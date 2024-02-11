47
  1. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    78, Palmer to play? Is that about average?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Do you have a red arrow?

    2. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      humble brag

      You also have 4A* A levels, a double first from Cambridge and 4 girlfriends right?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        He’ll be telling us his codpiece is ornate next!

        1. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          It's ming dinesty, like the vases

        2. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Also wears three Rolex (genuine) one on each wrist with the third on right ankle

      2. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        5 girlfriends and 1 boyfriend and 1 binary friend

        1. MikeS
          • 9 Years
          just now

          *non binary

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      It’s a decent score. I’m on 77pts with Palmer to come and that’s the highest score in the land.

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Very good score. 67 plus palmer here

    5. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yer about average, 77 here and Palmer to go

    6. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      First red arrow in a dozen weeks with Palmer to play. Owning no Arsenal and my Villa pair blanking has left me feeling very average.

    7. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      78 with Palmer as well. Bout average not much movement in rank.

    8. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Top 10k average is 64 with 1 player left to play (mostly Palmer), so comfortably above average

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (335 teams)

    Current safety score = 54
    Top score = 88

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

  3. Dot Polka Dot
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Leno
    Ake, Gabriel, Trippier
    Saka, KDB, Richarlison, Jota
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Areola, Burn, Palmer, Taylor

    0ITB, 1 FT

    A. Leno to Pickford
    B. Hold
    C. Something else

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably roll

  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Do we think Estupinan has regained his place then folks?? Ideally need him for the blank(Everton at home)

    1. BeWater
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hinshelwood being out could help Estupinan. Yesterday Lamptey shifted to the right and Estu left.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ah that’s good then mate I didn’t realise that, fingers crossed he gets the Everton game!! Really need him that week

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hope so

  5. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    73 with Palmer left to play, happy with that.. finally two decent weeks in a row!

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Well played

  6. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this lot?

    Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel Estupinian
    KDB Foden Saka Richarlison Palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Cash Lamptey J.Pedro

    2ft 2.2itb

    A. J.Pedro to Darwin
    B. J.Pedro and Watkins to Darwin and Toney
    C. Richarlison and Warkins to Jota and Darwin
    D. Something else

    Cheers

    1. Dot Polka Dot
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Darwin and maybe estu/porro to a LIV def?

      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Have exact cash for A so would need to be a cheapish Pool defender

        1. Dot Polka Dot
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Or Doughty then

          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Good option. Cheers

  7. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    VVD, Ake or Tripp? Shopping for TAA replacement.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably Trippier

    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trip
      Sure tta wont start next dgw?

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'd be thinking cheap with Salah's return at the back of my mind

  8. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best move pls (got kdb, haaland, tta,jota)
    .thinkin 3 or 4

    *hav ttarnold injured
    1 ft gordon to barkley dgw
    2 ft gordon to garnacho
    3 ft lasceles to reguilon dgw
    4 ft lasceles to doughty dgw
    5 -4 gordon,laceles to barkley dgw, doughty dgw (in case tta doesnt start)
    6 -4 gordon, solqnke to foden, adebayo both dgw

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      4, another double in 28 and chance of no blank in 29

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yep thinking of it

      2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        And paly gordon no hit for barkley nor garnacho?

  9. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Africa final now cote d iboire x nigeria

  10. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi guys went on a date with a hot girl last night (DD jugs too), she asked me about my fantasies and I mentioned FPL. Do you think there will be a second date?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah doubt it.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      If she thought you meant "Forced Penetration Lover" then perhaps....

  11. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Some controversy on FPL Twitter: https://x.com/FplToni/status/1756644310261305378?s=20

    Content creators now complaining like engaged managers did when the content creators came on the scene!

    If the information is publicly available, I'm all for it. The worst thing you can have is private groups gaining an unfair advantage!

  12. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Amy suggestions here 1.2mn itb and 1ft

    Dubravka/areola
    Gabriel -trippier- doughty- (mykolenko -lascalles)
    Kdb-foden-saka-palmer-jota
    Halaand-darwin-watkins

    A. Watkins to toney
    B. Lascalles to Bradley
    C. Areola to Pickford
    D. Something else

  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Suddenly don't want to start Doughty and don't see why I got him in the first place.

    Bench him or play him for 25?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Depends who you are playing/benching over him? Does have some assist and goal threat, even though I think they concede 2+ in both games

  14. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Roll right? This way I can field 11 next week. 0.3itb

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Porro Gabriel (Mitchell Kabore)
    KDB Foden Saka Barkley (Palmer)
    Haaland Darwin Watkins

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Porro out, he's crap

  15. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    just now

    2 ft. And having no Liverpool. Thinking spurs players can make space as they too have blank coming up. Thinking
    A) Richarlison + Watkins to Jota + Darwin
    B) Richarlison + Porro to Jota + 4.5 def

