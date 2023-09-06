102
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    How are the Liverpool leaks this season, reliable/happening? Im thinking of going Watkins to Darwin if of course its leaked he starts.

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Already pulled the trigger to get him in, think he's reliable enough for starts now

      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        Not if he gets injured during intl break

      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        You think he's a reliable starter after one start?

      3. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        Unless Klopp remembers why he benched him for ages after seeing his missed chances last game.

        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          I think the wolves game could be the one where he goes bonkers.

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      On WC
      Split between Darwin & Ferguson
      Currently (2) BHA / (0) Pool

      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Ferguson just pulled out from Ireland squad due to injury

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Seems to me, before each match, Arsenal decides which side it will attack on.
      Everything down Saka's side one match, everything down Marti's side the next.

      Anyone else see this or is it just me?

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        reply fail

  2. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Thoughts on Edouard as an option at 5.5m?

    3rd highest xGI among forwards with decent upcoming fixtures (avl, FUL, mun, NFO)

    All thoughts welcome 🙂

    1. P-P-A-P
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nice 3rd striker option. Might rotate with Bowen.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      He's probably the best of the sub £6m strikers. I think he's worthy of 3rd striker status in your team.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        If you really think he's going to keep scoring...

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          I think he'll get points, yes. It is what it is, but for the money he's decent.

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 57 mins ago

            The problem is, he's not worth starting regularly, and he's too cheap to park on your bench.

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Would you feel nervous if you did not own Saka away to Everton?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Depends if I had any other Arsenal attacking assets or not.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      4 hours ago

      Nope. I've taken him out on my WC.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        Interesting as I am also looking to move him on.

    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 hours ago

      Not especially. Arsenal still have Havertz in their lineup gumming up the works.

    4. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I haven't owned him yet this season.

    5. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Not especially.. I'm actually considering replacing him with Son on my WC. Only thing holding me back is his crazy high ownership (generally, but particularly in my main league)

    6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      They have a wretched record v Everton at Goodison, their loss last season also came immediately after an IB. Not saying it'll definitely repeat itself but I have Saliba and Saka and won't be surprised to get 4pts combined from them

  4. putana
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Everyone will be getting salah in sooner rather than later.

    He genuinely should have had 1 goal and 3 assists against villa. Can't believe the chances darwin missed

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      As someone who has seen Darwin play before, I can.

      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Me too. Brings back painful memories of owning Darwin last season.

  5. Mirec007
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    WC, here we go! 🙂 After a long consideration, my line-up looks like this:

    A.Becker (Turner)
    Chillwell, Walker, Udogie (Cash, Mengi)
    Saka, B. Fernandes, Son, Maddison, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Alvarez (Archer)

    Good luck to all! 😉

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Im on Allison too

      Hating BHA much?

      1. Mirec007
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Loving BHA. But time for BHA players will come later (better fixtures)… 😉

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Like the Alison pick mate!! He’s coming in for Johnstone for me next week, just set and forget

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Reply fail above

    Seems to me, before each match, Arsenal decides which side it will attack on.
    Everything down Saka's side one match, everything down Marti's side the next.

    Anyone else see this or is it just me?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Before the ManU game, when was the last competitive game that Arsenal attacked more on the left than the right then?

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I dont know
        Does Arteta pick out a weakness in the opposition and funnel everthing that way?

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Doesn't any manager worth their salt do that?
          You have to go back to Newcastle, May, for a game where Arsenal attacked more down left, and that was by just 1% more. They predominantly attack more often through Saka and White (~40%) with inversion coming from LB.
          I imagine it was a ploy to nullify Utd's threat on counter more than any particular desire to attack AWB.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Jesus being back means Martinelli is an option again. Without him (and with Nketiah) he seems to be negated as a threat. Things should even themselves up again a bit more given Saliba is also fit (unlike the end of last season) and likes to pass out towards the right

  7. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Jackson to Álvarez, Saka to Son for a hit while I still have the money for it?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Just Jackson > Alvarez but wait

    2. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      You do realise taking a hit for those transfers doesn’t score you the previous weeks points right?

      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Doesn’t seem mad to believe Alvarez can continue to be a better option than Jackson.

    3. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Keep saka

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

    5. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Jackson and Saka play Bou and Eve next, both good fixtures.
      Its just the knee jerk of Sons hattie and Alvarez's 14 pointer that is tempting us.

  8. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    A'noon all. Any thoughts on this WC draft? 0.3 ITB

    Areola / Leno
    Cash - Estup - Gusto - Udogie - Beyer
    Salah - Saka - Rash - Maddison - Mbeomo
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    Ta!

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Defence looks a touch light to me if Reece James is back soon but overall it's good.

      1. Malkmus
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah, Gusto is a risk when James is back, but not for a while I thought? Not sure going Chilwell/James is a great idea anyway, had double chels defence at home to forest last gw with a big blank

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Even when he comes back minutes will be managed and then will probably get injured again so keep Gusto imo

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            So true, this

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Perfect template team.

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Like it, close to what I would prefer. Is Beyer the best 4.0?

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Replay fail to Malkmus

      1. Malkmus
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Cheers. Not sure about Beyer, had him from gw1. There isn't a standout option as far as I can see but Beyer is nailed I think, even though he's not getting many points!

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          That's the thing. He is nailed when fit, and at 3rd bench that's all you can expect. I work on the basis he'll only become relevant at BB time.

  10. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who is on spurs pens?

    1. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Remains to be seen. Maddison or Son

    2. Gommy
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I'd guess Son would take the ball before Maddison but yes, remains to be seen.

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Probably Son but nobody knows yet

    4. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Both not great at them
      suprised to see Son has only 7 from 12 scored when he's such a good finisher otherwise
      Madders 6 from 8 but 2 from 4 in Prem

      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Can't rule out Richarlison too if he's on the pitch.

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      "I saw a few of them trying today. Sonny is up there, I think Madders and Richy are all sort of in there," said Postecoglou before chuckling. "Bissouma I have seen take about 500 and miss about 495 but he is still out there practising, so I don't know but it is somewhere in that order."

      https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/news/ange-postecoglou-bissouma-daniel-levy-27596352

      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        That sounds like it'll be Son

  11. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is it worth a hit to jump ahead with this defence?

    Pickford/Turner
    Akanji, Chilwell, Estu, Bell & Beyer
    1.6m itb
    Thinking Bell & Beyer > Udogie & Andersen(Cry) -4
    Leaves 0.2m itb

    Will do Pedro > Archer another week if I need to release a little cash elsewhere.

    1. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      No it’s not

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Udogie or Andersen then? Both 4.7m, both teams good defensively so far.

        1. Robe Wan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Udogie

        2. krawiecus
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Udogie

  12. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    WC draft below...

    Areola Turner
    Chilwell Estu Udogie Cash Baldock
    Son Saka Bruno Maddison Eze
    Haaland Alvarez Awoniyi

    Leaves me with 0.0m itb

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      How often will you play 3 up top?
      How often will Awoniyi's points be blocked on your bench?
      Would Archer or Semenyo do that same job for considerably less?

      Would allow you to move Eze to Mbeumo, and together I think that's a better combo.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Fair comments.

        To be honest, I had Archer in that spot originally, but moved him out to use up the spare cash itb!

  13. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who is better for this week, Sarr or Archer?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Archer will play 90 minutes, Sarr probably won't.

  14. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    The pre season plan to bring in Newcastle assets from GW5/6 is looking a bit shaky. They had two tough fixtures but I thought they were really poor against Brighton, especially the midfield. Liverpool already look better than last season and their fixtures are also good. I would need to WC for Salah but right now I would much prefer to own Liverpool assets over Newcastle’s.

    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      It probably rules out Trippier, but if you were to WC I'd still consider one of the lesser Newcastle defenders. They do have a horrific CS record in recent months, but surely that has to end soon given the upcoming run.
      Other than Salah, I don't know who else I'd fancy. Allison on WC maybe, or Diaz, and that's about it.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I don't know what this whole thing was about Liverpool fixtures. Knowing they have a deadly attack, what was wrong with fixtures to start off with? The content creators were talking about "when" the fixtures "turn" and when "WE" get LFC attack when the fixtures "turn".

      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Kinda made sense to see how they started the season after last season before investing imo. I only mentioned the fixtures to compare with Newcastle not because of outside influences.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          The double Arsenal and UTD midfield template was them, that is why pretty much all of them had the same teams. The double Newcastle defence and next midfield GW8/9 wc will be them and many will follow and do what they plan to do.

  15. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Salah & Haaland team if I hit the WC button:

    Pickford/Turner
    Udogie, Andersen, Estu, (Bell & Beyer)
    Saka, Martinelli, Eze, Salah, Maddison
    (Archer), Alvarez, Haaland
    0.8m itb for flexibility

  16. Mizzzza
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Ederson (have Areola) and Foden

    To

    Turner and Son???!!!

    -4

    Would then captain Son

    1. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Wouldn’t go turner as position is under threat by new signing

      1. Mizzzza
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Didn’t know that, great thanks.

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Just wait to make sure neither gets injured on ib

  17. Lollabear
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who else has a feeling Manchester United will be a bad idea from here on out? I mean imagine getting sung “Wifebeaters uniiited” to them by the fans of every opponent team from now on. No but really.. seems there is -a lot- of drama there now.
    I love the team but think they will be finishing mid table with lots of shi**y stats this season

    1. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Although there is a lot of bad vibes around utd right now I think there are some positives. They have created a lot of chances that haven't been taken, been unlucky with injuries, and had some decisions go against, (and some for). The next 5 games are very winnable indeed, so things could be very different after that, which is why I'm reluctant to lose rash/bruno right now.

  18. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Not sure my team needs a WC, but still tempted - whatcha reckon?

    CURRENT TEAM
    Onana, Turner
    Chilwell, Estup, Gvardiol, Gabriel, Baldock
    Saka, Ode, Bruno, Foden, Sterling
    Haaland, Jackson, Usola

    WC TEAM
    Areola, Turner
    Chilwell, Estup, Trippier, Udogie, Botman
    Saka, Madison, Son, Sterling, 4.7 fodder
    Haaland, Alvarez, Darwin

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Nope , your WC team looks grand for gw 5 but still a few unanswered questions in the ether. I'm also tempted to WC but think the swing in fixtures around gw 9 will still be more advantageous . Rather take a couple of hits to keep up in the interim.

  19. Holding Mee Bong
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Is it reasonable to expect less clean sheets this season? Thus focus should be on XGi involvement for defenders?

    Thinking Saliba > Cash (already have Chilwell and Udogie). No money for Trent unfortunately.

    Would love to hear your opinions as I may have recency bias to the recent goal-fest.

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      In the initial stages yes agree , but I think has often been this way.
      Later in the season many teams tighten up on defence , well is as I recall anyway.

      1. Holding Mee Bong
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        True, also consider the extra minutes this season.

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Aye true too .thanks for reminding me Bongo

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Clean sheets are in short supply. I am considering going double Villa defence for their good fixtures with either Digne/Moreno and Cash.

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      GW1: 28 goals
      GW2: 27 goals
      GW3: 31 goals
      GW4: 41 goals

      Usual average goals per game is about 2.8 in the PL over the previous couple of seasons.

  20. krawiecus
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Outside of wildcards, why are people trying to make transfers now? Most players have two games in which they could get injured before next GW

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Aye chasing TV is a mugs game. Year in and year out check the top 20 finishers in the game and you find a min of 16 out of the 20 have low to moderate TVs

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        just now

        The caveat to that is they spent TV in the latter part of the season.

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      I don't want to publicly wish injuries on players, so I'll just do it privately.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm in.. lol

  21. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    I bought Eze for last week knowing he'd drop in price and I'd immediately lose 0.1. He scored at the weekend and is still being sold :/

  22. Dogs Of War
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening

    Who to transfer out for Trippier?

    Chilwell, Esupinan, Akanji, Udogie

    Thanks

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would do Akanji to rid yourself of Pep when Stones is back. Why Trippier?

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Do you need him this week?

  23. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    How does Pedro -> Alvarez look for this GW? Also allows me to save the WC at least for one more GW.

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Transfers will be done next Friday ofc

