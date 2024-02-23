458
  1. fish66
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    (a) VVD -> Ait Nouri (to free up funds for KDB -> Salah next week pending fitness)

    (b) VVD -> Saliba

    (c) Richarlison -> Hwang

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Id be inclined to go with A so you're ready for Salah.
      I decided to keep Richi so I have him for the palace game and beyond. He's been doing so well.

  2. Extr3meZy
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    IMO, Yes

    1. Tabasco
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      I concur

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      I agree

    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sounds good.

    4. Goat
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Of course

    5. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      That was offensive

  3. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Did Jota, Darwin > Saka, Solanke (-4) to field 11. Hoping Estu plays at some point. Is this GTG?

    Areola
    Saliba, Gabriel, Estu
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    (Dubravka, Lascelles, Palmer, Porro*)
    1.2 ITB

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Palmer also with a *

  4. Drogba Legend
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Been a long time since I've been on. Figured I'd ask the community. 42k OR, can field 11 without a transfer this GW:

    Areola
    Gab - Saliba - Taylor - Tripp
    Gross - Saka - KDB - Foden
    Haaland - Archer

    A) Save and play
    B) Nunez > Solanke/Toney/Watkins
    C) Taylor > Wolves
    D) KDB out

    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’d go B to Watkins or Solanke.

      1. Drogba Legend
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can you afford Archer to Watkins? If not definitely Nunez to Watkins and try to get Solanke next week.

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Captain Haaland, Saka or Watkins?

    https://twitter.com/robtFPL/status/1760975388099145871?t=J-RU8QyQNbHrlNrQjG-ZKg&s=19

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am punting on Saka if Burn is playing. Might rip him a new one. lol

    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saka for me.

    3. Goat
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins

  6. Bobby
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Evening all, any downside to toney for nunez this week?

    1. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, you might want Watkins, Solanke and Haaland very soon!
      Seriously, he's a good player and its fine to not go for the template 3, Toney could easily outscore any of them.

  7. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Only have 10 players starting this week and 1 FT. Would you do Adebayo to Muniz?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Think I'd play 10 and have 2ft next week.

  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Neale think KDB will be benched and that Foden could be too.

    We're so screwed 😥

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Being saved for the Cup game v Luton in midweek???

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        More of a tactical thing really

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I read the team news. Nothing doubtful about Foden? Have I missed something?

  9. Slam
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Areola
    Saliba Gabriel Walker Taylor
    Saka Bowen Foden
    Haaland(C) Watkins Toney

    Alisson** … Richa* Palmer* Porro*
    0 FT
    0.4 ITB

    GTG or move someone on for a hit and bench Taylor?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      G2G

  10. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you take a hit here- Pau Torres in for Beyer...(bench Maguire).
    One or two doubts regarding starts here for this GW.

    Areola.
    Gabriel, Maguire, Trippier.
    Foden, Saka, KDB, Garnacho.
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke.
    Dubravka, Palmer, Beyer, Porro.
    0ft 1.2m ITB

    1. FPL Alaska
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probably not worth the hit IMO

  11. FPL Alaska
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which option? Using 1 FT to do Jota > D. Luiz. Trying to avoid GW29 freehit. Team below.

    A) Use 2nd FT to do Darwin > Solanke, bench Taylor this week
    B) Save 2nd FT and play Taylor. Wait to see on FA Cup results and have 2 FT going into GW27

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Trippier Taylor
    Saka Foden Bowen D. Luiz
    Haaland (c) Watkins
    (Dub; Darwin, Palmer, Porro)

    1. Dilzy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      B

  12. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ship Burn for WOL DEF for a -4?

    Ait seems to be the popular shout but Kilman or Dawson could work too

    1. Goat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Kilman

  13. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pau Torres or Reguilon?

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pau for me

  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Interesting to see FFS have predicted both Burn and Livramento starting in a 3/5 ATB

  15. Dilzy
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Worth Jota to Odegaard for -4 ?

    Neto
    Trippier Gabriel Ake Taylor
    Saka Foden Gordon
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Kelleher Porro Richarlison Jota

  16. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Guys and Gals

    If I'm set on Jota to Hwang, any reason to delay or more to the point what do price changes indicate?

    Thanks

    Good luck too

  17. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Sarabia such a bad option in comparison to Hwang?

    I have exact money to do:
    gw26: Darwin and Jota out, Watkins and Sarabia in (-4)
    gw27: KDB out, Salah in

