55
55 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Phew! Foden in the scout picks so maybe he won't get benched like Neale suggested in the predicted line ups.

    I've got no bench. Need him to show up!

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      33 mins ago

      You think the Scout picks are reliable?

      Open Controls
    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Sorry i now remember your infamous rant from 2 weeks ago! Whatever then, lol

      Open Controls
  2. HellasLEAF
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Porro to Moreno or Dalot. Or Cash.

    Open Controls
  3. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Is KDB to Odegaard worth the point hit? Both aren't playing in BGW29 but Ode has better fixtures, and is fit!

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      what? how do you know kdb isnt playing?

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        nvm misread

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Hamstring issues again

          Open Controls
        2. Bruno Commando
          • 9 Years
          just now

          No worries! KDB doesn't seem entirely fit and Ode's next 3 fixtures are actually better...

          Open Controls
  4. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    This wolves hype is hilarious. Come back to this when they lose 1-0

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      We had the expectation Luton would do something to Sheffield too.

      We'll see! Hwang a good pick still

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Put 3 past United, 4 past Chelsea and 2 past Spurs. Hype is real.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They're a good team, but do think people might be expecting a 5-0 win, when Cunha out is a big loss and Sheff Utd game was very distorted by the red card 13 mins in

      Open Controls
  5. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Feels like the first time I own a wolves player since the Doherty days.

    Open Controls
  6. Lallana
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Good to go? Struggling lately. 1.8M ITB, 0FT

    Dubravka
    Trippier / Gabriel / Taylor
    De Bruyne / Foden / Gordon / Saka (v)
    Haaland (C) / Toney / Watkins

    Bench: Kelleher, Senesi, Doughty, Barkley

    Open Controls
  7. Dušan Citizen
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Would you rather start Ederson (bou) or Flekken (whu)?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ederson

      Open Controls
  8. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    3rd time lucky?

    Help needed

    Areola
    Van Hecke, Gabriel, Doughty*
    Richarlison*, Salah*, Jota*, Foden
    J.Alvarez, Watkins, Haaland

    Dubravka, Palmer*, Bradley*, Colwill*

    1FT, 1.4ITB

    At present I am looking at a - 8 to field 10 players which is less than ideal.

    Any advice would be great thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks like a FH to me

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Kinda saving that for next DGW mate

        Open Controls
  9. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Reguilon or Moreno or Pau?

    Take -4 hits to field 11

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I went for Reguilon in the end. Not the best fixtures, but just like the set pieces. Would ideally have Toney this week, so hoping Reggie might get some involvement.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Pau as Villa’s best defender so expect defence to improve. With Digne back Moreno minutes will reduce particularly with hectic schedule including the Ajax games pre week 28 and 29. Reguilón plays for poorer defence albeit more attacking than Pau and fixtures next few not the best

      Open Controls
  10. Ray In Bruges.
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Gusto* Bradley* Gabriel
    Foden Gross Saka Salah* Palmer*
    Watkins Haaland

    0FT, 0.9ITB

    Turner, Porro**, Livramento, Mubama

    How's Porro, Livramento > Ait-Nouri, Walker (-8) look?

    Open Controls
  11. Joyce1998
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Best combo
    on wc

    A- Areola, Dubravka, Save Porro, Pau, Garnacho, Hwang

    B- Flekken, Kelleher, Senesi, Estupinan, Palmer, Hwang

    C- Flekken, Kelleher, Walker, Pau, Garnacho, Hwang/Palmer

    Open Controls
  12. FusionFC
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Areola (BRE)
    Gabriel (NEW) Trips (ars) Estu (EVE) Taylor (cry)
    KdB (bou) Foden (bou) Saka (NEW)
    Haaland (bou) Watkins (NFO) Archer (wol)

    Dubravka; Porro, Palmer, Richarlison

    1 FT, 0.9 ITB

    Help!!!

    Open Controls
    1. FusionFC
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe just Richarlison to Garnacho to make 11 more likely this week and set up Solanke for next week?

      Open Controls
  13. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Price Changes 24 February

    Rises: Watkins (8.8), Solanke (7.0), Robinson (4.5)

    Falls: Diogo Jota (8.2), Maddison (7.9), Palmer (5.7), Reyna (4.9), R.Lewis (4.2)

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wooohooo, just managed to convince Jota to put the bins out before changes. He knew what was coming and resisted for a while, trying to tell me he had a contract etc etc. Banished! I yelled, out you go.

      Open Controls
  14. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    With Paqueta back in predicted lineup for West Ham is it time to invest in Bowen or Kudus ahead of flavour of the week, Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      That's what I'm doing.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      0 goals in the last 7, West Ham in dreaful form. Could take more than Paqman to turn this around imo

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        (Bowen)

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Not a coincidence that Paqueta missed all of those games. He's their creative hub.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          True. Might consider Bowen or Kudus for Burnley GW28

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah makes sense to get Hwang now and see how West Ham get on but I don't want to FH in 29 so I'm going Bowen this week. Prefer him to Bailey and Douglas Luiz.

            Open Controls
    3. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      If he's back, I fancy West Ham to come alive on Mon

      Open Controls
  15. Zilla
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Worth making Petrovic to Areloa for -4? Thinking long-term too.

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nah. I'd get Neto is if anyone, but never like a hit for a keeper.

      Open Controls
  16. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is Reguilon a better option than Kilman or Ait Nouri?

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Not this week.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        cheers mate

        Open Controls
  17. Jon Snow
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is it FH time? Got 9 playing, 1FT available but 2 of the 9 are Archer and Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  18. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Salah to Saka worth -4 and benching Gordon?

    Areola
    Gabriel, Trippier, Reguillon, Maguire
    Gordon, KDB, Garnacho
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Bench: Dubravka, Salah, Palmer, Kabore

    1.3 mill in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Maybe just

      Open Controls
  19. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Going around in circles. But reckon I'll pass on Wolves and go double Ars def instead and get White in for VVD.

    Yay or nay?

    Areola
    Gab Branthwaite VVD
    Saka Foden KdB Gordon
    Haaland Solanke Watkins

    Dub Palmer Porro Bradley

    Open Controls
  20. Jafooli
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Lol @ us for thinking FPL is fun...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.