We will be hearing from 14 managers on Friday as the pre-Gameweek 26 press conferences continue to take place.

A dozen of them are facing the media before their Premier League fixtures, while Pep Lijnders and Mauricio Pochettino will provide the latest Liverpool and Chelsea injury news ahead of Sunday’s EFL Cup final.

All the updates and key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points will be covered in this ‘live’ article.

Hit refresh for the latest news as this piece will be updated as and when the pressers take place.

The main headlines from Thursday’s four media gatherings are available to read here.

GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

EFL CUP FINAL UPDATES

GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe confirmed that Fabian Schar has recovered from the wrist injury that he sustained in last weekend’s draw with Bournemouth.

The Swiss defender is available for selection.

And the Newcastle boss may also be able to call upon Alexander Isak (groin) and Joe Willock (Achilles), who have trained ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

“They’ve trained this week, it’s been good to see them back on the grass. “It’s been a long time for Joe, he’s a huge player for us and it’s great to see him back in amongst the group. “With Alex, again, a really important player, he’s trained very well. “We’ll have to wait and see [if they’ll be involved], we have got one more training session but we’ve been pleased with their progress.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock

Callum Wilson (tendon), Elliot Anderson (back), Joelinton (quad), Sandro Tonali (ban), Nick Pope (shoulder) and Matt Targett (hamstring) remain out.

LIVERPOOL

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Mohamed Salah (hamstring) and Darwin Nunez (muscle) will all be assessed before Sunday’s EFL Cup final.

But we won’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson (hamstring) or Diogo Jota (knee), all of whom look set to be out until after the March international break.

Curtis Jones (ankle) may be back before then but not in time for the clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

“Dom, Darwin and Mo, we have to really see. We have two more days: today’s session and tomorrow’s session. Last minute we will check if they can be there, would be great to be honest. “Ali, muscle injury, after the international break. Curtis, high ankle sprain, he will be in and around the international break. Trent, lateral ligament, he will be after the international break. Jota, medial ligament, he will be after the international break. After the international break means we are not sure!” – Pep Lijnders

Longer-term absentees Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Ben Doak (knee) and Joel Matip (knee) also remain sidelined.