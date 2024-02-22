6
6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hee chan or chan hee, that is the question.....

    Open Controls
    1. FPL price manipulators are …
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jackie Chan

      Open Controls
    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      just now

      황희찬

      Open Controls
  2. MGD
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Status on Zinchenko?

    Keep or get rid?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Can't find anything

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd get rid

      Open Controls
  3. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    I think KdB needs to go with his dodgy hammy and minutes.

    KdB & VVD to Hwang & Ait for -4?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.