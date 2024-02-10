349
349 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fred the Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    How come baps aren’t out yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Are you telling FPL to get their baps out?

      Open Controls
      1. Surfreak
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        My girlfriend said it's February and too cold to get your baps out

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Valentines Day soon. Best chance of the year.

          Open Controls
      2. NorCal Villan
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Get Yer Bap-Baps Out

        Kick out the baps, muthatruckers!

        Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Why haven't bonus points been added yet?

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      They’re trying to get Toney up to 1

      Open Controls
  3. Unconstitutional
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Here’s my team:

    Raya (Turner)
    Gabriel TAA Porro (Brantwaithe Gusto)
    Saka Foden Jota Richarlison (Gordon)
    Solanke Haaland Watkins

    Not sure what to do. Porro and Solanke to Doughty and Darwin/Toney? Roll?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Wish I did Toney instead of Darwin, . Porro to Man City defender or Pau

      Open Controls
  4. DagheMunegu
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Watkins to Alvarez silly ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not silly but I wouldn’t.

      Open Controls
  5. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Darwin or Jota?

    Can get only 1 for the DGW

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Jota, Darwin is troll central

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Jota. Darwin a good differential though.

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyFootballMad
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Diaz for the differential

      Open Controls
  6. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who do you prefer to have from gw26?

    A) Kudus (6.8)

    B) Douglas Luiz (5.5, on all set pieces)

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Sanchez > which keeper?

    Open Controls
    1. Surfreak
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Isn't he due back soon

      Open Controls
    2. Begbie.
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ederson

      Open Controls
    3. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Allison

      Open Controls
  8. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Trippier was joint with Dominguez on 27 BPS after full time.

    Check now and Dominguez has 30 BPS, dodgy or what, 3 BPS outta nowhere

    Open Controls
  9. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    A. Jota (bre,LUT) + Adebayo (MUN,liv)

    Or

    B. Watkins (ful) + Darwin (bre,LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. FantasyFootballMad
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    What chip to use in 25?

    A - Triple Captain (Haaland)

    B - Bench Boost (Dubravka, Bowen, Gabriel, Branthwaite)

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Surfreak
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      You won't get a better opportunity to TC the best striker in world football*

      *May or may not be the best striker in world football

      Open Controls
  11. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which chip next week?

    A) BB
    Areola | Trippier | Palmer | Gabriel

    B) TC Haaland

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Surfreak
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks, that bench feels strong though

        Open Controls
        1. LeytonOrient
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Haaland 200% EO feels stronger

          Open Controls
          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            I think I’m wondering if I’ll ever have a stronger bench

            Open Controls
            1. UNCLE TONEY
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Areola away to Forest
              Trippier home to Bou
              Gabriel away to Bur
              Palmer away to City

              Open Controls
              1. UNCLE TONEY
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                The XI is 10 doublers plus Son

                Open Controls
                1. LeytonOrient
                  • 9 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Did you WC for the DGW? Then BB had to have been your strategy. Stick to your guns

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNCLE TONEY
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    I did but didn’t have a specific chip in mind, just wanted 15 good players.
                    Thanks

                    Open Controls
                2. FantasyFootballMad
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yeh sounds like you’d already prepped this team for BB this week and then just go for a crazy differential TC like solanke for the Bournemouth double in few weeks?

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNCLE TONEY
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I tend to play TC in random weeks, sometimes pays off often doesn’t.
                    Antonio was nice vs Norwich few years ago though

                    Open Controls
              2. Yes Ndidi
                • 4 Years
                just now

                What would be your anticipated scores for these 4? I reckon 10-15, which is viable.

                Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      As above post

      Your bench is not far off mine (Areola Gab Estu Garnacho) and I'm tempted, but Haaland with two home games against bottom half opposition - you won't get a better opportunity.

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Tricky really

        Open Controls
  12. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Saka to KDB and TAA to Vergil, no hit

    Yeah or nah

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      I don’t hate it. What I do hate is the uncertainty around TAA. So it’s a yes from me.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Don't think I want to lose saka. He plays Burnley next week

        Open Controls
  13. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    Sorry to ask the open question, but please can I see some opinions on how to get two Pool into this squad for next GW?
    0.8m ITB

    Dubravka, Areola
    Porro, Estu, Doughty, Gabriel, Taylor
    KDB, Foden, Richy, Saka, Palmer
    Haaland, Solanke, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins > Darwin or Saka > Jota or both.
      Don’t think you can get TAA without tears, maybe VVD. Swapping one of the above for Porro.

      Open Controls
    2. FF Dirtbag
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Does Watkins and rich out to Darwin and Jota work? Rich won't have gw26...

      Open Controls
    3. FantasyFootballMad
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Lose porro and swap one of palmer or rich for Diaz depending on how much cash you have.

      Open Controls
  14. LeytonOrient
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Please talk me out of the below -4

    TAA + Gordon > VVD + Jota

    Is it just a case of DGW fever?

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      How do you sit for GW26? More hits to field a team?

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nope, 1 FT should get me to XI.

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Seems like a legit option to consider then.

          Open Controls
          1. LeytonOrient
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            TAA out feels wrong. But so right.

            Open Controls
            1. Norco
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Does, but massive cash cow which you could spread and strengthen elsewhere - especially if he now has a niggle.

              Open Controls
    2. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Moves look fine on paper. Question is how you’re sat for GW26. Does taking Gordon out cause headaches to field a side in 26?

      Open Controls
      1. LeytonOrient
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Upgrade Lascelles who has been gathering dust or transfer 1 pool player will make XI

        Open Controls
  15. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is this team gtg? TC Haaland?

    Dubravka
    Trippier Robertson Porro
    KDB Saka Jota Foden Garnacho
    Haaland Darwin

    Areola Zinchenko Archer Kabore

    Open Controls
  16. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Most nailed Villa defender please?
    Is it Pau?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      He's been injured. But might be back tomorrow. And then would be nailed. Got my eye on him for trent

      Open Controls
    2. Norco
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Assuming he is back fit; I think he is in contention, but probably best to see how he comes out of his game this week after the injury.

      Open Controls
  17. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Playing around with various options....Clearly depends on trent....2.2mitb. 1ft...any views on what looks best? Thanks

    Areola (dub)
    Taa porro gabriel (estu taylor)
    Saka foden richarlison palmer (gordon)
    Haaland watkins darwin

    A...saka to kdb (if trent ok)

    B... trent to pau / vvd

    C....trent and palmer to kdb and pau -4 (pau plays 26 and 29)

    D....trent and palmer to vvd and bowen - 4 (bowen plays 26 and 29)

    E.....something else

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like C, but I'm just a pleb on the internet.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyFootballMad
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I like rich for Diaz personally as a straight swap and would be tempted to keep TAA until you know closer to the deadline about injury

      Open Controls
  18. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Nobody getting any bonus points today?

    Open Controls
    1. Norco
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      FPL Towers looking to shake things up

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Been some right dodgy stuff today!

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      They're slow with the updates and modifications.

      Trippier has just lost his bonus & Darwin gained one (I think, he didn't have one before?)

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah fuming at that

        Open Controls
      2. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Oh FFS!! What an absolute joke. Shambles that they are altering BPS allocation so many hours after the games.

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Shouldn't surprise anyone with the crap that has been happening and price manipulation. Just needs to be some more transparency on these things...

          Open Controls
  19. FF Dirtbag
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Ake a mainstay in the city defence?

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I can hear Pep laughing in the distance

      Open Controls
  20. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    They really are trying to get Toney up to 1 bonus aren’t they, as well as fix the ghost 3 BPS added to Dominguez.

    Winter Intern has been at it again at Towers!

    Open Controls
    1. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Turns out the Intern went for Darwin over Uncle!

      Open Controls
  21. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    How was Andy Robertson today? Looking at him instead of Virgil

    Open Controls
  22. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which option do you think brings the most points in 25?

    TC on Haaland with this squad:
    Areola
    Trent Doughty Trippier
    Jota Richarlison KDB Foden
    Haaland Darwin Adebayo

    Bench boost with this squad (-4 to do Trent and Palmer for Pau and Son):
    Areola Dubravka
    Pau Doughty Trippier Gabriel Branthwaite
    Jota Richarlison KDB Foden Son
    Haaland (c) Darwin Adebayo

    Open Controls
    1. LeytonOrient
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A) 104

      B) 105 - 4 = 101

      The answer is A

      Open Controls
  23. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Proper benching headache this week, who to play? Players with double got a star*

    Leno

    Porro - Senesi - Walker*

    KDB* - Saka - Jota* - Barkley* - Palmer

    Toney - Haaland*

    Watkins, Estupinan - Mykolenko, Areola

    Open Controls
  24. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Jota (bre,LUT) + Adebayo (MUN,liv) + Kudus (BRE) + Kudus (BUR) + KDB (MUN) + Adebayo (AVL)

    Or

    B. Watkins (ful) + Darwin (bre,LUT) + Gibbs White (avl) + Gibbs White (bri) + Foden (MUN) + Darwin (nfo)

    This feels so tough. One transfer now will define the route I take to WC

    Open Controls
  25. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    https://twitter.com/FplToni/status/1756306211127832757?t=gdvwU-Z7YQ

    Hqy5XnzJs8Jg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      just now

      https://twitter.com/FplToni/status/1756306211127832757?t=gdvwU-Z7YQHqy5XnzJs8Jg&s=19

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.