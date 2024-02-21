Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes at Anfield, where Liverpool v Luton Town kicks off at 19:30 GMT.

The Gameweek that carried such big hopes ends with something of a whimper, with injury depriving many Fantasy managers of a further crack at a haul or two.

We knew that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones weren’t going to feature in this match after they picked injuries in the win over Brentford on Saturday.

Alisson and Trent Alexander Arnold were also never going to be back for the visit of the Hatters.

And joining them on the sidelines tonight are Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who aren’t involved in the matchday squad at all.

“They [Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah] couldn’t have played tonight. Everybody who can play tonight will be there. “From here we will see who will be back for Sunday [League Cup final against Chelsea], but that is not important at the moment.” – Jurgen Klopp, speaking ahead of kick-off

Darwin, Jones and Jota are three of five players making way from Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, the other two being the benched Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott come into an understrength Reds line-up.

That means there are further starts for budget FPL assets Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Luton, by contrast, are unchanged from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home against Manchester United.

Elijah Adebayo remains out due to a hamstring injury so Cauley Woodrow starts again for the visitors.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Elliott, Diaz.

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Dans, Nyoni.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Chong, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Ogbene, Morris, Woodrow.

Substitutes: Krul, Potts, Berry, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Townsend, Nelson.

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your own rank and in-play FPL stats on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek