The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from two more of Saturday’s top-flight fixtures are covered in our latest Scout Notes.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion and Luton Town v Sheffield United are the matches in question.

For more analysis of Saturday’s action, check out the links below:

SON RETURNS

Tottenham welcomed Son Heung-min (£9.6m) back into the fold for Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Brighton.

And it was Son, back from his Asian Cup exploits, who set up fellow substitute Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) for Spurs’ last-gasp winner.

The South Korean came off the bench just after the hour mark with Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) and Johnson. The changes initially disrupted the hosts’ flow, but Son was there when it mattered most, with his perfect low cross smashed home in the final moments.

“It maybe looks simple, but that ball that Sonny plays, that’s a world-class player, in a clutch moment, finding the right pass. You can’t do that if you can’t bring him on, or if it’s somebody else.” – Ange Postecoglou

Son will surely come back in to start next week against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but then blanks in Gameweek 26.

However, expect interest to ramp up after, given that Spurs are one of just six clubs currently playing in Gameweek 29.

“We were worried about fatigue, that’s why we brought him on in the second half. He was ready to play, wanted to play. If you look, two of their games went to extra-time, last game was pretty draining as well. So, the fact that we had options, if we were desperate he probably would have started. But we had other options, that meant we could protect him. I think it was better for him that he came on and played the minutes he did. “Maybe the nation he plays for works against him but I think he’s a world-class player. You look at his record in the Premier League, the toughest league in the world, his goal contributions irrespective of how the team’s gone through the time he’s been here have always been right up there. Even this year, before he left, I think he was probably the best attacking player in the competition, just my opinion obviously. “Certainly, he’d be up there. He’s a world class player. I thought we did well to cover his absence. Richy obviously stepped up in terms of goal threat, and a few other players, but to have a world-class player for the run-in is brilliant for us.” – Ange Postecoglou on Son Heung-min

Spurs weren’t at their fluent best here but did waste some decent opportunities.

James Maddison (£8.0m) created a big chance for Richarlison (£7.2m), who was denied by Jason Steele (£4.2m) in a one-on-one situation, before the playmaker bent one wide moments later.

With Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.0m) stepping up into midfield to press Maddison, he wasn’t quite as influential as usual but was still involved in a lot of Spurs’ good moments, registering two shots and three key passes.

Pape Sarr (£4.4m), making his first start since returning from AFCON, grabbed the opener, meanwhile.

PORRO PROBLEM?

Pedro Porro (£5.9m) was his usual energetic self on Saturday but blanked for the third straight Gameweek.

The Spaniard failed to attempt a shot on goal, register a penalty box touch or key pass, and seemed to tire in the latter stages.

He is still on corners, taking five of Spurs’ nine deliveries here, but since Maddison’s return to the starting XI, not one chance has been created, a three-match run that has seen him return just four points.

Elsewhere, fellow full-back Destiny Udogie (£4.9m) became an injury concern when he went off on 79 minutes, but Ange Postecoglou eased concerns after full-time, suggesting it was only cramp.

GROSS ON PENS

In the absence of Joao Pedro (£5.4m), Pascal Gross (£6.4m) stepped up and made no mistake from the penalty spot, putting Brighton ahead in north London.

The German, who supplied two assists in Gameweek 23, has now registered back-to-back double-figure hauls.

However, Brighton rarely threatened after Gross’ opener, with Danny Welbeck (£5.7m) – who was fouled in the box for the penalty – missing one of his side’s few openings.

As for Karou Mitoma (£6.4m), he got himself into some threatening positions and came close to earning an assist, when his cross found substitute Ansu Fati (£6.4m), who failed to convert.

Meanwhile, with Jack Hinshelwood (£4.5m) sidelined by a foot injury, Tariq Lamptey (£3.9m) and Pervis Estupinan (£5.1m) were deployed as full-backs in Roberto De Zerbi’s 4-2-3-1.

Estupinan didn’t have the best of games, struggling defensively and switching off for the winning goal, so owners will eagerly anticipate an update on Lamptey, who was taken off late on – it’s currently unclear if his withdrawal was injury-related or simply fatigue.

DOUGHTY BLANKS

Luton’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end at Kenilworth Road, as they lost 3-1 to relegation rivals Sheffield United.

Carlton Morris (£5.0m) pulled one back from the penalty spot and has now either scored or assisted in each of his past four Premier League appearances, but despite having just 25% possession, Chris Wilder’s troops were able to keep Luton at bay.

Elijah Adebayo (£4.9m) did at least supply an assist and looked a threat, racking up four shots inside the box, but for Alfie Doughty (£4.6m) owners, it was a frustrating afternoon.

The wing-back, so often the outlet down the left, created nine chances – the most he’s managed in a single Premier League game all season – and took 12 of Luton’s 13 corners, but left empty-handed for the first time since Gameweek 18.

Above: Luton’s average position map v Sheffield United, featuring Alfie Doughty (no 45)

“A tough day, disappointing to lose the game of course. They defended the box very well, we made a couple of errors and got punished. We were not our usual self in terms of being snappy and creating chances. “At the end, it came down to two mistakes. There were a couple of moments in the game where we huffed and puffed. The players gave everything. Once Sheffield United were very low and defending that lead, they were difficult to break down.” – Rob Edwards

“STEELY” SHEFFIELD

This was Sheffield United’s first win on the road this season and a real response to last week’s home thrashing by Aston Villa.

Vini Souza (£5.0m) was the star of the show, earning a goal, assist and maximum bonus, but James McAtee (£4.4m) and Cameron Archer (£4.3m) were also on the scoresheet.

With Ben Brereton Diaz (£5.0m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.4m) missing through injury, Archer got his chance and took it, scoring his first goal since Gameweek 18.

McAtee converted from the penalty spot, meanwhile.

Sheffield United are still up against it but face Brighton, Wolves and Bournemouth in the next four, handing them an opportunity to build some momentum.