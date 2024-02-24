90
90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A) Jota to Martinelli
    B) Jota to Hwang
    C) Porro & Jota to Senesi & Ode (-4)
    D) Jota & Darwin to Garnacho & Watkins (-4)

    Next week most likely KDB to Son (or Salah)

    Currently have 10 playing this GW (unless Livramento starts)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.