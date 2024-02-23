2
  1. GioT
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Areola Raya
    Doughty* VanD* Gusto* Trippier Walker
    Diaz* Jota* Palmer* Rich* Foden
    Haaland Watkins Toney
    *not playing

    a) free hit
    b) 2 transfer for -4 and playing in 9

    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not an easy one to solve. You have more GKs than midfielders! You definitely want to sell Jota as he'll be out for a while. You'll probably want to keep Doughty for the upcoming DGW. You already have the frontline most would want this week.

      Let's say you ringfence three players and your bench looks like: Areola, Doughty, Diaz, Palmer. That means your remaining players that you're considering ditching are: VVD, Gusto, Jota, Richarlison. So look at who you'd want for this week to replace them, and whether they'd outscore them in the next 3-5 GWs or whether they're only good for a one-week punt.

