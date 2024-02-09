26
Rate My Team February 9

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fast approaching, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Afternoon all. 2FT and 0.1m ITB. Few places i need to tidy up on. Ideally Bowen > Jota would of been lovely but i am 0.3m out. Could go Bowen > Diaz?

    Raya
    Estu - Porro - TAA
    Palmer - Saka - Gross - Foden
    Watkins - Haaland - Solanke

    (Areola) - Bowen - Taylor - Gusto

    A) Estu + Bowen > Van Hecke + Jota
    B) Porro + Bowen > Gvardiol + Jota
    C) Bowen > Diaz (will have 2FT next week)
    D) Anything else

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    2. DandyDon
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      easy B

    3. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll want Bowen and Porro for GW29 unless you think you'll FH in 29. Just remember your transfers now will have a knock-on effect further down the line.

  3. Rhodes your boat
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Few options between gw24 -26

    A) Gordon to jota then al dakhil to van dijk then -4 to get 11 in 26
    B) Gordon to jota, Saka to kdb, then -4 to get 11 in 26
    C) Gordon to jota, save ft, use 2ft to get 11 in 26

    Own Joe Gomez (random I know) and now concerned with him being ill

  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gomez and jota not seen in training?

    1. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Post sources

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      https://x.com/DiogoJota18/status/1755730283872063661?s=20

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah not so sure that's him, might be a twin.. need a different angle.

        1. Wılly
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure it was even snowing, definitely an AI picture

      2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Definite runny nose there...

  5. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    It's exact money to transfer

    Gusto & Palmer (cpl) to Doughty & Barkley (SHU)

    Would you make the move:

    A. This week (-4)
    B. Next week (only 0.1 wiggle room - both likely to rise today/tomorrow)
    C. Just Palmer to Barkley, means I can wait longer to bring in Doughty

  6. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Ait Nouri home vs Brentford

    B) Schar away vs Forest

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  7. Ruudy Van
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Hi Tom,

    Hope you're good!

    Who would you drop out of Garnacho, Watkins & Solanke? Garnacho is currently my first sub, but I have a nagging feeling he might have some just joy against Villa's fullbacks.

    Cheers!

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don't like the moves this week

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Answer to Willy ^^

  9. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Save FT, play Garnacho for Gordon
    B) Solanke -> Darwin
    C) Gordon, Watkins -> Jota, Darwin -4

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

