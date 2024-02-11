506
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Waking up to see 12pts each for Gabriel and Saliba was a lovely surprise! Then mine magnificent differential Doug Luis brought along another 10pts! T’will be a happy day today!

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      Luiz should have had a brace. Scuffed at a chance from 6 yards out that he should have buried

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Clang clang clang!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        Mine team is rampant today! Absolutely rampant!

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Congratulations. I hope you will be banqueting this evening!

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Seems a bit of a let-off as a non-Watkins owners

    3 SOT
    0.77xG
    2 big chances missed

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Watkins 3 shots on target, 2 big chances, 0.77 xG
      Haaland 2 shots on target, 1 big chance, 0.68 xG

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Means nothing points count

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hopefully owners will get more nearly points next week too.

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best option here folks??

    A- Porro to Gabriel or Saliba
    Or
    B- Porro to Reggie
    To
    C- Porro to VVD

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Cornholi0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      C

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Depends on your BGW26 plans

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Going C would mean a hit to get 11, going A or B would mean 11 players for free

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Actually if I go C, I can still get 11 for free just Would have to play Senesi at home to City

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            So you won't be selling VVD in 26?

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              No mate, my 3 defenders would be Trippier, Senesi and Estupinan

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Probably roll the dice on VVD

                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers mate!! That was my initial plan for this gameweek

    3. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Porro to anyone else, he's crap and plays for spurs

      1. Monklane
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        Have you considered a career in punditry?

    4. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      A or C and don't worry about having only 10 players for GW26, should that be the case.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!! A and C my 2 preferred options

  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Assuming TAA is out, who’ll score more points in DGW25:

    A) Bradley + Ake (-4)

    B) Porro

    I’m leaning towards A. 2 DGW players despite the hit

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Aren't you missing a player in option B

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Baldock, won’t count heh but yes should’ve made it clear

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably take a chance on the hit

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Bradley might not play.

  5. pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Any suggestions with 1 FT & 2m itb?

    Dubravka
    TAA, Porro, Gabriel
    KDB, Foden, Palmer, Richa
    Haaland, Watkins, Toney
    (Areola, Doughty, Garnacho, Estu)

    A) TAA & Palmer to Ake/Walker & Saka (-4)
    B) TAA & Palmer to Regulion & Kdb (-4)
    C) any other suggestions

    A)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

  6. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour ago

    Emery to blame for that Villa loss. Taking Bailey off when we were in the ascendancy was just bizarre!.

    1. slamdunk
      • 7 Years
      just now

      My thoughts to,with Diaby in the 10 was causing utd issues.Bailey had lindelof on toast.

  7. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    is Bailey a better option than Watkins?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Neither at the moment

    4. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      No but good option in 26. Him or Luiz with Watkins in attack.

    5. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No

  8. theodosios
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Had Saka almost all season and transfered him out this GW for Jota...Karma is a b****

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Never transfer saka out, first rule of FPL

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Common sense move.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Especially with the double.

  9. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    What do you prefer?

    A) Schar vs Bournemouth and Arsenal
    B) Reguilon vs Liverpool, City and West Ham (-4)

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  10. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Do we think Taylor will be back for GW26? Need him to start to get 11 out.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No idea. Didn't make the squad even though Kompany was quoted rhe below on Thursday.

      “I’m quite positive on Delcroix and Taylor, we’ll see if the final training session goes to plan. Hopefully, it’s positive news, but we’ll see.” – Vincent Kompany

  11. slamdunk
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which 3 to start?

    A-Doughty
    B-Regulion
    C-Gabriel
    D-Schar
    E-Estupinan

    Many Thanks.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      ABC

      1. slamdunk
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sound,thank you.Ive benched 3 Schar goals etc in the last few weeks.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A, B, E

    3. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      ABC

      Estupinan is close but I heard he had a bad game vs Spurs.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      ABC

      Estupinan close v Gabriel but best defence swings it

  12. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    GTG? 🙂

    Dubravka
    Trippier - Porro - Gabriel
    KDB - Saka - Foden - Jota - Richarlison
    Haaland - Adebayo

    3.9 - Watkins - Branthwaite - Taylor

    Plan is TC 25, 11 playing in 26, 9 playing in 29, WC 31 after deadendin team, BB 34/37, FH 34/37

    Thoughts? 🙂

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      With little Pool investment, you should be ok unless Darwin does well.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      No thoughts.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        You sound like you're close to attaining the Nirvana, good knight.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          Zen master today! I sit back, chant ‘om mani points for me, om mani points for me’ and then watch the points roll in. I’m likely to have the highest score in the land today!

  13. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Dubravka
    TAA | Gabriel | Doughty
    KDB | Saka | Richarlison | Son
    Haaland | Alvarez | Solanke

    Pickford | Palmer | Van Hecke | Baldock

    Messed up here with 1FT and 0.4 ITB

    Any help?

  14. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    w/c gk and def scores 5 all out with gabriels 12 on the pine ,becoming pointless this stupid game ,oh and go away dyche,moyes,howe and eth,

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Ten Hag on Shaw: "Was precaution, he gave some messages about complaints. We know his history with injuries, we couldn't go with that risk. It was a very important game, but we couldn't miss him for six weeks."

    https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1756759719127965949?t=cf0TjFiNecEKQ2TLFjzHhg&s=19

  16. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Good performance from Watkins?

  17. Sergio Giorgini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Unless defenders have an attacking output, a DGW could almost be worse for some defenders - more time/opportunity to concede goals + lose points. Reckon it's worth the effort to get as many attackers doubling as poss, but in the case of many def I'm not sure it's worth bothering

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      Play Mengi?

  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    What to do here?
    0.0 ITB and 1 FT

    Raya
    Gabriel, TAA, Trippier, Doughty
    Foden, KDB, Jota, Richarlison
    Haaland (C), Darwin (VC)

    Subs: Areola, Branthwaite, Cunha, Palmer

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Could save but Saka might sting again.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Save to move out Liverpool players in 26

  19. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    OR 49K with Palmer left. Green or red arrow tomorrow?

    1. Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      That would depend what rank u started the week on

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Depends if Palmer gets sent off/score own goal.

  20. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Will there be a better gw to use the TC chip than Haaland in 25?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hard to tell, he would need to score 20+

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not clear on doubles in 34/37. Alternative option is Solanke in 28 but it isn't a better option imo

  21. R.C
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Gusto to Gabriel. Pull the trigger?

    Will be priced out otherwise!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Why is Gabriel a priority transfer in this GW?

      1. R.C
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Plays Burnley

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Still don't see it as a priority transfer in

    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’d buy a doubler

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Think it's a decent long-term move. Burnley bottom for xG conceded from set pieces this season (and bottom 3 in last 10 GWs).

      Bradley maybe interesting given the double and similar price to Gusto (though think we need to wait on news)

  22. R.C
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Link to Ben Crellin's team please?

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Copying is not good. Just play your own game.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7632/event/24

    3. putana
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      on his twitter

    4. wulfrunian
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/7632/event/24

  23. putana
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Trent injury is very annoying. Is a nice differential and should have hauled this week and next

  24. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anyone considering TC Jota or KDB?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jota could be fun.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Capped Jota this week, was on KDB till the last minute benching news

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      No

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Why?

        If either outscore robot surely big gains to be made?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          But they won't.

          Jota xMins is not high with the final 4 days after Luton so expect rotation. KDB points come from mainly assists. None of them have pens

  25. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    25 mins ago

    Absolutely thrilled I swapped out Saliba for Doughty this week….

    I even tried to sense check myself and asked my I was taking out an Ars defender for a Luton one, esp when the former plays in 26, and the latter doesn’t. Still did it. What a donut. DGWS - get me every year!

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      To cheer you up last week i removed two hattricks scorers to get Haaland in -45 points swing.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      At least you didn't bring in and captain Ross Barkley! 😀
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/939997/event/24/

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        (for Douglas Luiz)

  26. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/11/fpl-notes-sons-return-porro-doughty-blank/

  27. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which option do tou prefer?

    A) Palmer to Diaz
    B) Watkins to Nunez/Toney
    C) Both for -4

  28. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Some controversy on FPL Twitter: https://x.com/FplToni/status/1756644310261305378?s=20

    Content creators now complaining like engaged managers did when the content creators came on the scene!

    If the information is publicly available, I'm all for it. The worst thing you can have is private groups gaining an unfair advantage!

