  1. FPL Insanity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Lots of folk seem to be crucifying their teams to squeeze some players into BGW29. I'll defo be waiting until FA cup results and make a decision then

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yup grab the potential short term gains. Exit routes with FH/WC available

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm adding Toney and Regu because I think they will smash WHM this week

    3. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Quality over quantity seems to make sense. As long as the main players are in your team I don't think it's necessary to field 11.

    4. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      This is the right answer. GW29 could have 3 fixtures, it could have 6+. Just keep options open for now for one tiny GW and relax.

  2. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Got a good feeling about saka against that awful Newcastle defence but not sure it's wise to go against haaland this week. Anyone going for it?

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Going for Saka but dont have Haaland. Would still go for Saka if I didnt.

      1. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        *did

    2. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm actually on Watkins vs NFO at home, and I own both Saka and Haaland

    3. Mother Farke
        7 mins ago

        I'm on Saka (C), yeah. I'm chasing in my most important league so I'm trying to think outside the box.

      • Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would if my mini league wasn't so close. I know they'll all go for Haaland so it's very risky going against him. I think he's a very good choice though, he's on such good form.

      • Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think Howe will likely start Burn again at LB. Sacrifice with Burn required for defending against Arsenal set pieces over Burn v Saka

      • Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Redemption week for four-fingered Dan incoming

    4. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably gonna free hit in 29.
      Need two transfers to get up to 11 players this week.
      Two questions:
      Pick one:
      A) Darwin to Solanke
      B) Richi to one of Hwang, Neto, Mitoma, Trossard

      Which defender to lose for Ait-Nouri?
      1) Gusto
      2) Porro
      3) Bradley

      Leaning towards Gusto.

      If I go with option B above I will still get Solanke next week I should think so will have him for his good fixture run.

      Thanks all.

    5. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Which 2 to play this week?

      A. Pickford
      B. Areola
      1. Lamptey
      2. Branthwaite

      I have A1 set but West Ham defended a lot better last week than they have been and are at home. Thanks

