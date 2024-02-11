Aston Villa and Manchester United face off on Sunday in the penultimate match of Gameweek 24.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Unai Emery makes just one change to the side that lost 3-1 to Chelsea in midweek, with Jacob Ramsey coming in for Youri Tielemans.

It means Leon Bailey continues on the right, while Pau Torres and Lucas Digne are both named among the substitutes.

Erik ten Hag also make one alteration, having beaten West Ham United 3-0 in Gameweek 23.

The injured Lisandro Martinez drops out, so Raphael Varane slots in at the back.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Tielemans, Digne, Pau, Diaby, Zaniolo, Rogers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Amrabat, Eriksen, Diallo, Evans, Antony, McTominay, Forson

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek