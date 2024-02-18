17
17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    As someone who held Saka, Watkins and Solanke and had only two dgw players, I like this article. Really hope for more of the same from City and Pool players to blank

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't be too chuffed with yourself, it's all luck.

      Open Controls
  2. gart888
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Regret selling Gordon now that he's the main attacker for a decent team, but also pretty keen on all of Saka, Salah, Richarlison, Palmer, Foden.

    I guess maybe Foden back to Gordon in the near future to raise funds? Seems pretty sideways.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gordon was always marked down as a sell for me in 24 for a doubler. Just unlucky that Wilson/Isak got injured and he scored a pen.

      I'll be ignoring Newcastle until after 30

      Open Controls
  3. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hee Chan or Neto?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hee Hwang

      Open Controls
    2. Slurpy
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I own both , I think Neto will give more consistent returns

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play Raya (h) to Newcastle or Martinez (h) to Forest?

    Starting Gabriel + Saliba already.

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Martinez (h) to Forest

      Open Controls
    2. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Martinez

      Open Controls
  5. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    I know I shouldn't place too much on the importance of FPL, but yesterday's results have made me feel so depressed.

    Triple city attack and TC on Haaland, no Gordon Watkins or Solanke.

    I know city have another game but in a league where most people surprisingly didn't TC Haaland, I feel majorly deflated

    :'(

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      TC Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Try to focus your time and efforts on something you have control on the outcome of 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Uncle says X

        Open Controls
  6. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    GW26 - sub keeper A.Becker what best optional choice?

    A. Play Dubravka away to Arsenal or
    B. (-4) hit & transfer in Pickford or Matinez?

    Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Yesterday was probably worst day I've experienced playing this game.

    Two gws ago I went with KDB, Jota, Toney and Darwin and got rid of Saka, Bowen, Solanke and Watkins.

    Don't even want to count how many points I have lost.

    Seems the lows far outweigh the highs in this game.

    Is it reasonable I quit playing this game if it makes me feel so bad?

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 3 Years
      just now

      When the fun stops, stop!
      Even a little holiday will work wonders

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.