528
528 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best villa defender on a wc? Currently on Moreno

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pau

      Open Controls
    2. Hippie Viking
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Moreno

      Open Controls
    3. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah like Moreno as well

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Digne back.

      Open Controls
  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    It’s a tricky one with Solanke, his next 3 aren’t great but then the great double. Any owners ditching and buying back?

    Open Controls
    1. Atwood
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't really pass up the Liverpool DGW. Will reassess in a few weeks, he shouldn't be too hard to get back.

      Open Controls
    2. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      He has more games any other players and in good form. Cant ditch him. Waste of transfer

      Open Controls
    3. Hippie Viking
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sold and will buy him back in GW27.

      Open Controls
    4. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Selling for Darwin but will get him back in 26. Not sure it will pay off but if you don’t buy a ticket you will never win the lottery 😉

      Open Controls
  3. Atwood
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    A - Watkins/Solanke > Haaland/Darwin (No hits)
    B - The above, plus Bowen > Jota (-4)
    C - Neither sounds good

    Open Controls
    1. jackruet
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    RMWCT:

    Flekken (Areola)
    VVD, Moreno, Doughty (Gabriel, Van Hecke)
    Kdb, Foden, Jota, Palmer, Richarlison
    Haaland, Darwin (Toney)

    Open Controls
    1. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      What is your chip strategy out of interest?

      Have similar team, only differences are Barkley (Palmer), Kaminski (Areola) and Trippier (Gabriel)

      Looks great overall GL

      Open Controls
      1. ididnt
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. Planning on BB next week and probably Rich > Barkley. Kaminski equally good shout in goal.

        Open Controls
        1. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Okay, not tempted to have a DGW Keeper for Bench Boost?

          I know fixtures are tough for both Flekken and Kaminski but that could induce a lot of save points?

          Kaminski also doubles in 28, so would get 2 extra fixtures over Areola

          Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Palmer on WC is a huge fail. Hwang, Barkley, Maddison, Luiz, Garnacho all better picks.

      Open Controls
  5. simong1
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gordon to Barkley worth a hit this week or play Estu against Tottenham away?

    Open Controls
  6. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kaminski or Dubravka scores more this gw?

    Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not a fan of Darwin, but I think it makes more sense to get him in for Solanke, than to make two FTs to get Jota.

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Areola (Dub)
      TAA, Porro, Doughty (Saliba, Estu)
      Saka, Foden, Rich, Palmer (Gross)
      Haaland (c), Darwin, Watkins

      Open Controls
  8. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Richarlison or Barkley for 5th MF spot on a wc?

    Open Controls
  9. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    WC team - G2G?

    Kaminski | Areola
    TAA | Trippier | Doughty | Moreno | AIt-Nouri
    KDB | Foden | Jota | Richarlison | Garnacho
    Haaland(C) | Darwin | Adebayo

    Open Controls
  10. Betarna
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Ok, please help out a manager in a shitty situation here.

    Only 0,2 ITB (1 FT)
    Martinez
    TAA Trippier Porro
    KDB Saka Foden Richarlison Palmer Alvarez Watkins

    Bench: Turner Solanke Tarkowski Livramento

    Feels impossible to get Haaland without WC or minimum -8 ..

    What to do?

    Open Controls
  11. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Out of the loop. Any important info/ rumor please.

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.