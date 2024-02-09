Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his current squad and reveals his big team decisions for Gameweek 24 and beyond.

With two free transfers this week, the priority is bringing Erling Haaland (£14.2m) back in. Who for, however, is not an easy decision.

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) has two goals and five assists in his last four matches, has good fixtures and won’t blank in either Gameweeks 26 or 29. He’s been transformed under Unai Emery and has a robust claim to be the second-best forward in FPL, behind Haaland.

I also own Dominic Solanke (£7.1m), who ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 28, and Julian Alvarez (£6.8m).

The latter is perhaps the obvious option to sell but Manchester City play twice in Gameweek 25 and even with Haaland back, he should still rack up a decent number of minutes in the number ten position.

The fact he was used sparingly in the UEFA Champions League group stage, starting just one of City’s six games, is another reason to hold, with the FC Copenhagen tie sandwiched in between Gameweeks 24 and 25.

Longer-term, Alvarez is a sell, but the timing is key.

Above: Watkins, Solanke and Alvarez’s fixtures, presuming Bournemouth and Man City blank in Gameweek 29

A better time to sell Alvarez might be in Gameweek 27, when I could potentially look at reintegrating Solanke, just in time for Burnley (a), Sheffield United (h) and Luton Town (h). It’ll cost two transfers but it might be my best option.

If I do Solanke > Haaland, I still need to find £3.1m, with my current squad detailed below.

