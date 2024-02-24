Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are offering regular contributions throughout the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign. Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman shares his team and discusses his Gameweek 26 transfer plans.

As we head into Gameweek 26’s reduced fixture list, many managers are struggling to field eleven players, myself included.

Deciding on a correct course of action is tricky, given that I might Wildcard in Gameweek 27, but there are several plans available which I’ll run through here.

Transfers this week will very much depend on one’s own team, but hopefully, this piece will give you some ideas that you may find useful.

TOM FREEMAN: GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM