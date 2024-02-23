35
35 Comments Post a Comment
  1. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Is Kiwior nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Until ZInchenko and/or Tomiyasu is fit

      Open Controls
  2. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Eating the humblest of fantasy pie, as just bought back in Saka for Jota. Original plan was no Saka through to GW30.

    Had I done Bowen for Jota and kept Saka, 26 more points over the last 2 GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I’m desperately trying to find an alternative to Saka bit with Sheff Utd the following week, it feels daft to go without him.

      Quite fancy Utd vs Fulham minus Palhinha. Fulham conceded a lot of goals when he was suspended previously.

      Already have Hwang vs Sheff Utd.

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      had i done richarlson over bowen weeks ago id be laughing. but i didnt

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah I also don't have Richarlison.

        Suddenly its becoming very obvious why my rank is in freefall

        Open Controls
  3. Tripleh123
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    1FT. Which option is a better replacement for Gordon?

    a. Neto
    b. Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      B if on pens

      Open Controls
    2. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I chose Hwang, but both excellent

      Open Controls
  4. penguin_patch
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which is the better combo:

    A) Hwang & Holjund
    B) Garnacho & Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A) this week given Darwin has no game.

      Open Controls
    3. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      I would get Watkins over Højlund. Just in case this was option

      Open Controls
  5. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) Zinchenko to Gabriel. Already have Saliba.
    B) Archer to Solanke. Will do so next week regardless.
    C) Zinchenko to Senesi

    Will cost -4, but it is to field 11 players

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      All decent moves. I think B, just bringing forward the transfer

      You never know, we may get positive Arsenal information on Zinchenko return.

      Ok you do know we will get no information at all.

      Open Controls
  6. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Price Changes 23 February

    Rises: Neto (5.8), Hee Chan (5.6), Dunk (5.1)

    Falls: Cunha (5.6), Emerson (4.4)

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Really needed Hee Chan to hold until today's pressers. Ugh.

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Wolves presser already done?

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          KDB. I'd be bringing Hwang in for Richarlison unless something wrong with KDB.

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Ah ok. My move was Jota ->Hwang so didn't need to wait after the Wolves presser. I guess it's worth losing 0.1 for you given it's KDB involved in the deal.

            Open Controls
  7. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    2 hours ago

    Can any Brighton fans help please…

    Lineup headache, who to start:

    1. Estupinan
    2. Lamptey

    ??

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Not a Brighton fan but I do predict Estu to start this one. None other than gut feeling but regardless of the outcome I think he has to go after next game.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        I totally agree… just whether I’m confident enough of taking the risk of a higher ceiling versus more secured chance of a start…

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Given brighton's recent record in the last 4 im guessing Estu will be benched

      2 starts 2 losses -5 goal diff
      2 benched 2 wins +8 goal diff

      Open Controls
  8. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Down with the FPL Twitter circle-jerk

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      From now until the end of the season the content creators will be a massive echo chamber.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Gonna make a YT account and recommend the complete opposite to bait clicks and subscriptions 😀

        Open Controls
        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          If it works you'll be hailed as a genius

          Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        *From now until the end of time

        Open Controls
      3. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        So, business as usual then…

        Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      If you don't like the circle jerk, just close the curtains and stop watching?

      Open Controls
  9. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who to start:

    1. Estupinan (high ceiling, may not start)
    2. Lamptey (low ceiling, more secured start)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  10. 1NAM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gary O’Neil on facing a different style of play this week “As Wolves, you don’t get loads of chances at playing teams who will let you have the ball. I’m not saying Sheffield United will do this, but they’ve been a back five for an awful lot of the season, so you would expect us to have more of the ball. We’ve been trying to work this week on ways to make sure we’re better, and still carry a threat, because I wouldn’t expect there to be the same amount of space on transition. The game will feel slower, which has sometimes frustrated the fans at home, but that is the way the game may feel and we need to embrace and find a way we come out on top.”

    Wolves have scored 7 in 5 home games v teams who let them have the ball:

    Wolves 2-2 Newcastle
    Wolves 1-0 Burnley
    Wolves 1-1 Nottingham
    Wolves 3-0 Everton
    Wolves 0-2 Brentford

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Interesting information. And encouraging, I think, as it sounds like he's planning well ahead of a different type of game.

      Open Controls
  11. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Areola.
    Gabriel, Maguire, Trippier, Beyer.
    Foden, Saka, KDB, Garnacho.
    Watkins, Haaland.
    Dubravka, Palmer, Darwin, Porro.
    1ft 0.6m ITB

    Which would you choose here-
    1. Porro out-> Ait Nouri (1.6m) /Saliba in (0.4m) (Which one).
    2. Beyer out > AIt Nouri in. Leaves 0.1m ITB.
    3. Nunez out- Solanke in. Leaves 1.2m ITB
    4. Something else.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.