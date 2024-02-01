65
65 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jacktastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Just thought I d ask
    ‘ Thanks for your email.

    Player prices can change daily during the season dependent on the popularity of the player in the transfer market. Once the season has started, player prices may change by £0.1m a day, based on activity in the transfer market. This formula will not be revealed to managers.

    We are not able to comment on individual players' price changes.

    Please get back to us if you have any other questions.

    Kind regards,
    Alfie - Fantasy Premier League Support’

    Open Controls
    1. MC D
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Is that Erling's dad?

        Open Controls
      • Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        57 mins ago

        pretty sure I've had the exact email before haha.

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Everything needs some secret sauce...

        And inbuilt flexibility.

        With a completely known formula it would remove the dilemma of an early transfer and make the game more sterile week to week.

        Open Controls
        1. FPL price manipulators are …
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not really. You still have to decide between an early transfer and leaving it till last few minutes. There is still the risk/reward attached to early transfers

          Open Controls
      • FPL price manipulators are …
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        "This formula will not be revealed to managers"

        The important bit.

        Can FFS set up a poll to ask whether FPL should disclose the formula. There may well be a loud minority complaining about it.

        Open Controls
    2. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Saka on the bench. 😀 Toughts?

      Dubravka
      TAA Porro Estupinan (Gabriel, Gusto)
      Foden Gordon Palmer Bowen (Saka)
      Halland Watkins Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Dion Dublin's Solo Sho…
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Seems mental, but it actually is the wise choice, yes.
        But it's a coin flip between him and Bowen.

        Open Controls
      2. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Robben Hood: Men In Toughts.

        Open Controls
    3. v3n0m
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Play Bowen (mun) or Jota (ars)?

      Open Controls
      1. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Jota is a much better pick.

        Open Controls
      2. Hangman Page
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Tough one. Perhaps see how Bowen looks this evening?

        Open Controls
    4. Thursday's Press Conference Times
      Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Morning, all. A handful of GW23 press conferences today, no real headline names though:

      1.30pm - Dyche, Silva, Kompany, Wilder
      2pm - Frank

      Times in GMT.

      Open Controls
      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks Neale. Scheduling Frank the afternoon after a Wednesday game and with Brentford playing Monday night seems a bit odd?

        Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      As I want Haaland and Toney by gw24 I have to sell 2 of Alvarez Solanke Watkins
      My thinking is that bec I dead end gw29 and Alvarez probably blanks that gw I’m selling him first then between Watkins/Solanke I wait one week for more info
      So I’m doing Alvarez to Haaland this gw do you agree?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafalad
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yes. Haarland is always more likely to outscore Alvarez.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          The question is does Haaland starts, else Toney first might be a better option

          Open Controls
          1. Hangman Page
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            35 mins ago

            No one can answer that except Pep.

            Open Controls
      2. KunDogan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I have no idea if Haaland will start tbh. Could be benched for another week...

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yes it’s 50/50 imo… but as I need to do this move in the future and atm I have 2FTs I have to use one of them

          Open Controls
      4. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        Similar here. Have to sell two of Alvarez, Watkins, Odegaard, Saka and Solanke to get Salah and Haaland back. As things stand the only one I want to sell is Ode and even he could burn me. Watkins to Haaland and Ode to KDB then on to Salah later was my plan. The rest have all returned so far and Watkins has SU next...

        Open Controls
    6. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I wonder when we'll know about the rearrangement of Liverpool's fixture against Luton.

      Open Controls
      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was wondering about that as well. I'll probably bring Haaland now and see about Liverpool/Salah pre-24. No double would definitely be interesting..

        Open Controls
    7. aguerodontblankonme
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Benching headache, which one to bench?

      Thinking Saka, Darwin or Foden.

      Team:
      Saka-Foden-KDB-Palmer-Richa
      Darwin-Watkins-Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        Your name isn't far off being kinda rude.

        Open Controls
        1. aguerodontblankonme
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thank you?

          Open Controls
    8. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      57 mins ago

      My transfer is going to be Colwill out this week.

      Who to buy?

      A) Konsa
      B) Martinez (Utd)
      C) Van Hecke

      Really uninspiring. I don't like any defenders this year. Could also go Trent but I'm wary of the fact that the DGW in 25 if it happens is right before the league cup final so I probably don't want to go all-in on Pool and see Trent rotated for Bradley.

      Open Controls
      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        37 mins ago

        Botman?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Also possible yeah. Not a bad shout.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Is there any particular GWs you need the defender for? e.g. Chip strategy may impact who you would consider

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          Yes. Needs to play this week and in 26. 29 would be a bonus.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            I think Konsa will likely fit the bill then. Don't think you'll want to double up in Brighton defence.

            At the moment, an Arsenal defender could be considered to cover all 23,26 and 29 but it'll be a double up

            Open Controls
    9. sankalparora07
        39 mins ago

        Will Haaland play 90 mins this weekend? If not, guess we can ignore him for 1 more GW?

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          i think he gets 70 and KDB 30

          Open Controls
      • Aster
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Need a suggestion

        A) Keep Gross
        B) Gross to Gordon
        C) Gross to Kdb

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Are folks considering buying Haaland this GW?

        - Last game played before ruled out with injury was December 6
        - ruled out for 56 days due to stress fracture
        - played 19 + 5 (ET) mins yesterday
        - next game is Feb 5

        Open Controls
        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          33 mins ago

          Was all set to bring back in for Watkins but I think I'll give him one more week now. I can't see him starting yet at rough and tumble Brentford. Might do Ode>KdB instead.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          “Erling’s was a stress on the bone, so a different approach. Step by step.”

          Was it the lesser like Pep said or ever confirmed as a stress factor?

          Man City also play 10, 13, 17, 20, 24 in Feb so sure there will be rotation.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            Sorry

            Stress bone fracture?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 5 Years
              26 mins ago

              Clip from Pep's presser

              https://twitter.com/BakerFPL343/status/1750797909228962104?t=yc6B1yv5hHEqPh21U77Alw&s=19

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                Cheers.

                It was a little bit more.
                Not a little bit less!

                Tbf I think Pep is being genuine here.

                Open Controls
        3. Shark Team
          • 6 Years
          27 mins ago

          Pep implied that he had a bone problem not a muscle one so he may not need same treatment as KDB who is slowly get back in. Haaland’s problem is completely gone imo now he needs game time to find sharpness

          Open Controls
          1. boc610
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            textbook confirming of that bias.

            Open Controls
        4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          I think he'll be fine to start given it sounded like Pep took extra time with him in training (said he had something like 6 full sessions right?) before last night. Good gap to the next game and the one after but it's Pep so it's impossible to know for sure

          Open Controls
        5. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Not yet this GW but for GW24. Don't think he's getting more than 60 minutes vs Brentford.

          Open Controls
      • Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        TAA minutes taking a massive hit now with Bradley around, aren't they?

        Open Controls
      • C'mon the Fylde
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Is Archer to Haaland looking like the obvious move here?

        Leno
        Porro Gabriel Estupinan
        KDB Saka Richarlison Foden Palmer
        Solanke Watkins

        Turner Branthwaite Archer Taylor

        10.9m itb
        1ft

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Probably

          Open Controls
        2. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Did same, then get bit of benching headache !

          Open Controls
      • Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        2FT. 13.0 itb. What should I do ?

        Areola
        Trippier / Porro / Estupinan
        Saka / Foden / Palmer / Gross / Gordon
        Watkins / Alvarez

        Bench: Martinez, Bell, Archer, Lascelles.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          A transfer...

          And unless you lose Gross, who could be worth another week, then Alvarez to Haaland looks most likely.

          Or mess around with Archer or someone on the bench?

          I guess Estu doesn't look so enticing anymore.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Archer to Haaland?

          Then later on...

          Watkins to Cunha.
          Foden to Jota.
          Gross to Salah.

          Would that work?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Scrub that ... You'd be way short.

            2 premiums plus Trent is going to prove tricky again I guess.

            Open Controls
      • Shark Team
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Watkins 21 attacking returns in 22 gws is huge

        Open Controls
      • Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thoughts? 1 ft
        A gross to Gordon or jota if dgw announced

        B Taylor to braithwaite

        C saka/bowen to kdb

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      • Sarri-ball
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        So what the current thots on city 3 for double.

        I'm guessing kdb/haaland 2 (need both)

        3rd choice alvarez or foden? (Currently own both so will keep 1)

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          As soon as Salah is back then KDB isn't in the same conversation.

          KDB has a high ceiling, but he'll sit out sometimes

          ... so unlike someone like Salah who is super consistent you'll need to ride out some blanks and be patient across Feb to May.

          I'd say Haaland+ Alvarez plus one.

          I also guess Trent is a stretch with the squad you are looking at?

          Open Controls
          1. Sarri-ball
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Own taa and jota for pool salah will come back into mix prob at the expense of kdb and jota.

            Can't own them all think makes for a better game when template ain't as easy

            Open Controls
      • Rbyrne95
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Transfer out Darwin or Watkins to make way for Haaland?...

        need to make 2 transfers - Nunez leaves -2.9, Watkins leaves -1.8.

        Mid I can transfer out are Saka, KDB, Foden or Bowen. Wouldn't mind Spurs Mid or Jota but may need to take a -4 to sort out def to make way.

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd wait a week and see if Liverpool is going to have a double in GW25. If so, keep Darwin for it. Think Haaland can wait until GW24.

          Open Controls
          1. Rbyrne95
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hmmm, it is a good option. I have 2 transfers though so I'd possibly like to either get a spurs mid. I have TAA as well so I suppose it does come down to the decision if getting 3x liverpool players it's Jota or Darwin?

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I don't think you necessarily need to wait a week. If we don't get an announcement before the next deadline then it's highly unlikely Liverpool double in 25

            Open Controls
      • TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Update (425 teams)

        Current safety score = 37
        Top score = 79

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
      • donbagino
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Walker, Foden, Alvarez. 2FT
        a) simple swap Alvarez-->Haaland (maybe for gw24)
        b) try to find place for Alvarez and Haaland, for eg. Solanke-->Haaland, Walker / Foden -->?

        Open Controls
      • La Roja
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        What to do with Trent? Seems new lad is ok as rb

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.