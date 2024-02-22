123
  1. The Movement
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    What do we think here boys? Who gets more points over the next 4 games weeks?

    A) Pau - NOT - lut - TOT - whu

    B) Saliba - NEW - shu - BRE - Blank

    1. juicewagz
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pau

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Saliba or Moreno.

      1. The Movement
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Is Moreno nailed though? I worry Digne will take minutes

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Don't worry.

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saliba

  2. putana
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    richarlison owners what's the plan?

    I dont think he will get more than 70 minutes anymore, is it really worth to hold for 29?

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Should sell. I think with Son back, and Werner in, his minutes will be limited again

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on chip strategy. If dead ending into 29/30 I would keep, otherwise selling is probably fine.

    3. J to the T
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am thinking of selling. Question to come below

  3. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is 34 and 37 the only doubles left after 28?!

    I have TC BB and FH left but don’t want to TC solanke, hoping for another double somewhere, even just 1 game so I can use TC on a stand alone week

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      37 is primed for BB but TV could be the play ...

      BB worked this week

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Got all chips & currently considering FH29 want to chase fixtures rather than filling team with duds.

      Might TC Solanke for the double, got to do better than Haaland?

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Just feel everyone will captain solanke that week, so TC won’t be that much better!

        FH 29 seems the play but could fill your teams with plenty 1s and 2s with those matches

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Not that many will TC him tho.

          It's an opportunity for sure.

          If not go for Billing or Senesi or someone?

          Mind, Billing hasn't been putting up numbers.

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            Yes but if chelsea get a double outside of 34 and 37, Palmer could be the one

          2. No Kane No Gain
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I guess Senesi could be gold or a flop as TC lol!

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      GW37 will definitely be a DGW, GW34 will be a DGW providing cup postponements at the weekend aren't moved to midweek, and if Chelsea if reach the FA Cup semi there will be another small DGW.

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        So if I keep TC lingering, there is a chance of a double outside of 34 and 37 and the solanke 28 double?!

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yes if Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi's they will have a DGW outside of GW34 and GW37 against Spurs, Arsenal, or Brighton.

          1. No Kane No Gain
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Thank you!

  4. J to the T
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Need to sell someone to get 11 players in 26

    A. Rich to Garnacho
    B. Rich to Douglas Luiz
    C. Colwil to Dalot
    D. Colwil to Cash

  5. Cheese Crunch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    predicted attackers for City this weekend?

    Haaland back, and then it's Alvarez Foden Bilva Rodri aaand Doku?

    and KDB likely out. that right?

  6. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/22/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-gameweek-26-2/

  7. Pedersen
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Can I even field 11? Even though I only have single blank player...

    Areola
    Trippier, Saliba, Zinchenko*, Reguilion (Taylor*)
    KDB*, Foden, Saka, Hee
    Haaland, Watkins (Archer*)

    I got 4 doubts (marked *). Do people know status one any of them?

  8. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2g or take hit? Brought in Hwang for Jota already, squeezing 11 out. 3m ITB.

    Martinez
    Digne Ake Gabriel Estupinan
    Hwang Gordon Saka Foden
    Haaland Watkins

    Bench: Turner, Darwin, Palmer, Van Dijk

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    If need 4 defenders to play & have akanji maguire estu zinch (poro) would you do -4 to replace zinch & porro

