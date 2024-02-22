We’re bringing you the team news from the four pre-match Gameweek 26 press conferences that are taking place today.

For the other 12 clubs who are in Premier League action this weekend, check out our early team news round-up here.

We’ll be back with the usual live press conference blog on Friday for those dozen sides.

FPL GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

There are no fresh concerns for Wolves, who will only be missing Matheus Cunha (hamstring) this weekend.

“Matheus Cunha is still not available but the rest are as we were against Tottenham. We’ve had another good week’s training and good preparation. Everybody seems to be in a good spot. “At this stage of the season, a few of the players are starting to creak a little bit with a few little niggles here and there, but in terms of being ready and available for the weekend, everyone is fine at the moment.” – Gary O’Neil, via the Express and Star

Gary O’Neil hasn’t offered a specific timeline just yet but Cunha is thought to face weeks and potentially months on the sidelines after he suffered a “fairly significant injury” in Gameweek 24.

“He’s impressing and surprising some of the physios at the moment with the work he’s able to do. The scan showed some damage to the muscle but he’s well ahead of where the scans suggest he should be. That doesn’t mean it will continue in that way, but it means he’s in a good place at the minute and feeling really good. “It’s still fairly early, so no real timeline, but we’re hopeful he keeps pushing and progressing the way he has over the last 10 days.” – Gary O’Neil on Matheus Cunha

FULHAM

Raul Jimenez (hamstring), who is set to be unavailable until after the March international break, is the only Cottager definitely ruled out through injury this weekend.

Marco Silva said that Willian (hamstring) has “a chance” after his enforced withdrawal against Aston Villa last Saturday.

Armando Broja wasn’t involved against the Villans but only due to illness and is now available again.

“We are still assessing Willian. We have to evaluate him every single day to take a decision for the match, that’s the only thing about him. Raul Jimenez is still out. “Apart from Raul, really, all the other players are probably going to be available, even Willian – but we have to wait a little bit more. “There’s a chance for [Willian] to be there. “[Broja] was unwell. For the match he didn’t feel really well, he wasn’t in conditions to be involved in the game. Yeah, [he’s fit now].” – Marco Silva

In a big blow on the suspension front, Joao Palhinha will be absent for the next two league matches after collecting his tenth booking of the season in Gameweek 25.

Silva talked more about the dilemma he has up top with Broja available and Rodrigo Muniz in fine goalscoring form.

“He just arrived on deadline day, one day before the Burnley game, almost without training time with us. He played 25 minutes. “Rodri scored twice the game after against Bournemouth at home. It’s the normal stuff, that he has to wait for his chance. Last week, he unfortunately got unwell and was not available for the match. Now he’s available and I’m going to decide what is going to be the best solution to start the game.” – Marco Silva on Armando Broja

EVERTON

Sean Dyche doesn’t have any major injury concerns ahead of the weekend’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a minor knock in Monday’s draw with Crystal Palace but Dyche is “hopeful” the left-back will be fit and available for selection.

Seamus Coleman has also returned to training after missing the clash with the Eagles through illness.

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), André Gomes (calf) and Dele Alli (groin) are still unavailable.

“Seamus was ill earlier in the week, at least he was back in today – he still sounds a little bit groggy but he’s the pro he is. “Arnie [Danjuma] is working very hard to get fit, André [Gomes] is working very hard to get fit. The others are more or less okay. Myko took a knock but we’re hopeful he will be alright. I think everyone else is okay. “We had to monitor [Docuoure’s] minutes [against Crystal Palace], of course, but he’s been out there training today.” – Sean Dyche

BURNLEY

Lyle Foster (muscle), Luca Koleosho (knee) and Nathan Redmond (leg) will be out for months yet for the Clarets.

Aaron Ramsey (knee) has joined them on the longer-term injury list after being stretchered off against Arsenal at the weekend, with his season now over.

“The main update is Aaron Ramsey. Unfortunately for us, it’s as bad as we thought. Definitely season over, and maybe for the larger part of this year he won’t feature. “I don’t want to go into specifics but the main thing is he’ll make a full recovery. He’ll be an important player for us in the future, it’s just unfortunate that it’s happened at the time when he’s coming through.” – Vincent Kompany

Jordan Beyer (muscle) has been missing all calendar year. He is said to be “progressing well” but his manager was noncommittal on a return date.

“It looks like he’s progressing well. I don’t want to put a date there but hopefully, pretty soon, we will have an important player back for us as well, yeah.” – Vincent Kompany on Jordan Beyer

Burnley have also been without Mike Tresor in recent weeks but the winger could be involved for the clash against Crystal Palace this weekend.