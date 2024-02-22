138
  1. T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rich & Palmer —> Bruno & Hwang (-4)

    
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why bruno?

      
      1. T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        16 mins ago

        Why not? Feel his due something and Is the perfect differential this week

        
        1. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Rash better

          
          1. T88MYE
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Why Rash

            
            1. Letsgo!
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Why not? Haha
              I watch the highlights last game. Rash is better than bruno

              
              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                There’s a youtube channel here! FPL Nudists with all the latest analysis!

                
                1. T88MYE
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Sign me up

                  
                2. g40steve
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Flol 🙂

                  
            2. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • 12 Years
              12 mins ago

              Why not Garnacho if you want Man U and then by yourself something nice with change?

              
              1. T88MYE
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Have him. Team for blank 26..

                Dub
                Trip, Ake, Saliba
                Saka, Foden, Garnacho
                Haaland Watkins

                Bench/Blank - Sanchez, Rich, Palmer, Nunez, Kabore

                Darwin stays for 27 - out for Solanke 28

                
                1. Letsgo!
                  • 7 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Then why do u need to double up manutd. Make no sense

                  
                  1. T88MYE
                    • 8 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    You make no sense? Utd at home to Fulham..

                    
                    1. Letsgo!
                      • 7 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Up to you then. Next game vs manc haha

                      
                      1. T88MYE
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        27, Bruno out for Salah. But thanks for your input.

                        I was purely after feedback on this gameweek and the 2 players for a (-4). You have added no value at all.. apart from letting me know you have a Rash.

                        
                    2. Letsgo!
                      • 7 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Just one will do

                      
                      1. T88MYE
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks.

                        I’ll just go Rich - Hwang and save the (-4) and play 10.

                        
  2. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Evening all. Jota > Hee Chan (-4) or save and start Taylor?

    Raya
    Estu - Ake - Gabriel
    Gross - Saka - Foden - Jota
    Watkins - Haaland(C) - Solanke

    (Areola) - Taylor - Palmer - Gusto

    
  3. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    No one thinking of captain hwang?

    
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nah too risky

      
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      78% played TC on Haaland last week, Hwang cap seems reasonable against Sheffield

      
  4. penguin_patch
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    I’m thinking of Free Hitting in GW29. Would you do Luis Diaz for:

    A) Hwang
    B) Neto
    C) Garnacho

    Or Darwin Nunez for:

    D) Holjund
    E) Solanke

    
    1. T88MYE
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench Nunez - play next week and bring Solanke in for 28

      
  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Chances of estu starting?

    
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      20%

      
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Given brighton's recent record in the last 4 im guessing Estu will be benched

      2 starts 2 losses -5 goal diff
      2 benched 2 wins +8 goal diff

      
  6. FPLAddict999
      23 mins ago

      thoughts on this -8?

      Konsa to Pau, jota to hwang, and Anderson (4.2 mid) to garnacho. Would allow me to bench VVD and Palmer for future GW’s. the plan is to FH in 29, and if i take this -8, and everything else goes to plan, i won’t have to take hits till then.

      
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        How many points do you think these moves will get you?

        
        1. FPLAddict999
            8 mins ago

            I’ll break even probably. Can definitely see hwang and garnacho returning. not too certain on a pau CS.

            
            1. The Knights Template
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Go for it

              
      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        I plan VVD and Darwin to Pau Torres and Watkins-4

        Do you think anything worth another hit? For example Estupinan to Saliba or KDB (may be a doubt) to Hwang?

        Areola
        Pau* Gabriel Estupinan Taylor
        KDB Saka Foden
        Haaland Watkins* Toney

        Dubravka Palmer Richarlison Doughty

        
        1. T88MYE
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Just do one. Save -4 and a pool for 27

          
      3. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Is it worth playing with 10 this week to save moving Jota to a sub-par pick, or take a hit? (not planning to FH in GW29)

        A. Play with 10
        B. Jota to Luiz (-4)

        Raya
        Estu Moreno Reguilon Ake
        Saka Foden Jota*
        Haaland Toney Watkins

        (Porro Son Palmer)

        
        1. cigan
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Sounds good but I prefer Bailey

          
      4. Junks
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        1FT 1.4ITB
        Areola Turner
        Saliba Taylor Gusto* Doughty* Bradley*
        Saka Garnacho Foden Jota* Salah*
        Haaland Alvarez Solanke

        A. Jota to Hwang/Neto and play 10
        B. Jota & Doughty to Hwang/Neto & Dalot -4

        I still annoyingly have Alvarez as well but can't prioritise him this GW?

        
      5. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lineup headache, who to start:

        1. Estupinan
        2. Lamptey

        ??

        

