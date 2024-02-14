299
  1. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Currently only have 3 DGW players (Jota, Darwin & Haaland). Best use of 2FT

    A) Palmer & TAA to KDB & Reguillon/Maguire
    B) Palmer & TAA to Foden & Saliba
    C) TAA to Saliba (player Gordon for Palmer)
    D) Porro to Saliba (play Gordon for Palmer)

    Will need to move out 3 GW26 blankers to get to 11; out of Palmer, Porro, TAA, Jota, Haaland

    I've thought about Ake but my main league rival (about 20 points off first) has Ake, so I'm swerving to hope City don't keep any cleans

  2. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    What would you do out of these Trent options?

    A) trade to vvd for -4
    B) trade to Bradley for -4
    C) play Saliba in gw25 and bench TAA and deal with him next gw

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Probably c. Especially if you'll need another transfer to get VVD out again next week

  3. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Which villa mid do you prefer?

    A) d. Luiz
    B) Bailey

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doug - on pens, 4 double digit hauls.
      Beetle Bailey - one double digit haul.

  4. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Which options:

    1. Porro (WOL)
    2. Estupinan (shu)

    And,

    A. Gordon (BOU)
    B. Palmer (mci)

    1. FPL_Devil
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2a

  5. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    I am not even joking, I have just seen someone on Reddit TC Darwin and they don't have Haaland... Yikes!

    1. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Chasing !!

    2. Hakuna 10 Matata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Imagine, watching two Liverpool games with Darwin TC! and two Man City games without owning Haaland when most have C or TC on him!! Phew what a week…

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd be CRYING

  6. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Highest scoring squad GW25

    Dubravka
    Bradley Saliba Ake
    Jota KDB Saka Gordon
    Toney Darwin Haaland(c)

    Dead ending into GW27 Wild Card

  7. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    would you do TAA --> Gabriel and Watkins --> Nunez for a -4?

    1. DropkickMurphys
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nunez just keeps missing man. Just keeps missing. I’m thinking of Hojlund

      1. Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        would probably be just for the DGW, to take a chance to get some more points

        TAA --> Gabriel would be a longer term move

        1. DropkickMurphys
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah sure go for it, but as long as you have someone else to cover for Nunez when he blanks next GW. Otherwise 2 matches within 2 gameweeks anyway.

  8. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    If everyone else in my mini league has Nunez, is it crazy for me to go without him? I have Jota and will get in Luiz, is that sufficient?

  9. ran
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Porro VVD Gabriel
    Saka KDB Foden Palmer Jota
    Watkins Haaland

    Areola Estu Archer Taylor

    1FT; 1.1itb

    Any changes you would make for this team?

