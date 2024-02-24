186
  1. rdpx
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play estu?

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yee rumored to start

      1. Karan14
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        LINK??

        1. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Don't shoot the messenger

          1. BERGKOP
            • 12 Years
            5 mins ago

            If you're the messenger, where did the message come from... ?

            1. More Cowbell
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Where did you hear this rumour please?

    2. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      If not who else

    3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yep nice 2 pts there

  2. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best move here?

    Turner**
    Trippier - Saliba - Taylor*
    Saka - Foden - Gross - Hwang
    Haaland - Watkins - Alvarez

    A) No hits, play 9
    B) Turner ** —> Martinez (-4)
    C) Taylor* —> Gabriel (-4)

    Cheers and good luck to all you José Mourinhos!

    1. Bonus magnet
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Taylor confirmed out?

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure, but I have my doubts about him. Hence the * not the **

      2. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        just now

        "Charlie Taylor will surely be recalled at left-back after making his return from injury off the bench last week..."

        Is what FFS says for what it's worth...

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gtg 26, -4, plan is FH29

    Best Cap, Saka, Watkins?

    Flekken
    Van Heke, Saliba, Ake, Gabriel,
    Saka, KDB, Gordon, Hwang
    Watkins, Haaland

    Dubravka, Burn, Palmer, Darwin,

    6.2

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm considering Haaland or Saka

    2. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Feel like Saka could be the best captain...

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cheers lads

  4. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who's the better captain?

    1) Haaland
    2) Saka

    1. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      1 but 2 if you're chasing

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thank! I'm assuming an OR of 1M is chasing!

    2. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Haaland if protecting Saka if chasing maybe

      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Snap

        1. Lallana
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          :0

      2. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thank! I'm assuming an OR of 1M is chasing!

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Currently Saka or Watkins the games are too good

      1. Bruno Commando
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks G! I'm probably going to go with Saka!

    4. Soldham8
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      What about a ballsy Hwang captain punt if chasing ?

      1. Rbyrne95
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Debating this too, only thing putting me off is FOMO with how much City usually score against bournemouth

  5. MikeS
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Used both ft, worth a hit for anything here (kdb and mykolenko risks)

    Areola-(dubravka)
    Gabriel -trippier- mykolenko -(lascalles, doughty)
    Saka-foden-hwang-kdb (Palmer)
    Halaand-watkins-solanke

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      4.5mn itb

  6. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Dubravka
    Trippier / Gabriel / Taylor
    De Bruyne / Foden / Gordon / Saka (v)
    Haaland (C) / Toney / Watkins

    Bench: Kelleher, Senesi, Doughty, Barkley

    1. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      G2g

  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    so …. KDB benched seems to be the only rumour … that’s gotta hurt.

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Whoever AndyFPLs Souce is I don’t know but as a non owner that would be great.

    2. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka to KDB after GW22 killed me this year

      1. Pedersen
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        I am surprised you sold Saka. Main attacker (midfield placed) for high attacking team. Season keeper if not injured

        1. Lallana
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          He was poor before that for many games, my timing is unlucky!

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            just now

            This

  8. ainscoughg
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Captain Haaland or Watkins?
    Thanks

  9. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not sure who to choose to start between Estu's 2 points and Taylor's 2, but I guess I'll go with Estu's 2 pointer as he's a bit more expensive than Taylor.

    1. Eastman
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I’m starting Estu. More upside if he starts maybe. Probably best you can hope for with Taylor is an unlikely clean sheet

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I doubt either will get 2 points tbh.

      1. Eastman
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I’m not hopeful on either but I’m not taking a hit this week for a defender so one has to be picked

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Estu likely to be benched and Taylor likely to concede 2+ goals. They could get attacking returns however.

  10. tryf88
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Start Flekken or Dub?

    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Flekken.

  11. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    KDB owners so unlucky. Played amazing in UCL then did nothing in double and now probably benched again.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Shame isn't it

  12. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    To field 11 had to get rid of Eze and Jota.

    A. 2 Wolves (FH29)
    B. 1. Wolves, Luiz/Bowen
    C. Luiz/Bowen

    Having Spurs in GW29 is good as 30 they have Luton and Chelsea (have Gusto/Palmer have Burnley)
    Will take -8 this week and -8 to get 9 in FH29 if there are no upsets.

    1. Hwang or Neto
    2 Luiz or Bowen

    Villa have Forest Luton W Ham
    Bowen has Brentford, Everton Birnley.

    I know Wolves have Pub team Newcastle and Fulham next, but I'd play Palmer over them GW27 and 28 anyway

  13. timPgoodwin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Should I start Semenyo or 4 defenders?

    Saliba - Trippier - Pau - Reguilon …

  14. DIMITRIS
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    On a FH. How does this team look like:

    Sa
    Pau / Ait Nouri / Dias
    Odegaard / Saka / Garnacho / Hwang / Adingra
    Watkins / Haaland

    Saka C

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good, I’d want Ars defender due to ownership

      1. DIMITRIS
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I have Gabriel on bench, but I recon New will put one behind Raya, and I'm chasing, so that's the risk that I made... But I'm well aware it can backfire... Cheers!

  15. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Pau and better option than say Ait Nori or Kilman?

    Open Controls
    1. mwa1t
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      None of them are great options for CS so i'd be inclined to go with the one with highest ceiling in terms of attacking returns, which is probably Ait Nouri. Pau is a bit safer though i'd say.

      Also Pau plays 29 and Wolves probably don't so that could infuence things depending on your 29 strategy

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        appreciate the reply and advice cheers

  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Get Nacho or Neto?

  17. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    KDB to Hwang for a -4?

    1. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Would you be happy you did this next GW?

  18. Super John McGinn-
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.3m? Also transfer out Bradley or Gusto

  19. timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    play garnacho or kdb, really cant decide

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wait for leak, but KDB might not even start.

  20. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone thinking about keeping the free hit for GW38 and waiting for leaks in a gameweek that is notorious for rotation?

    1. Pedersen
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I prefer not planning too much those gws. I will wait and see which would give me most fixtures combined

    2. mwa1t
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I might save it for then just for the fun of it. Or double in 37

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It could work out but I'd kind of feel a bit dirty if I won my mini-league by doing it.

  21. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel | Reguilon | Van Hecke | Baldock
    KDB | Saka
    Haaland | Watkins | Solanke

    Dubravka | Palmer | Richarlison | Son | Doughty

    Anything worth a hit with 2.4 ITB?

    Those funds are for exact for KDB => Salah fir next week, so can do something like Doughty => Pau -4

  22. JBG
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    If Foden doesn't start, would you do Foden to Neto/D.Luiz/Bowen for -4?

  23. Frank Henderson
      5 mins ago

      Who line up with Gabriel?

      A) Estu and Cash
      B) Cash and Robinson
      C) Robinson and Estu

    • Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      A) KDB (bou*, MUN, liv)
      B) Saka (NEW, shu, BRE) -4

      It's B isn't it? Haven't owned Saka since GW2 😐

      Open Controls
      1. Frank Henderson
          just now

          B.

          I sell KDB to buy Saka (and was too late)

      2. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        What's the consensus for best time to play WC, BB and FH in remaining weeks?

      3. Frank Henderson
          4 mins ago

          Areola or Leno to start?

          1. Deulofail
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Areola sticks out

            1. Kane not win a trophy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Moyes to be sacked after Toney's megahaul.

          2. Kane not win a trophy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Leno

        • Mane Mane Mane
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Who scores most this week

          A) Estu
          B) Taylor
          C) Solanke (-4)
          D) Bowen (-4)

          1. mwa1t
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Worth the risk on C or D i reckon

          2. Frank Henderson
              just now

              Hard to say…

              Solanke is a good option for next weeks.

          3. Joelinton Travel Tavern
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Have KDB and Zinchenko, no playing subs. Was going to do Darwin> Solanke next week, worth doing it now for -4?

            Would bench C Taylor

          4. Mamun
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Buy One (will be benched in GW27):
            A) Garnacho
            B) Hwang

