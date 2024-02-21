88
88 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Enciso! what a miss he has been this season, such a good performance Wolves away

    Open Controls
  2. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    1FT, Jota to Saka before price changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes, just get the all clear on Saka after tonight’s game

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Did he look injured or something? I couldn’t watch the whole game.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          No no …. But you’ve a few hours so worth a small wait just in case arteta says anything after the game but I’m pretty much 100% doing the transfer tonight too.

          Open Controls
          1. DropkickMurphys
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ah ok, that’s what I thought. Thanks. Since I am transferring him in, his minutes may most possibly be managed against Newcastle!

            Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes from me.

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        just now

        yeah

        Open Controls
    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wouldn’t, looked awful tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        As long as he saved that performance for Europe and hopefully back to business at the weekend

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Usually the opposite for my assets

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah, I feel that too far too often

            Open Controls
            1. UNCLE TONEY
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Alvarez perfect example this season

              Open Controls
  3. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Was dead set on a path to Salah, but with his quick recurrence of the injury, I'm not entirely sure I'll rush him in for GW27 esp with City and likely blank after.

    Is this reasonable?

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thinking the same mate, my transfers this week will set me up with the exact money to do KDB to Salah in one move as and when I need to do it so can wait for the right moment now

      Open Controls
    2. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Reasonable and logical why break your team apart to bring Salah in when he has City and blanks in 29

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        This!! Son might be the better option from 27 with him playing in 29 too

        Open Controls
        1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          • 10 Years
          just now

          This is what I'm thinking as my alternative

          Open Controls
      2. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Because he does fine against City and lots of us are likely to free hit in 29.

        Open Controls
    3. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      i'm hoping it's fitness management rather than a repeat injury, as i've now made moves purely on getting him for GW27 (!) -esp given the fixture. 10 days til fixture. Maybe too hopeful. Blurgh

      Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    porto score, arsenal cs mudded in '94

    Open Controls
  5. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    GALLENNOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

    Open Controls
  6. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Arsenal blow it.

    Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Ars struggling in Europe, need a striker asap

    Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Underwhelming DGW.

    SGWers doing all the heavy lifting to salvage a very small green.

    20.4k to 19.5k

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Humble brag. 19.5k is excellent. Well done, keep it going

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Every time.

      Same pattern. Go nuts for first one of the season, get burnt (Doughty (in for Saliba's 2 week's worth of 18 points - FML), KDB, Jota, TC Haaland), then get reluctant to go mad for the next few doubles, at which point DGWers go bananas. Have i learnt? Nope. Rinse and repeat.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      DGWers underwhelming for me as well but would have snapped your hand off for the 45% OR improvement I ended up with after Jota and Darwin injuries left me with no Pool coverage.

      Open Controls
    4. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Brilliant!

      Open Controls
  9. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Galeno channeling his inner Deco with a beautiful curler

    Open Controls
  10. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Saka dropped at weekend after going missing in that game?

    Open Controls
    1. The Tonberry
        just now

        Yeah definitely get rid if you have him and avoid buying him at all costs.

        Forget the 15 points in each of the last 2 league games - it's always what have you done for me lately.

        Wouldn't bother with Haaland either. Just one goal against Brentford and nothing against Chelsea. Fraud of a player

        Open Controls
    2. Heiro
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Jota to Neto seem a decent move for the next few?
      Jota dropping tonight

      Open Controls
    3. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Netto or Hwang folks

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        I think Hwang.

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        I’ve already gone for Hwang although I’d had a few red wines at the time

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          you and me both

          Open Controls
      3. The Tonberry
          2 mins ago

          Hwang

          Open Controls
      4. KeanosMagic
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Any Salah update after the game tonight?

        Open Controls
      5. basilfawlty
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Can I get some help please? Thinking of Jota, Nunez > Hwang/Neto, Solanke (-4)

        Areola Dubravka
        Saliba Gabriel Lascelles Konsa (Bradley)
        KDB Foden Saka (Jota Palmer)
        Haaland Watkins (Darwin)

        1 FT 0.5 ITB

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • 13 Years
          just now

          That looks good.

          Open Controls
      6. gart888
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Would you take a hit to get rid of both Trent and Jota? Only need to sell one to field 11. Could sell Jota for Hwang and field:

        Areola
        Ake Estupinan Gabriel Taylor
        Foden Hwang Saka
        Solanke Watkins Haaland

        Original plan was Trent to a cheap defender and Jota to Salah next GW.

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • 13 Years
          27 mins ago

          Original plan sounds good. But it largely depends on Salah.

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I just hate:
            a) Losing value on Jota
            b) Starting 2 mids and 5 defenders this GW.

            Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          I would consider the hit to bench Taylor/Estupinan

          Open Controls
          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            just now

            That's part of my thinking. And it also then gives me the freedom to potentially sell Foden instead of Hwang for Salah.

            Open Controls
      7. NATSTER
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        Kamara out for a season. That's not good for D.Luiz, right?

        Btw, 3-4 weeks on Feb 6 for Konsa, it sounds like Cash might have a chance to keep the RB spot until GW29.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          McGinn played the defensive mid role

          Open Controls
          1. NATSTER
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Thank you. It might hurts their defence instead then.

            Open Controls
      8. Feed tha Sheep
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Which is best for this week?

        A. Jota & Darwin > Hwang & Watkins
        B. Jota Darwin & VVD > Saka Watkins & Regulion (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Connor's Calling
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          26 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          I would be tempted to remove all Liverpool players

          Open Controls
          1. Feed tha Sheep
            • 11 Years
            17 mins ago

            I have 11 with A but was just whether B is worth the -4?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              15 mins ago

              Depends who you would be benching

              Open Controls
              1. Feed tha Sheep
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Would prob bench Branthwaite v Brighton if I did B?

                Open Controls
      9. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        So I will be selling Jota tonight to avoid price drops.

        I’ll be bringing in CHO. I can’t believe he hasn’t been mentioned as an option for GW26&29.

        All this Luiz/Bailey/Bowen/Kudus talk.

        I’m here for the man Bayern offered £35m for. 3 goals on the bounce. Plays Villa and Luton who both always seem to concede.

        £4.7m? Yes please.

        Open Controls
      10. Snake Juice
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        VVD salvaging a green for me is funny

        Open Controls
      11. Jebiga
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Bailey or Daglas Luiz?

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • 12 Years
          28 mins ago

          I’d go dug

          Open Controls
        2. Kodap
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          I went Bailey

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          25 mins ago

          Slightly leaning towards Luiz for the secure mins and less rotation when Europa starts again

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            When does they start up? Wondering if it means avoiding Villa players around then given the squad seems a bit thin right now

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              R16 2 legs on 7th and 14th March

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaconferenceleague/news/0287-19733dd3ba2d-639db1b27473-1000--uefa-europa-conference-league-round-of-16-draw-what-is-it-/

                Open Controls
              2. Biggsy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Nice one, thanks. Around the time they play Spurs and not long before their run with City and Arsenal (which will probably be around the next round fixtures if they make it). Food for thought about the longevity of Villa assets....

                Open Controls
                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Yes, Quarter Finals straddle the Arsenal Game

                  Open Controls
        4. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Luiz for set pieces and being a BAPS magnet, also loves a home haul

          Open Controls
        5. The Tonberry
            15 mins ago

            Doug

            Open Controls
        6. Tripleh123
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Repost. Need some advice here. 1FT, best replacement for Gordon for upcoming week?

          a. Pedro Neto
          b. Hwang
          c. Garnacho
          d. Stick & save transfer

          Open Controls
        7. NATSTER
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Have 9 to start. Would you sell Gordon or Palmer if getting Hee Chan?

          Areola
          Gabriel - Saliba - Lascelles(?)
          Saka - KDB - Foden - Gordon
          Watkins - Haaland
          Blank : Darwin, Palmer, Doughty, Udogie

          or just doing -4 for Darwin + Lascelles > Solanke + Cash/Pau ?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Palmer to Hwang or Darwin to Solanke for me. Probably wouldn't add the hit for a defender

            Open Controls
        8. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Why is Sarabia being ignored he has a monopoly on set pieces and is actually good enough maybe to justify reduced mins

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I mean, he is an option. Just like Gakpo was. But a lot of people are going for the other two just like they did for Jota and Darwin. Could go that way...

            Open Controls
        9. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          A. Jota to Hwang
          B. Adebayo to Solanke

          Both give me 11. Thinking A this week (tonight) and then B in 27. Look good?

          Open Controls
          1. The Tonberry
              9 mins ago

              Yeah both solid moves

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Yup

              Open Controls
          2. ADucksBehind
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            Odegaard or Trossard

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ode safe pick. Trossard mins likely depend on Jesus injury

              Open Controls
          3. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Areola
            Walker, Gabreil, Branthwaite
            Foden, Saka, Gordon
            Haaland, Watkins

            Dubravka, TAA, Porro, Palmer, Jota, Darwin

            0.0m ITB, 2 FT

            Time for a Pool clear-out?

            TAA, Jota, Darwin to Pau, Hwang, Solanke (bench Branthwaite) leaving ITMB for Salah or Son next GW (planning to FH29 unless there are cup shocks)

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              I don't see the point of the hit when two of the pool players may be ok for 27. Given you need two players Jota plus one of Trent or Darwin out this week. Asses the other next week

              Open Controls
          4. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Would you go?

            A. Moreno
            B. Pau

            Pau cheaper and perhaps more nailed … higher upside but minutes risk perhaps?

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Pau should be nailed if fit I believe

              Open Controls
          5. 1NAM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Arsenal playing on Saturday so that's only one training session before the next game. That's cruel scheduling

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not ideal but at least it's a home game and 8pm KO

              Open Controls
            2. Bennerman
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              That does happen regularly, you might have noticed Klopp raging (rightly) quite a lot.

              And anyone in Thursday European football gets it every game there's a European round.

              Open Controls
            3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Until this week since the turn of the year they've had at least a 4 day gap between every game, I think they'll be fine

              Open Controls
            4. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              just now

              It happens all the time, it's been happening for many, many years

              And don't forget their salary, facilities they have, nutrition nowadays, etc

              Open Controls
          6. Randaxus
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            I just looked at the season review tool I am ranked 139K I have had 235 points on my bench and I have taken -44 points in hits.

            Open Controls
          7. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            GAMEWEEK FROM HELL

            Open Controls
            1. EffPeeEll
              • 3 Years
              just now

              96 points here.
              well happy!

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.