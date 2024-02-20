65
65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    I Bench-boosted this week and got 19 points. The most I've benched so far this season is 20 points, and I never get much when I've used it in a dgw, so I'm happy with that.

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      46 mins ago

      (Unless Haaland goes nuts tonight. In which case I'll regret not using TC instead!)

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        39 mins ago

        pretty sure haaland gets 10-13 points tonight but still 19 points from BB is more then I've ever got I think

        Open Controls
        1. Boss Hogg
          • 14 Years
          32 mins ago

          I think you will be right on Haaland.
          I'll still have that chip to play later on though.

          Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      I got 15 and reasonably happy with that, but it could have so much better. Areola lost two points with the late goal, and Garnacho should have got a huge score.

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yep. I had both of them.
        And Branthwaite who easily could have had 6+ points but for Ayew choosing this week to ping in his once-a-season worldie.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          22 mins ago

          Forgot Estupinan, who missed out on a easy cs.

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 14 Years
            17 mins ago

            Haha! That's my exact bench. Areola, Garnacho, Estupinan, Branthwaite.
            Could have been massive!
            But I'll take 19.

            Open Controls
            1. Boss Hogg
              • 14 Years
              16 mins ago

              Ah, hang on. I put Garnacho in, and benched Watkins actually.
              But close!

              Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              I had Saliba instead of Branthwaite

              Open Controls
    3. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’m on 7 with Doughty and Barkley to go so probs 15 at best

      Open Controls
  2. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Don't think I'd look at anyone who doesn't play for Man C, Man U, Arsenal, Wolves or Villa if I was FHing this week.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Toney v West Ham? I'm going with Toney & Hojlund over Watkins in what is sort of a FH (deadending)

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Anytime scorer odds:
        Watkins 21/20
        Hojlund 13/10
        Toney 8/5

        Assuming Haaland is a lock would be two of these three - reasonably close I guess.

        Open Controls
    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bowen could be a great differential this week, surely West Ham turn this form around at some point

      Open Controls
      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Fair enough, though think I would struggle to fit him in over other options. Definitely one to consider though.

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I feel I’m at a stage where I just need to be different now, lost too many points through Saka/benchings and Arsenal defense

          Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        3 goals in their last 6 league games despite playing United, Bournemouth, Brighton, Forest and Sheff Utd is absolutely grim reading. Not turning that round unless Moyes goes.

        Open Controls
        1. UNCLE TONEY
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Makes you wonder what’s happened, were awesome when they beat Arsenal away

          Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Eder's career is quite fascinating. 5 goals for Portugal. 4 of them in international friendlies. The other one in Euro 2016 final to help them win 1-0.

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      Yeah, pretty mad that he scored such an important goal.

      For a striker, his record is dire:
      Less than 40 goals when he playing in Portugal.
      0 goals during his spell at Swansea in the Premier League.
      12 goals in the French top division.
      7 at Moscow.

      And that's about it.

      Open Controls
  4. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    I've decided the most annoying thing on this comment site is people calling any player 'my boy'

    Yeah mate yours and about 2-3 million others usually....

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      mine is when people refer to players by a nickname.

      acronyms ok.

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Top 5:

        1. 'My boy'
        2. 'Hows she looking' - usually the same as every other bleeding team
        3. I was gonna get X in but 'insert excuse here'
        4. I missed the deadline - even though I spend my entire waking hours on here
        5. Pundit Of Punts and anyone who is a 'Look at me Mummy' merchant....

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          935 points with 15 players including C to go. Any good?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Equally bad is "0 with 11 players to go - any good?" when the first match is a meaningless stinker.

            Open Controls
        2. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          6. "Come on [usual penalty taker], let [other player I own] take it."
          7. "All I want is [near-impossible scenario] - is that too much to ask?"
          8. Slating referee decisions that don't benefit their players.
          9. People whinging about the content creating boogiemen and team leaks that are "ruining the game."
          10. Same people posting any old drivel that they've read from @FPL_Leakz_Here (86 followers).

          Open Controls
          1. UNCLE TONEY
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            I was #7 but for wishing that not ALL 3 of Saka, Gabriel and Saliba hauled against West Ham.

            It backfired 😆

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              lol it's more like "Reguilon goal + assist, subbed off at 60 mins then Haaland x5 please"

              Open Controls
              1. UNCLE TONEY
                • 7 Years
                just now

                😆

                That will be me tonight, actually no I haven’t TC’ed!

                Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            7 heaven is what we're here for.

            That and line up leaks post deadline!

            Anyone spotted KDB and Haaland etc?

            Open Controls
        3. Gazwaz80
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          You’ve got to be Britsh using the word bleeding, reminds me of my dad 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Haha!
            I work with a girl in her 20s who regularly uses the words Bleeding and Blooming. Makes her sound about 80!

            Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Let's go boiii

      Open Controls
    3. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Every single RMT or "A or B" question is more annoying than this.

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Surely that's exactly the type of questions this forum is for?!

        Open Controls
        1. Now I'm Panicking
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Whatever floats your boat

          Open Controls
  5. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Any city team leaks yet ?

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Doing last minute changes??

      Open Controls
  6. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Any word on Haaland? All good to start

    Open Controls
  7. PScholes18
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thinking one of these three for GW 26-29. Who do most believe in?
    A: Bailey
    B: Luiz
    C: Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. CABAYE4
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      I have the same 3 on my list.

      Am currently thinking Luiz. Bailey seems too much of a minutes risk and I’ve lost faith in Bowen.

      Open Controls
      1. PScholes18
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm on the same rank now, but with Paqueta almost back Bowen could be bouncing back. Got my eyes on that Burnley game...

        Open Controls
    3. Cheese Crunch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B.. A.... C

      Open Controls
  8. CABAYE4
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any Aston Villa fans or other observers know how Douglas Luiz is affected by Kamara’s injury?

    Does he play deeper?

    Open Controls
  9. NoName
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Chance fielding 11 with Guehi and Taylor or Palmer to Hwang -4?

    Open Controls
  10. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Want to keep my options open regarding gw 29 (FH or no FH) svo it's between the following options. Who would you choose?

    A. Bailey
    B. DLuiz
    C. Bowen
    D. Kudus

    West Ham have been abysmal of late, but somehow I always believe Bowen can score...

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Cheese Crunch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      personally I'm B/A.. C/D

      DLuiz on pens and is nailed. same cost as Bailey, but with more secure minutes.

      Bowen is priciest, OK attacking threat, but form hasn't been great.

      Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm still considering Bowen. Written off by a lot on here but I think if Paqueta is confirmed fit I may go there.

      Find it hard to get excited by D Luiz and Bailey is an xMins risk. Kudus could be decent but punty.

      Open Controls
  11. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any Newcastle fans (or just general observers) think that Livramento will take Dan Burn's place soon?
    Burn's getting done for pace every week now and has been "found out" and targetted. Livra could be a great Fantasy option if he could nail down that left-back spot for the rest of the season.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Howe seems clueless when it comes to Burn

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      If Howe had a brain, Livramento would be starting every week.

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, think Burn's place is under threat. Though I can't see Livramento being nailed himself either. Think Burn and Livramento will share minutes between them, hence both are an avoid for me, atleast for now.

      Open Controls
  12. Cheese Crunch
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    if targeting Aston Villa defenders.. does Pau Torres 'nailed' status outweigh Matty Cash attacking threat? price is the same, so just trying to weigh the upside of going with Cash

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think so. Cash's attacking threat was largely down to OOP opportunities at RW (which he won't get now), and when Konsa & Carlos (3-4 weeks) are back he's likely to become a problem again

      Open Controls
      1. UNCLE TONEY
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who’s taken Cash’ old position? Bailey?

        Open Controls
    2. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cash a long term benching threat plus Villa are attacking down the left more with Moreno (per James of Planet FPL)

      Open Controls
      1. Cheese Crunch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        so, same original question but Pau vs Moreno.. does Pau outweigh Moreno's more expensive price and attacking threat?

        Open Controls
  13. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Jota to Garmacho seem reasonable?
    Gives me 11 players + Taylor.

    Open Controls
    1. Cheese Crunch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      are you covered for the potential Blank GW29? Man U favored to blank in that GW

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'll be using my FH. I currently only have about 3 starters for 29 so can't be bothered trying to build a team towards that GW.

        Open Controls
  14. GREEN JUMPERS
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Only if they win at the City Ground - they didn’t last time..

    Open Controls
    1. GREEN JUMPERS
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Reply fail to Cheese Crunch

      Open Controls
  15. Shark Team
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Those who TCed Haaland don't worry, 15x3=45

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.