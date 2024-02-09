Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Next up, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes his usual weekly FPL Q&A.

Q: For those currently with none or one Liverpool player, how much do we prioritise bringing them in considering Blank Gameweeks 26 and 29?

(via @FPL_Mihir)

A: I’m in a similar position as you, with just Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) from Liverpool. I already have three Manchester City attackers in place and the other midfielders are Bukayo Saka (£9.0m), Cole Palmer (£5.9m) and Richarlison (£7.2m) – all perfectly good options.

Liverpool effectively have the same number of appearances as almost everybody else over a three-Gameweek period, assuming you’re not using a chip. However, the quality of these fixtures cannot be ignored, hosting two newly-promoted teams (Burnley and Luton Town) alongside a trip to Brentford, who are struggling defensively.

At home, their expected goals (xG) numbers are better than anyone else but, of course, the caveat that we have to keep in mind is the Carabao Cup final that could cause rotation in the Luton match. However, the three league outings are spread over eight days rather than six or seven. And Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) hasn’t even returned to team training yet, so maybe the rotation fears are overblown.

I think you can afford to go without Trent as, of all the investible Liverpool options, I’m most uncertain of his minutes knowing that Conor Bradley (£4.1m) is a very able deputy. You probably need to buy at least one ticket into the attacking lottery though – both Darwin Nunez (£7.4m) and Diogo Jota (£8.1m) are capable of 30+ points over this pair of Gameweeks.

Yet going for both will likely cause Blank Gameweek 26 problems. For example, for me, bringing in the Uruguayan would require a four-point hit, then another one to get him out, essentially being Watkins and eight points versus Darwin. That’s a more marginal call.

There’s a possibility of blowback too, like with those managers who sold Watkins last week in preparation for Double Gameweek 25. But you have to think the sheer ceiling that Liverpool attackers offer warrants investing in at least one.

Q: Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) worries me! I would appreciate an update on your thoughts on KDB.

Q: Currently own Erling Haaland (£14.2m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Kyle Walker (£5.5m). Is it viable to sell Walker to try and fit in KDB? I’m scared not to own him over the next few Gameweeks.

(via @alvarosport and @amantalksfpl)

A: To start this, a disclaimer. I am a massive De Bruyne fanboy so this view may come with a tinge of bias. He’s back to full fitness now, played 90 minutes against Brentford, took all set pieces and, as we know, one return usually leads him to some bonus points too. I expect him to start against Everton but they then face Copenhagen in the Champions League, Chelsea next Saturday then Brentford again.

I think that both games looking difficult on paper means that De Bruyne will start. Despite Chelsea’s recent malaise, this campaign’s earlier 4-4 at Stamford Bridge will be fresh in Pep Guardiola’s memory. The Belgian has a stellar record against the Blues. As for Brentford, we recently got a taste of their deep block and he will be key to unlocking it.

I would probably rank him above all the Liverpool assets when it comes to prioritising but I can understand that, for many, it would require hits to bring him in. In that case, you can let him go. Instead, use that spot for an additional Liverpool attacker and hope that he can match De Bruyne. Most people like me who have all of De Bruyne, Foden and Haaland will struggle to get two Liverpool attackers and a decent Gameweek 26 team, meaning the deficit can be made up there.

Additionally, I wouldn’t try to engineer a move by selling Walker. The next three games all look good for clean sheets and Walker has been more attacking of late.

Q: Sell Arsenal and Chelsea players?

(via GF – FFS DEAD ZONE C9XZL0)

A: This is a very tricky one and a dilemma I’m wrestling with too. I think Chelsea defenders are an easy sell – they look like conceding goals every game and the schedule is unkind. With Palmer, this week has the potential to blow up like Watkins did last week. Opponents Crystal Palace are depleted and the Selhurst Park faithful are disgruntled.

There’s a good chance that Palmer goes big but, after Palace, it’s Man City, Blank Gameweek 26 and a likely Blank Gameweek 29. So if you’re looking to free transfer him out for a Liverpool midfielder, it is likely to pay off in the longer term and be worth the risk.

Also tougher to call is Arsenal. They’re a much more predictable team for FPL points and the schedule is quite kind, barring the likely Blank Gameweek 29. There’s no main reason to sell their players but, for someone with a midfield like mine, Saka is only one route to Jota without taking a hit.

So I would only sell Arsenal guys as a last resort.

Q: Who is better to transfer out for Haaland: Dominic Solanke (£7.1m) or Julian Alvarez (£6.8m)?

(via The Dom 1)

A: I think Alvarez’s time in our sides is up, with Haaland and De Bruyne both now fit. It’s going to be difficult to predict when he’ll get benched, while Solanke is a nailed-on starter and has Double Gameweek 28 around the corner. I’d easily say Alvarez out, here.

Hope you found this useful and thanks for reading.