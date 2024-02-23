As we approach Saturday’s deadline, it’s time to look at our latest selection of differentials ahead of Blank Gameweek 26.

This time, we’ve picked low-owned assets at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

PABLO SARABIA

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £4.7m

Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) and Pedro Neto (£5.8m) have attracted a surge in transfer traffic this week but Wolves team-mate Pablo Sarabia (£4.7m) could also be set to flourish over the next two home fixtures against Sheffield United and Fulham.

The Spaniard has tallied one goal (a penalty) and four assists over the last ten matches and is beginning to exert his influence with every passing Gameweek.

Among all top-flight players with 500 or more Premier League minutes this season, nobody can beat Sarabia’s rate of 3.29 chances created per 90.

A creative force from the right flank, he could be key to unlocking Sheffield United’s defence on Sunday, given that Wolves sometimes struggle to break down low blocks.

Above: Sheffield United’s chances created conceded heatmap under Chris Wilder

Only 0.3% of FPL bosses own the former PSG man but setting us back only £4.7m, he is beginning to look like a viable option for our five-man midfields, particularly with Matheus Cunha (£5.6m) out injured and two tempting home fixtures to come.

Sarabia is a quality player who has been one of the Premier League’s best chance creators this season. Now being handed a run of starts he could be an intriguing alternative to Hwang and Neto, at least over the next three Gameweeks.

“It took me a while to figure out how best to utilise Pablo. He had a frustrating spell at the start of the season where he didn’t play anywhere near as much as he wanted to. We had a lot of discussions about why that was and what I felt he needed to do more to impact the team. “We didn’t always agree on all of it but partly through him, partly through me, we’ve got to a point now where I can see that he can impact Premier League games unbelievably well for us — especially certain ones and certain moments that really suit him. “It is difficult to get that many attacking players in the team if they’re not really diligent. Pablo is much better now than he was without the ball, and with the ball we can all see what he can do.”- Gary O’Neil on Pablo Sarabia

JORDAN AYEW

FPL ownership: 0.4%

0.4% Price: £5.4m

With two goals and two assists in his last seven appearances, and coming up against a Burnley side that is desperately struggling, we’re backing Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew (£5.4m) on Saturday.

The Clarets have conceded the second-highest number of goals (55) this season and fell to a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in Gameweek 25.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, could only manage a 1-1 draw at Everton, but with new manager Oliver Glasner promising an attacking brand of football, the goals could start to flow for the Eagles.

“My philosophy is very easy: it’s scoring goals because that’s why, as I tell the players very often, we all started playing football. Nobody went on the pitch when he was a young kid to defend!” – Oliver Glasner

Priced at £5.4m, Ayew looks well placed to benefit at home to Burnley, given that he’ll likely line up as one of two narrow wingers in Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Furthermore, Vincent Kompany’s side have shown susceptibility to both pace and quick transitions, so could struggle against his style of play.

And with a home fixture to come against Luton Town in Gameweek 28, now could be the time to invest in Palace’s assets.

So Ayew, who is sitting in just 0.4% of FPL squads, could be worth a gamble for those Fantasy managers who are looking to take a risk in midfield.

PAU TORRES

FPL ownership: 3.6%

3.6% Price: £4.6m

After returning from injury in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Fulham, Pau Torres’ (£4.6m) stock is back on the rise for Gameweek 26.

The Spaniard had thrived prior to his ankle problem, with back-to-back home clean sheets against Arsenal and Manchester City the high point.

Aston Villa have registered just two shutouts since, showing how much they missed Pau’s influence. Indeed, Villa have won 41 points from the 17 games he has started this season compared to just eight from eight in the matches he’s missed.

Pau, who’s available at just £4.6m in FPL, also carries some goal threat having found the net twice already this season. He’s also had four Opta-defined ‘big chances’, more than any other defender except Matty Cash (£4.6m), Ahmed Ahmedhodzic (£4.3m) and Destiny Udogie (£4.9m).

Most significantly, Nottingham Forest have conceded more goals (15) from corners and free-kicks than any other side this season.

So facing off against Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit, Pau looks like a decent option, while the fixtures longer term are also pretty favourable for Aston Villa. They’re particularly appealing considering they face West Ham United in Gameweek 29 when only six sides are guaranteed to be in action.

Sitting in 3.6% of FPL squads, a roll of the dice on Pau will not only provide an extra player for Gameweek 29 but also a budget defender who looks to have some decent fixtures leading up to it.