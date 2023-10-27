578
Rate My Team October 27

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

578 Comments
Share

With Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Tottenham Hotspur’s change in schedule, captaincy, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

578 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 3 mins ago

    On a WC

    A) Mitoma + Archer
    B) Adingra + Nketiah (have Saka)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      If you go B, are you benching Nketiah?

      Open Controls
  2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Guys what would you do with 2ft?

    A) Maddy porro to saka tsimi
    B) Maddy Bowen to saka mitoma

    By doing b, can get tsimi nxt week also mitoma fixtures plus higher ceiling than bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      Would lose Porro before Bowen so A

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        It's just a matter of one week, porro could well get a cleanie today and jumping on mitoma right from the start of their favourable fix run.

        Open Controls
  3. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 59 mins ago

    any arsenal fans out there ?
    How are they playing in their last 2 matches ?

    Open Controls
    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Solid defence, attack not exactly free-flowing but were against city and Chelsea. One def + Saka feels sufficient

      Open Controls
  4. ggfussball
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Thoughts on
    Coufal & Gordon to Van De Van & Douglas Luiz

    Got 2FT and nothing glaring to fix

    Open Controls
    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Dont like the mid move

      Open Controls
  5. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Bottomed sorry :

    Pick 1

    A) Branthwaite
    B) Maguire

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      C) Lascelles

      Open Controls
  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    Which one would you go for, one is a no Haaland draft.

    0.4M ITB
    Areola | Strakosha
    Pau | Tsimikas | Gabriel | Branthwaite | Taylor
    Saka | Maddison | Salah | Mitoma | Bowen
    Watkins | Haaland | Mubama

    1.7M ITB
    Areola | Sanchez
    Cash | Tsimikas | Gabriel | Trippier | Branthwaite
    Saka | Mitoma | Salah | Son | Bowen
    Watkins | Alvarez | Mubama

    0.5M ITB
    Areola | Strakosha
    Pau | Tsimikas | Gabriel | Branthwaite | Taylor
    Saka | Son | Salah | Palmer | Bowen
    Watkins | Haaland | Mubama

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Saint Marvin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      C (the third one)

      Open Controls
  7. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 50 mins ago

    2FTs/zero in bank and not sure what to do here...

    1. Madds and Morris > Saka and Archer
    2. Morris > Archer and get Gabs
    3. Just Morris > Archer and work it out next week?
    (PS: Son out gives me more upgrade options to shift JWP, or maybe get Watkins)

    Areola
    Cash, Trips, Burn
    Salah Son, Madds, Gordon, JWP
    Haaland, Alvarez
    (Morris, Tark, Kabore)

    Thanks all!

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      1 .

      If you want to do 3, maybe Nketiah?

      Open Controls
  8. nicholasporteous
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Lost on the last page and looking for advice:

    Am I mad wanting to go without Haaland?

    Option a) Haaland, Mubamu, Botman
    Option b) Alvarez, Watkins, Trippier

    Option b) seems so much more appealing, but I don't know if I can cope without owning Haaland...

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Well I wouldn't have Botman if you want A option, he's not fit.

      Open Controls
      1. nicholasporteous
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        My bad - option a) is my current team. Botman has been sat on the bench

        Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      If unsure sell in GW12. I have no idea who score more between Watkins and Haaland. Haaland has been awful but so are Man Utd and Bournemouth defence (with Neto no out).

      Watkins home to Luton is great and away to Forest is great, but he is hugging the points (apart from D Luiz)

      I won't be captaining Watkins but may captain Haaland against Bournemouth, then jump off for 4 GW's is my plan (I think) lol

      Open Controls
      1. nicholasporteous
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Crunchie... This is awesome advice. Thank you! I needed some logical thinking in my life haha

        Open Controls
  9. amck27
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    botman, andersen, trippier, akanji
    Jensen, Bowen, son, Anderson, salah
    Morris, Haaland, archer

    1FT / 0.4m ITB

    Want to get a strong midfielder & defender in & akanji out, saka, Douglas luis or Maddison, vdv, Porro. Happy to take a -4/-8

    Thoughts please? Thanks

    Open Controls
  10. romperstomper
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Any confirmation on Udodgy?

    Open Controls
  11. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    A. Bowen
    B. Alvarez

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  12. Brunsvigeren
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    What to do here, 2 FT, 1.1 itb

    Areola
    Cash, Tsimikas, Udgoie
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Mitoma, JWP
    Darwin, Haaland

    Leno, Botman, Archer, Tarkowski

    Thinking of Son, Archer, Botman out for Watkins and??

    Open Controls
  13. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Gosh

    Hard one

    Open Controls
  14. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Sorry that was rude

    Open Controls
  15. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    I meant
    Gosh it’s a hard one
    Go against Haaland captain? I think yes I will

    But who?
    A) Watkins
    B) Salah

    Have Saka and Son but thinking A or B

    Thoughts??

    Open Controls
  16. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Son+Saka to Salah+Palmer for free?

    Open Controls
  17. iberiaballer
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Should I transfer out Reguilon for either Lascelles or Charlie Taylor? With Udogie likely not fit, I need a 3rd defender to start. I don’t want to start Mitchell against TOT or Reguilon against City.

    Here’s my current team:

    Haaland-Wissa-Archer
    Salah-Maddison-Saka-Fernandes-Bowen
    Udogie-Cash-Tsimikas-Mitchell-Reguilon
    Areola-Turner

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.