215
215 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    How would you prioritize with this team? 1 ft, 8.2 itb

    Areola, Sanchez
    TAA, Porro , Tsimikas, Gabriel, Lascelles
    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Gordon, Hwang
    Watkins, Solanke, Archer

    A) Sanchez -> Dubravka/Leno/Martinez/ Petrovic/Neto
    B) Tsimikas -> Pau/Konsa/Trippier/Other
    C) Hwang -> Son/Richarlison/Other
    D) Archer -> Wilson/Other

    Would you take a -4 hit and make two of these transfers?
    Getting a playing gk feels like the biggest priority, but what after that?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Looks like Sanchez is flubbed and Areola was supposedly dreadful yesterday so I'd do that, probably Leno, anyway and then also maybe Wilson for differentialness. Archer playing well since Wilder took over, but it is Sheff Utd at the end of the day.

      Open Controls
    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I think the GK is the most priority there tbh.

      Not sure the other transfers warrant a hit this week.

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Cut Betting ads at matches - https://www.google.co.uk/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=newssearch&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwi2pu2ykKCDAxUjoFwKHc4gD5UQxfQBKAB6BAgSEAE&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fsport%2Ffootball%2F67781043&usg=AOvVaw3gXVbp53-KIj4TZFQdyRM6&opi=89978449

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      All for it.

      Open Controls
  3. ManUtdFan977
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Would you do Alvarez to solanke and bench pau or save the ft and risk playing pau? got archer and taylor on the bench for cover

    Open Controls
  4. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Darwin —> Solanke (FT) or roll FT?

    Pickford
    P.Porro — Tsimikas — Lascelles
    Salah — Saka — Son — Palmer — Bowen
    Darwin — Watkins

    Turner — Alvarez* — Gabriel — Baldock [1FT + 2.5m ITB + WC-1]

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Or even Wilson i/o Solanke?

      Still have WC1 to use in next 2 GW’s so could take a punt.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.