Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to announce that we have been nominated for the Football Content Awards 2023.

We are on the shortlist for the ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ category. It truly is a great honour and we would love to have your vote.

A big thank you is owed to those of you who nominated us for the award, as well as our loyal band of readers and subscribers for your continued and much-appreciated support of the site.

FOOTBALL CONTENT AWARDS 2023 – HOW TO VOTE

If you want to vote for Fantasy Football Scout to win, then you can do so by CLICKING HERE. Select our name from the drop-down menu under the Editorial sub-section of ‘Best in Fantasy Football.’

Alternatively, you can vote via Twitter/X using this one-click Tweet template. Unlike previous years, there is no need for any hashtags.

On Instagram, simply tag @ffscout_ as a comment on this category post.

Voting closes at 23:59 on Sunday 8th October, with the winners announced at a live event in Liverpool on Thursday 16th November.

The editorial team would also like to thank all of our authors, who have helped contribute to the broadest and most comprehensive programme of articles in the Fantasy Football community.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY CLICKING HERE