  1. fedolefan
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who is a better pick, Son or Maddison?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Assumed Son would be a no brainer but seeing he didn't have a single shot?

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not sure. Would like to see spurs clicking again with son and Maddy back. Richarlison central may dent son's appeal imo.

  2. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Fielded 8 DGW players (would of been 9 if TAA didn't get injured)

    Also used my Triple Captain and took zero hits and yet still find myself on a red arrow.

    Been playing for a decade and I don't think I've ever experienced such horrific variance

    1. PastaFasul
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bad luck, right decisions sometimes end in poor results.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Its a fame of luck so it happens. The good news is that this piece of bad luck is shared among many!

  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saka was the obvious TC pick this GW.

