Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were already looking for midfield replacements, knowing that Diogo Jota (£8.3m), Cole Palmer (£5.8m) and Richarlison (£7.1m) would all blank in Gameweek 26.

But the Jota exodus has now escalated after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool’s Portuguese attacker will be injured for “months”.

2.5 million owners were horrified to see Jota depart the first match of Double Gameweek 25 before half-time. He’s now become a priority sale and luckily, numerous appealing candidates can step in.

Ignoring the template names of Bukayo Saka (£9.0m), Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) – selected by 81.8%, 80.2% and 45.9% of the top 100k respectively – here are some of the best Jota replacements.