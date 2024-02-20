The managers of the four sides contesting Double Gameweek 25 fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday night have now faced the media.

First up on Monday were Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank, with the headline team news here.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp and Rob Edwards both had their pre-match press conferences on Tuesday and we’ve got the key injury updates below.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp confirmed Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (knee) and Curtis Jones (bone ligament) will all miss Wednesday’s clash with Luton.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) also remain out.

There was no specific mention of Darwin Nunez or Mohamed Salah, however.

Darwin was withdrawn at half-time on Saturday, while reports in Egypt have suggested Salah could miss out.

“I would like to say we have no issues, but we have some. Not available Alisson, that’s a muscle injury where we do not know how long it will take but definitely not in the foreseeable time coming back. “Then we have Diogo [Jota] with a knee issue and is ruled out. Curtis [Jones] with a bone ligament issue and is ruled out. “Then we have others we will deal with it day by day, with muscle things. We will see. Tomorrow you will see the line up early enough to see who makes it and who didn’t. That’s it pretty much. “The longer term like Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Dominik [Szoboszlai] they are on the way back but not in team training yet. So that means they are not available as well. “That’s the situation. But as long as we have 11 players we will go for it. That is exactly the idea. We will go game by game.” – Jurgen Klopp

“With Diogo, it will obviously take rather months. “It’s with the injuries as well, so like you have important days. So, day five, day 10, they are always important days when you then judge the situation again because nobody reacts in the same way and it depends on the pain level they still have and stuff like this. “I couldn’t give you a timeframe even if I wanted to, so that’s just how it is. When you don’t have these players available, it makes no sense as well to say, ‘OK, they will not be in before…’ “How I said, they all react different to different issues and that’s what we want to take this time.” – Jurgen Klopp

LUTON TOWN

Luton have suffered a double blow in attack after Elijah Adebayo (hamstring) and Jacob Brown (knee) were both ruled out of Wednesday’s trip to Anfield.

Adebayo picked up the injury in the warm-up prior to Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

Mads Andersen (calf) and long-term absentees Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) remain on the sidelines.