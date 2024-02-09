205
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    RMWC !?
    Kaminski ( Areola)
    TAA Trippier Doughty ( Gabriel Kilman)
    Richa Foden KDB Jota ( Garncho)
    Haaland© Darwin Abdebayo.
    0.1 M itb
    Any Thoughts ?
    GW 25 Keep FT

    GW 26
    Darwin Richa >
    Solanke Neto
    GW 27 Keep FT
    GW 28
    Get Sensei
    Play with 5 DGW
    And this my team
    Kaminski ( Areola)
    Sensei Trippier Doughty ( Gabriel Kilman)
    Neto Foden KDB Jota ( Garncho)
    Haaland© Solanke Abdebayo.

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Side looks good and the plan appears solid on paper.

      Are you sure about Kilam though?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not sure to be honest but I hope do well

    2. Hanz0
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Bench boosting in 26 or saving?

      1. Hanz0
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        *GW25

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Still saving

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saving

        1. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Like the team alot.

          I have VVD and Barkley. Am tempted to go TAA and Adebayo at the expense of Toney instead. Probably has a higher ceiling despite TAA potentially reduced minutes

  2. theBear_r_
      32 mins ago

      Is anyone playing Son? Presumably given he’s fit he’ll either play or not. Shouldn’t be in danger of having 10 min run around so isn’t it worth just rolling the dice?

    • The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      If I do Bowen + Estupinan --> Jota + Doughty, then I will have 5 Blank'ers in GW26.

      Palmer
      Gusto
      Jota
      P.Porro
      Doughty

      I think the upside in the next few GW's make it worth it, but who should leave my team in GW26 - Porro ./ Gusto?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Gusto

        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          And play with 10?

          I don't mind doing so, but feel most will have 11?

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            I plan to move Porro and Palmer out in 25 to address that issue.

            1. The Count of Monte Cristo
              • 11 Years
              13 mins ago

              Indeed this seems most logical.

              Still unsure whether a Luton defender makes sense

              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Agree. But Doughty is worth the punt I think. Has another double too

      2. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Gusto

    • jonnybhoy
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Evening guys which one?

      Leno
      Porro Estupinan Gabriel
      Saka Palmer Richarlison Foden
      Haaland Watkins Solanke

      Aerola Gordon Colwill Kabore

      A) Solanke to Darwin
      B) Gordon to Jota + bench Solanke
      C) Gordon + Richarlison + Solanke to Jota, KDB and Abebayo -8pts

      1. jonnybhoy
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Or D roll FT

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

      3. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think I would lean towards B.

      4. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Play:

      A) Solanke vs Fulham away
      B) Gross vs Spurs away

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Solanke

        1. Eastman
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Solanke

          1. The Count of Monte Cristo
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Agree

    • Atwood
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Already done Watkins to Haaland. For a second FT would you rather…

      A - Solanke > Darwin
      B - Bowen > Jota
      C - Both (-4)

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        B

      2. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        B out of those if you want LIV. Even sticking isn't terrible.

      3. stooshermadness
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        B. Jota is Liverpool's best option w/o Salah and a great fixture and DGW.

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Start Palmer or Cunha?

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Palmer

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Palmer

    • RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Hi gents, just a little help on what to possibly do here?

      Dubravka
      Estupinan - Porro - Gabriel
      Saka - Foden - KDB - Palmer
      Watkins - Haaland - Solanke
      ____________________________
      Areola: Gross: Branthwaite: Baldock*

      1FT, 3.3 ITB

      A) Roll
      B) Gross > Jota (Means likely benching Solanke)
      C) Porro > VVD
      D) B+ C for a -4
      E) Something else

      Thanks chaps!

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        B

        1. Eastman
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          B

      2. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        B just

      3. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Easy B'sy

      4. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks so much guys! Hugely appreciated, B wins it then.

        Benching Solanke doesn’t sit well with me but needs must hey, at least my closest rivals haven’t got him hehe.

    • Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      What would you do with Bradley now?

      Was holding hoping he'd get one of the DGW games (still might), and just in case Trent was on reduced minutes in others, but I'm thinking I might as well ditch for Doughty first as last.
      Would only give me Jota from LFC for the DGW, but I might only have that anyway.

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Is Bradley unlikely to start?

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Red flag on compassionate grounds this week, and tbh who knows what frame of mind he'll be in another week. Feel for the lad.

          1. You've got red on you.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            17 mins ago

            Yeah, for sure. Weird discussing his availability.

    • You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Start?

      a) Bell (Shef Utd)

      b) Estupinan (Spurs)

      And

      1) Solanke (Fulham)

      2) Palmer (Palace)

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        a, both and bench Saka

        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Wait... how do you know I have Saka? *looks around nervously*

      2. Volley127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        A and 2. Tough to bench Solanke though

    • langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      a) Palmer (cry) or
      b) Alvarez (EVE) ?

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        b

    • ratski
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Son to jota -4.
      Son probably doesn’t feature much on the weekend then jota has the double.

      I’m thinking I’ll probably buy Richarlson as cover in a few weeks instead

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yup, I'd do it

      2. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Similar position below

        1. Eastman
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          I do think Son could start though

        2. ratski
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I’ve gone for it. Even if it doesn’t pay off it will make it more enjoyable for the next few weeks!

          1. Eastman
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes I am too. Think it makes sense. Good luck.

      3. Yankee Toffee
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Just do it next week and save the -4

    • Eastman
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Would you do Son Solanke >
      Jota Darwin

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yup

      2. Yankee Toffee
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        No

    • Dušan Citizen
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      If you are on wc, would you keep Saka?

      Plenty of choice in midfield - KDB, Foden, Rodri, Jota, Diaz, Richa, Hwang, Gross...

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Also, my rank is 1.6m, so I am chasing.

      2. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        If you're only worried about OR, then yes I'd look elsewhere for a differntial

        1. Eastman
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes if you’re chasing but kiv he plays in 26

      3. Yankee Toffee
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd still keep imho. Esp if playing 3-5-2

    • Hurnt
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hi all

      What to do here?

      Dub
      Burn Porro Gab
      Saka Palmer Salah Jota
      Watkins Haaland Alvarez

      Areola Estup Tarkowski Gordon

      1ft 0itb

      A salah to kdb free
      B Watkins salah to Kdb Nunez -4
      C Watkins salah to foden nunez -4 (taa next week free)
      D save and have 2ft for gw25
      E other suggestions

      Kindest regards

      1. Cesc Pistols
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Definitely D.

        I've also kept Salah until now. After Klopp's words that he "might" return next week, it makes zero sense to sell him now. Save the FT now and reassess before the DGW.

        1. Hurnt
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Ty I’ll be waiting for any early city team news and try to save it

    • Arthur Lo
        21 mins ago

        Solanke to Cunha for a -4? Would be benching Toney this GW if I go ahead, so I'm torn...

        Better fixture in 26 for Cunha (SHU vs City for Solanke), and Brentford in 24 is decent. Will bring Solanke back in GW27.

        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Nope, not for me

        2. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Solanke has a DGW coming,..

      • Amans94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 mins ago

        -8 worth it? Solanke, Palmer, Porro -> Darwin, Jota, Doughty

        1. You've got red on you.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Seems popular, can you keep Porro all the way until 29 though instead?

          1. Amans94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Porro would be the way to fund Palmer -> Jota. Only other option is Gross -> Garnarcho, if Pedro is out though I quite like Gross until GW28

        2. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yuck

        3. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          No way

      • Heiro
        • 14 Years
        18 mins ago

        Hi all,

        In order to get Jota next week, I can only afford Ake for City at 5m.

        Would he be a relatively safe bet for minutes? Doesn't appear like he's missed much!

        1. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He hasn't missed much, but City have some tough CL games coming up and no one is safe from Pep Roulette.

        2. Volley127
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Honestly I wouldn’t trust a single city def. Don’t think you could say safe.

      • Mata of opinion
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Dubravka (Areola)
        Moreno Senesi Porro (Gabriel, Estu)
        KDB Jota Palmer Barkley (Saka)
        Watkins Toney Haaland

        Gtg? Feels weird playing Barkley ahead of Saka

        1. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Play Saka

      • Scratch
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Need to bench one of these guys

        Udogie, Saliba or Tripper? (have Dubravka playing)

        1. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Tough one, Udogie I guess...

      • Yankee Toffee
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        Bench one:

        1. Son
        2. Alvarez
        3. Bowen
        4. Palmer
        5. Toney

        Thanks for the input!

        1. FPL Alaska
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen, unless we get leaks of an Alvarez benching

      • Ungaio
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Which one score more points next two gameweeks?

        A) VVD+Palmer
        B) Ake+Barkley

        1. FPL Alaska
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

        2. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

      • FPL Alaska
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Anyone know if FPL Gundo is reputable? Tweeted saying to hold off on bringing in or captaining KDB until GW25. Have been planning on doing Bowen + Solanke > KDB + Darwin

        1. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          No idea, but I don't think that is sound advice personally, KDB will consistently get points

        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Did they give a reason?

          1. FPL Alaska
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            No but it seems like he's eluding to a KDB benching tomorrow. There have been other reports of early team news in the morning. Likely for City I would guess.

        3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Just guessing on a benching probably which may well happen

          1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Weve seen what he can do in 20 minutes anyway

        4. Yankee Toffee
          • 9 Years
          just now

          If Gundo is only hinting, then they don't know either...

      • DameCorp
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Who to bench of this lot?

        A) Barkley (SHU)
        B) Doughty (SHU)
        C) Porro (BHA)

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          B

          1. DameCorp
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Currently on this

            1. Eastman
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              C

      • The Big Fella
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Best defender up to £4.3m?

      • Lallana
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        For those saving their wildcard for GW30/31. What is your team looking like right now?

      • Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is Darwin going to get at least 8 points more than Solanke in GW24 and DGW25? Thinking of selling Solanke for Darwin now and then get Solanke back in GW26.

        Darwin - Bur(H), Bre(A), Lut(H)
        Solanke - Ful(A), New(A)

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe, yeah.

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks Brains!

        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I think it's worth it.

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks K!

        3. Dušan Citizen
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          My dilemma too. But I am on WC.

          1. Bruno Commando
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I will definitely do it if I'm you!

        4. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Depends if he stops hitting the wood work!

        5. FPL Alaska
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe not, but that's exactly what I am doing (except likely bringing Solanke back in GW27.

      • FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Who to pick on a WC?

        1) Kaminski + Estupinan + Toney
        2) Pickford + TAA + Adebayo

        1. Dušan Citizen
          • 10 Years
          just now

          2

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          If I was on WC don’t like either but others may think differently

      • Definitely not sleeping
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Believe I’m overthinking at this point but I was originally going to WC and decided against it.

        That left me with taking a -4 in my fwd department and leaving me with my current backline:

        Porro Estu Saliba - Burn Senesi

        Does anyone see a clean sheet for Newcastle against Forest? Or Bournemouth getting one at Fulham?

        Trying to make a case for my benchers I gues.

      • Avery
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hello!

        Play
        A. Palmer
        B. Solanke

        Cheers

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A

