Spurs defence improving.

    Porro Romero Van de Ven Udogie

    Open Controls
    1. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Someone ITK mentioned Emerson above Porro in this system. Be aware

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yep, he got the nod against Shaktar, in what looked like Spurs' 1st choice XI. Porro an unused sub.

        Open Controls
      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I'm keen on Udogie, only 4.5 and super attacking!

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Will Udogie start ? Ben Davies can be shifted across to LB to accommodation Van de Ven,

      Open Controls
  7. It's TiME!
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    What you guys think? 🙂

    Pickford

    Gabriel Estupiñan Chilwell Akanji

    Saka , Foden , Rashford , Eze

    Kane , Haaland

    Sub : Areola , Baldock , Chukwuemeka , Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No Brighton attack for those first three fixtures could hurt, always prefer 3 at the back!

      Open Controls
  8. fuzzymike
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Random question: when did the FFL we're all playing start??
    My first season was 2007/08

    Open Controls
    1. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mine was 07/08 too. I was playing the Channel 4 FPL before that. I think the main FPL started a year or two before we joined

      Open Controls
    2. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      just now

      02/03: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fantasy_Premier_League

      Open Controls
  9. i am jose mourinho
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    I think im gtg
    Pickford (Areola)
    Gabriel Estu Tarkowski (Baldock Bell)
    Salah Eze Bruno Saka Gross
    Haaland Watkins (Mubama)
    Thoughts ?

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Tarkowski is flagged

      Open Controls
    2. Jappers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think thats pretty good tbh, very similar to what I had...could maybe change tarks for cash

      Open Controls
  10. Jappers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Have had salah in my draft for the last week, but feel it makes it a bit too unbalanced i.e. had very weak bench, and a few rotation risks like J Pedro, missed out on watkins etc. So have reverted back to original plan....pretty template I know

    Anything you would suggest improving here? have 0.5 in the bank so could do Pickford to Onana...

    Pickford (areola)
    Gabriel, Estupian, Chilwell (cash, kabore)
    Eze, Saka, Rashford, Bruno, Martinelli
    Watkins, Haaland (mubama)

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’d suggest doing that.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.