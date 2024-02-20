102
102 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Have exact money for Jota to Odegaard. Have Saka and Gabriel.

    1) Go for it
    2) another option?!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Live a little.

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Would probably go with one of the Wolves mids myself just to keep the door open to get Salah or Son in later. You've already got Arsenal attacking coverage in Saka, though Odegaard is also a good pick as well

        Open Controls
      • x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Would rather have Trossard if he ends up nailed (should be). Odegaard isn't very exciting.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Is Jesus out long term?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Rumoured to be back in the squad against Porto. I just meant "should be" as in Trossard is the best forward they have.

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              Jesus is great. So is Trossard though.

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                Jesus might actually be Arsenal's third best forward. Wouldn't be surprised if they cut their losses and go for someone like Toney in the summer.

                Open Controls
        2. kysersosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Interesting, thanks will look into that.

          Open Controls
      • bobson5
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I'd rather have Saliba

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Why won't scout apply for a press pass to attend press conferences and to ask tough follow up questions on the team news?

      Should we pitch the idea to Hub instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Cost and logistics I expect

        Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
      3. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Hope you've been saving: https://www.football-dataco.com/media-accreditation

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          How do the tin pot podcasts get in the room then?

          Besides scout spends less than that on champagne at the Christmas party.

          Open Controls
          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            You need insurance to cover £5m, which isn't that much. But there's the travel and time costs too - it really isn't worth it for a website like FFS.

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Neale

              Filing a report from the Press Conference.

              Missed the other 5 tho and the YouTube connection is dodgy.

              Open Controls
    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Jota replacement

      A: Hwang(1)/Neto(2)
      B: Ode(1)/Matinelli(2)
      C: someone else(please comment)

      *have Saka

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Don't touch Hwang otherwise you'll go blind. Plus he hasn't got the length and the girth to be a threat at set pieces.

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I'm going B1

        Open Controls
      3. Shteve
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        A2

        Open Controls
      4. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        A1

        Open Controls
      5. Bavarian
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        A1

        Open Controls
      6. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Palmer, Gordon, A1.

        Open Controls
      7. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        I'm leaning B1.

        Arsenal attack looks really good so back the stronger team. They are also more likely to have a fixture in 29 imo.

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          risk that you have to FH if you do or are you safe?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Nothing a good ol -4 can't fix 😛

            I've taken a lot this year and they've all mostly worked out.

            Open Controls
    5. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Darwin is alive! (probably)

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        wont be risked is my guess

        Open Controls
        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          can't exactly trust Juventus.

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • 14 Years
            2 hours ago

            ouch

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Are you requesting a random drughi test?

            Open Controls
            1. Greg Frost
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Pogba will not be happy.

              Open Controls
    6. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Leno
      Gabriel, Aké, Estupiñán, Branthwaite, Robinson
      Foden, Jota*, Richarlison*
      Haaland (c), Watkins

      Areola, Adebayo, Palmer, Salah

      A. Jota to Saka, field 10
      B. Jota to Saka, Richarlison to Neto/Hwang (- 4)
      C. Jota to Saka, Estu to someone (- 4)
      D. Jota to Neto/Hwang, Adebayo to Hojlund (- 4)

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        A seems most reasonable unless you are confident on C.

        Estu replacements for a hit I'm struggling with. Ideally we wait until next week when we'll know which teams play in 29 and then you bring in a Bournemouth or Luton defender with a double in 28 and game in 29.

        Open Controls
      4. cb68
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    7. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Tempted by Wolves mid but Bailey or Richa out probably not worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Know Richa blanks but looking at Gw27 onwards

        Open Controls
    8. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      SSN did well to miss the start of the klopp prezzer with their commercial break! No mention of Salad has to be good news then.

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Wouldn't be too sure on that personally, Klopp specifically said they have other issues and was coy on who was impacted

        Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Klopp would be an actual moron to risk his best players against relegation candidates when he has a cup final on the weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. EffPeeEll
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          exactly

          Open Controls
          1. EffPeeEll
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Diaz, gakpo and Elliott front three tomorrow night.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Should be, but this is the bloke who's potentially tweaked Salah's hamstring again by bringing him on for nearly an hour against Brentford despite already winning and having other options on the bench.

              Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Think he might be more in the "day by day" category?

        Open Controls
      4. boc610
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        no mention could also mean not allowing luton to plan for the game without him

        Open Controls
    9. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Sounds like Darwin could play

      But not sure they risk him with a cup final next and Salah recovering and Jota out

      Open Controls
      1. boc610
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        will be a liverpool B team , i cant see darwin and mo being risked before sunday

        Open Controls
      2. Toby Lerone
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I think they'd play stronger team and get ahead in the game and then make early subs?

        Open Controls
      3. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Not much we can do about it now apart from keep our fingers crossed

        Open Controls
      4. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        It's hard to say surely have to put you a team strong enough to beat Luton otherwise they have handed the PL initiative back to City, and surely the league is their main priority this season.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          If you need your A-team to beat Luton at home, you're not in the conversation for the title anyway.

          Open Controls
          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            They are a long way off their A team whatever 11 they put out tomorrow.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Their starting XI will be worth £300m at least

              Open Controls
      5. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        If you have to wrap your players in cotton wool for a week before a big match then you don't really trust them to manage their own fitness and workrate.
        I can't see why Klopp can't put out a strong XI tomorrow, use 5 subs to keep everyone happy, and still have everyone raring to go in the cup final at the weekend.

        Open Controls
    10. Toby Lerone
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Current team for 26 below:

      Areola
      Ake saliba
      Saka foden
      Watkins haaland

      Thoughts on these transfers for a -4 to field 9?

      Jota & Palmer to neto and Odegaard?

      Thanks. Other players are VVD ,Rich, Darwin, Colwil, Kabore

      Open Controls
      1. Jönny
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Good moves. Does it leave you with cash in the bank to upgrade Kabore for a hit? Potentially a good week to bury a hit and move on some dead wood...

        Open Controls
        1. Toby Lerone
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah I have money in. Could do another hit maybe get him out

          Open Controls
    11. Jönny
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Wildcard team for this week...

      Raya (Neto)
      Ait Nouri, Reguilon*, Maguire (Udogie, Doughty)
      Saka, KDB, Foden, Neto, Garnacho
      Watkins, Haaland (Solanke)

      With cash in the bank for KDB to Salah next week, injury permitting.

      Good to go?

      Not sure about Reguilon given I will probably FH29 anyway, tempted to go for Mitchell and hope for a new manager bounce, new marauding full back role...

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Wildcarding now to free hit in 29 feels reckless imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Jönny
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Calculated gamble. Team has lots of changes needed. I'm trying to set it up such that if a couple of Cup games go my way I'll have a decent base for 29 and may not need to free hit. But I also don't want to compromise my team for the next 5 weeks or so just to prepare for 29. There are risks to either strategy.

          Open Controls
          1. Now I'm Panicking
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I don't see how you negotiate 34 and 37 optimally without a FH or WC, as it looks pretty unlikely many (if any) teams will double in both 34 and 37

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            2 hours ago

            My current WC27 draft has just 1 player with a confirmed fixture in 29. I think it massively distorts my longer-term plans to orient around the blank, so I can definitely see the benefits of this WC/FH plan.

            Although I think it might be better just to commit to FH (or even no-FH) now rather than hedge it?

            Open Controls
            1. Jönny
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Yeah, I'm leaning towards committing to the FH tbh, hence questioning Reguilon.

              Trying to be proactive generally, I can definitely see that people with wildcard and free hit to negotiate 34 and 37 will be at an advantage *for those two weeks* ... but that's only two out of 13 remaining weeks. And also I want to focus on quality players rather than chase the doubles blindly, so I'd hope that my non-FH/WC team would contain many of the same players anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                Personally, I don't expect to have a team full of doublers in 34 if I go for this strategy. That's the compromise. But from what I can figure out / guess it looks a bit underwhelming.

                I'm assuming FA Cup semi-finalists and their opponents can't double, so probably no City (or Spurs), no Liverpool, and Man Utd / Newcastle unlikely too. One 'forecast' I've seen suggests DGW for Sheff Utd, Brighton, Everton, Palace, Bournemouth, Wolves, which I wouldn't go wild for. The thing that would concern me more is if we get blanks in 34 as well (for FA Cup SF) - but you have a stronger bench here than I'm planning to

                Open Controls
          3. Threat Level Midnight
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Yeah this is a wild strategy but best of luck

            Open Controls
        2. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          This is exactly what i am doing and yes it feels reckless. However, Im sorted for all foreseeable GWs with a strong team and bench and can build towards what look like very uninspiring DGWs.

          Open Controls
          1. Jönny
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            Exactly... I think partly this is my way of not letting myself get blinded by future DGWs (oh hi, Elijah Adebayo) so it may pay off just on that basis alone!

            Heartening to see another veteran of 13+ years thinking the same. These kids don't know what they're talking about

            Open Controls
            1. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              🙂 A veteran who has spent the last dozen or so years perpetually chasing DGWs and building utterly average teams chasing the perfect DGW team having, in the process, binned in form single GW players. I do it every year....but not this one!!

              Open Controls
    12. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      If City sign Mbappe, I'm sacking football off

      Open Controls
      1. FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Farmer's league

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Already is

          Open Controls
    13. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Mbappe to Real Madrid then.

      Finally the most known secret is out.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Not signed anything yet.

        Open Controls
      2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Just like last year until he gets a new bump in his PSG paypacket and decides he's loved them and wanted to stay the whole time yet again

        Open Controls
    14. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Thoughts on move?

      -4 for a mid or fwd depending on Darwin/Jota update for 26?

      Don’t think Burn gets any points & need to get rid when spare FT.

      Flekken
      Van Heke, Saliba, Ake, Gabriel, Burn,
      Saka, KDB, Gordon
      Watkins, Haaland

      Dubravka, Palmer, Darwin, Jota,

      3.7

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I'm considering something similar so I can bench Trippier(want to get rid as well).

        Go for it imo.
        Darwin to Toney(if you want 29 cover)
        Jota to Hwang/Neto/D.Luiz(your preference)

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Both those moves appeal.
          Still think unless we get more teams in 29 play FH, don’t want to fill team with rubbish that face each other next three weeks.

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Not sure I will FH29 either way tbh.
            So not that bothered about that one, have Toney and maybe someone else in my team that plays.

            As you say, not the best set of teams that play and wouldn't want them in my team mid/long term

            Open Controls
    15. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Come on Salah get me so well overdue luck 😎

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I agree... what he did because of teammates getting injured in the first match wasn't lucky enough for his owners and Cers.

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          It isn’t because the continued hauls of Saka just negate it

          Open Controls
          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Whereas if he hauls tomorrow night it’s all his and can’t be negated 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. JBG
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            My point was... Salah shouldn't have played more than 30mins. But I see your point as well.

            Open Controls
    16. RogueBlood
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      1.0 ITB 1FT need to take a hit maybe 2 to start 11 probs looking at Konsa & Jota maybe also Estu here but for who?

      Currently thinking Jota & Konsa > Saka/Hwang & Senesi/?

      Areola
      Gabriel, Estu, Beyer, Konsa
      KDB, JWP, Foden
      Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

      Dubravka, Palmer, Virgil, Jota

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        No reason taking hits on defenders that are playing imo. Maybe Estu if you get any confirmation that he's now second choice or whatever is going on there.

        Open Controls
        1. RogueBlood
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Konsa is red flagged and Beyer orange and Virgil blanks, with my backline only Gabriel is Gaurenteed minutes for 26

          Open Controls
    17. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Hi all,

      No idea how to get Salah in yet but I am thinking about getting my trusty Hwang back in the team. Did so well for me before the Asia Cup.

      Him or Neto?

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Neto. Hwang overperforming

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Sorry to hear that 🙁

          You know there are pills that can help and you don't even need a prescription these days?

          a ... friend told me that

          Open Controls
          1. Stimps
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Hwang healthy though

            Open Controls
        2. GREEN JUMPERS
          • 3 Years
          57 mins ago

          I'll take an over performing, strong finisher

          Open Controls
    18. Dybala10
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      The likes of Bowen or Douglas Luiz feel so underwhelming to replace Jota but need that dead-end team for GW29...

      Yuck

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        FH29 is the way

        Open Controls
      2. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Same problem. Need one with GW29.

        Open Controls
      3. Andrew D48
        • 2 Years
        59 mins ago

        Same for me Bailey is exciting and unreliable!

        Open Controls
    19. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      What would you do with the pool players here?

      1FT & 1.2itb
      Raya
      Gabriel Brathwaite Walker
      Saka Bowen Neto Foden Jota*
      Watkins Haaland

      Subs: Dubravka Darwin* Gusto* Doherty*

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Getting rid of Jota should be priority

        Open Controls
    20. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Any word on Haaland or is it all quiet #shouldstart?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.