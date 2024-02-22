Hwang Hee-chan (£5.5m) or Pedro Neto (£5.7m)? Ben White (£5.6m) or Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m)? Daniel Munoz (£4.5m) or Joachim Andersen (£4.7m)? It’s decision time for the Scout Squad as they name their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks for Blank Gameweek 26.
In this feature, our resident writers get the chance to nominate an 18-man longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.
Sam is away this week, so regulars Tom F, Neale and Marc are joined by another Tom from the team, aka FPL Physio.
All four panelists explain their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.
As ever, the selections will go a long way to forming the final Scout Picks on Friday evening.
The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.
The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.
Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:
- At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
- At least one sub-£5.0m defender
- At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
- At least one sub-£7.0m forward
- No more than three players from the same club
SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 26
