  1. FootballRookie
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Who to bench so I can play Hwang?

    A) Foden
    B) KDB
    C) Garnacho
    D) Solanke
    E) Watkins

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      D

    2. Dawud777
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Bench solanke they have city

    3. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bench D and B may not play.

    4. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      just now

      D

  2. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    "Posted by Villans82 Follow them on Twitter"

    How many people run this Twitter account?

    1. mojoindojo
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      92 villans

      1. mojoindojo
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Feck 82

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Could be one or many. It's auto-generated, and since FFS doesn't know your gender, it uses the neutral pronoun, "them". Standard practice and standard English. It also not uncommon to have multiple people running a Twitter account, so the ambiguity is even more appropriate. The ambiguity casts a wider net, allowing for a lower level of website complexity, which is really important because this site is prone to implosion whenever they change something.

  3. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    The scouts should recap how least week's differentials went

    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Admittedly not great, but that's the nature of the differentials a lot of the time.

      Doku got 120 mins but blanked.
      Robertson got an assist.
      Jensen fail.

      Ogbene, Bailey, Barkley, Neto etc have all done pretty well for the diffs recently, others not so much (Willian, Gvardiol).

  4. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Jota >

    A: Hwang
    B: Garnacho

    FH29 most likely

    1. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  5. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who is the best kdb replacement if we hear he isn't starting tomorrow?

    A....hwang

    B...odegaard

    Thanks

    1. T88MYE
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think Rashford.. he must be up top?

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not happening!

    2. Yozzer
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doubt you will hear that. It's the late kick off

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thereafter a lad on twitter who seems to get the team in advance
        ...

  6. mojoindojo
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    TAA to a defender that plays this week and gw29.

    Which one?
    Rest of def is Moreno, Gabriel, Ake, Gusto

    1. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Senesi or Reguillon

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      just now

      *Just Reguilon

  7. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any defender worth -4 hits to get and field 11 ?
    M : Moreno
    C : Cash
    P : Pau
    R : Reguilon
    A : Ait-Nouri
    D : Dawson

    1. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think I'm keeping Regulion until the end of the season. I wouldn't be confident to say that about your other options if I owned them.

      1. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        just now

        That's a pretty strong reason. Thank you.

    2. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  8. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anyone worth a hit here? Playing with 10 at best, maybe 9 if KDB is out?

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Lascelles
    KDB Saka Foden Neto
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Konsa Palmer Bradley

    1. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      if you've played your wildcard already I probably would do Lascelles to Van Hecke or Branthwaite, fix a problem. Would probably do it anyway myself ha.

  9. Ha.
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    1. Porro > Dawson
    2. Jota > Salah
    3. Both for a hit

    1. T88MYE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      1. Hard to say when we don’t know the team
      2. Can wait?

      1. Ha.
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If Jota falls and Salah rises tonight, which looks likely, I will be priced out

    2. Siva Mohan
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      you are after Salah's League Cup final points ?

      1. Ha.
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They are double, aren't they?

        1. T88MYE
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Beat me to it

      2. T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Normally double points in cup games so it makes sense

  10. Colonel Getafe
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Last week’s diffs: sad face emoji
    Doku 3
    Robertson 6
    Jensen 3

  11. T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Rashford... anyone?

    1. Ha.
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not even his mother

    2. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      he's even worse at CF. Garnacho or nothing.

      1. T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Have G.. just feel like it’s his week

  12. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone know if zinchenko trained today please

  13. Evil Greg
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thinking Saka vs Dan Burn looks a tasty captain to me.

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It is

    2. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think this week Haaland will haul… Typically

  14. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    All good here?

    Areola
    Gabriel Cash Estupinan
    KDB Foden Saka Gross
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    Dubravka Taylor Palmer VVD

    1. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes i think so.

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Forson CF, Rashford LW and Garnacho RW

    https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1761085542446366883?t=sQJg3lBht7srxi5gr5Np8g&s=19

    1. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      wow really, come on Forson.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Correction, front 3. Don't know who would play where.

      1. Evil Greg
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Forson has looked like a number 10 when I've seen him. It might actually unlock Bruno if they interchange.

  16. timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    play garnacho or toney?

    1. Evil Greg
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not much in it. Could see points for both.

    2. dycheball
        just now

        Toney

    3. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Wasn't far off hojlund in transfer last nite phew.

      Went Solanke which was right decision anyway.

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Same! Not it's either Toney or solanke.. can't see solanke getting much Vs city tho..

    4. The Red Devil
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      There are some dodgy players below for minutes, but do you think i can get away without taking a hit?

      Areola

      Gabriel/Saliba/Estupinan/Branthwaite/Taylor

      KdB/Foden/Saka

      Watkins/Haaland

      Dubravka/Archer/Richarlison/Jota

      0 FT. 1.7 ITB

      1. FPL_Devil
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I would sell Jota, will be out for a while so the hit will pay off.

    5. The 12th Man
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Is Hojland really out?
      Moved him in for Darwin last night for -4.

      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yes

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He is red flagged in FPL...

    6. dycheball
        9 mins ago

        (A) Burn & Jota -> Saliba & Gross, KDB -> Saka GW27
        (B) Burn & Jota -> Saliba & Hwang, Foden -> Saka GW27 (might get priced out?)
        (C) Burn & Jota -> Saliba & Sarabia, Foden -> Saka GW27
        (C) Burn & Jota -> Taylor & Gross/Hwang/Sarabia, Foden -> Saka GW27
        I have Neto already, for what it's worth.

      • putana
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        any guesses on hwang and neto EO this gameweek?

      • penguin_patch
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        So I have Luis Diaz, Nunez and Konate in my team and am keen to get rid of two.

        Which two moves would you make?

        A) Diaz > Hwang or Garnacho
        B) Konate > Moreno
        C) Nunez > Solanke or Toney

        1. Mother Farke
            1 min ago

            A and C because Moreno could be a potential rotation risk once Villa's European fixtures kick in.

        2. Babit1967
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          How we looking for gw26 lads, just hoping all 11 play as the full bench is out.

          Areola
          Saliba Gabriel Taylor
          Saka (C) Foden Hwang Gordon
          Haaland Watkins Solanke

        3. Lecky Legs FC
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Keep Salah on WC or spread the funds round the squad

