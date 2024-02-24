329
  GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this wildcard? I've currently got Palmer and Senesi but thinking of moving to Hwang and Bradley, then swapping Senesi in for Ait-Nouri next week.

    Areola (Neto)
    Saliba, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri (Branthwaite, Bradley)
    KDB, Saka, Garnacho, Hwang (Salah)
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

    0.1itb

    trinzoo
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      I gave up on KDB on my wildcard and went Neto with money ITB to improve to Salah.

      I would go Maguire over Branth.

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Palmer and Senesi

      I wouldn't pick KDB, go for Foden + money instead

      GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        29 mins ago

        As in keep Palmer and Senesi?

        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Yes

      Cantonesque
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        This. Foden, Hwang, Senesi, done.

        GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          I'm tempted to do Salah to Hwang and leave KDB in. Then I can reverse the transfer next week. Would give me

          Areola (Neto)
          Saliba, Gabriel, Ait-Nouri (Branthwaite, Senesi)
          KDB, Saka, Garnacho, Hwang (Palmer)
          Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

          Exact funds for Salah itb.

          Cantonesque
            • 2 Years
            just now

            You must have a feeling about KDB so go for it. I myself don't like when my wildcard already has immediate transfers built into it, especially if it is based on exact funds. Then again this is a weird week to put Salah in a wildcard, would make sense to at least see where his fitness is at in the cup game.

  Bielsa's Bucket
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Free hit 29 it is

    Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I'm kind of disappointed that this has become mainstream all of a sudden (why?). Have been planning it the whole time.

  TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Guys I'm going for a free hit this week.

    How does this team look like? Is this the best starting 11? And who would you captain?

    Martinez - (Onana)
    Gabriel - Saliba - Ake - (Cash - Branthwaite)
    Saka - Hwang - Foden - Adingra - (Bowen)
    Haaland - Toney - Watkins

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'd go for two Arsenal attackers, probably drop Adingra.

      TochanMama
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Can't say who will score apart from saka. Gambling for a double clean sheet instead

        IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Odegaard the captain

    Cantonesque
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gotta be better fixtures for defenders than Newcastle, wouldn't double Arsenal if it was me, I might not even take any Arsenal D if on a free hit.

  PL Ball
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    The rush to get in Solanke vs Man City, some even for hits, confuses me..

    Most people have 2-3 Liverpool assets they want to sell. Why not do the Darwin -> Solanke move next GW?

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      I don't have him, but we need eleven players. How can you not understand that?

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      May not have 11 starters, bringing transfer forward 1GW allows folks to priorities other transfers the following GW

    Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      I wanted an extra starter as had doubts about others, and new o wanted him over next few. Plus it wasn't a hit.

    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      This is what I’m doing but it’s team dependent; if I hadn’t had Jota to offload I’d probably have done Darwin to Solanke this week too

  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    GTG?

    Areola
    Estupinan Reguilon Maguire Branthwaite
    Saka Foden Hwang(C)
    Haaland Watkins(V) Toney

    (Dubravka Salah Palmer Doughty)
    -8

  SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Anyone else playing dubravka over areola?

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      No

    moonrise tuna
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not here man. Maybe a few save points though.

    Orion
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      I am not that brave as I already play Trippier

    Cantonesque
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      No (but the spread isn't that big between them tbh)

  Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Wonder why KDB has travelled?

    https://x.com/FPLTommyGun/status/1761150148267082116?t=-pg4a4oek7QPR3BFSd0B4Q&s=08

    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bournemouth is lovely! May take the opportunity for a moonlight stroll up the Chines

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is he going to be a regular starter again, defending his price?

    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don't want to sound like captain obvious, but I presume he travelled to play football just like the rest of the team that travelled to play football

    Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Well I don't think its for the sea air

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Frequent flyer points

  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    All my outfield players on show today. Only Areola on Monday evening

    Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      What? You don't own a Wolves mid?

      Open Controls
      My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No. Not playing FH29. Not Doug Luiz in for Jota yesterday

  Siva Mohan
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Petrovic*
    Gabriel | Ake | Toti | Gomez*
    Foden | Hwang | Saka
    Watkins | Haaland | Solanke
    Turner | Porro* | Palmer* | Rich*

    3.6 ITB

    on -4 and have 9 starters only

    happy to get rid of Gomez & Petrovic .. suggest good options for this and upcoming GWs

    Thanks!

  Atimis
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Done Darwin to Solanke last night but also tempted by KDB to Hwang -4, thoughts? Surely wait for early news?

    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wait for leaks but would hold KDB otherwise

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Yes we will get a leak. Travelling would suggest at least a cameo from the bench imo

      Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        What about odegaard over hwang?

    Atimis
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cheers guys

  Lallana
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Good to go? Struggling lately. 1.8M ITB, 0FT

    Dubravka
    Trippier / Gabriel / Taylor
    De Bruyne / Foden / Gordon / Saka (v)
    Haaland (C) / Toney / Watkins

    Bench: Kelleher, Senesi, Doughty, Barkley

  RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit?

    Areola
    Gabriel, Trippier, Reguillon, Maguire
    Gordon, KDB, Garnacho
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Bench: Dubravka, Salah, Palmer, Kabore

    1.3 mill in the bank

    Open Controls
    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      KDB to Saka or Hwang?
      Alvarez to Solanke?

      IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        I did KDB -> Saka -4

    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Unless you get a solid leak about non starting, I wouldn't. And even if you do, I possibly still wouldn't

  Eze Really?
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Some musings relating to the last GW:

    The content creators have spelt most out but I have picked up a few salient items going into some hectic decision making.

    The TC chip was mostly unaffected by the huge use on Haaland in GW26. If Salah in previous seasons got 72 points and 50% used it, the net affect is a good gain for those who got him, but Haaland was a superfluous pick for most. No real value for a very weak chip.
    Bench boost is a” lucky” chip and those who plan for it can end up with a downturn. Injuries and rotation together with additional unwanted planning will devalue the chip this season. Anything from 6 to 26 points on offer will be diluted by forward planning and diluting 11 player team value.

    The FH chip is a strange one, discussed to a point of pain. There is something less mentioned about it. The following GW you are left with a team not fit for purpose and devalued due to transfers. If you get lucky the there will be gain. Unlucky and it can cost you big time.

    The WC being the strongest chip is often developed through recency bias. A couple of injuries, rotations and planning 4 GWs in advance, hurt the advantage. With FA Cup not yet decided, setting up in GW29 can possibly lose you ground. “Play what is in front of you” rather than take up unwanted players 4 weeks ago and find the players moved out actually play.

    All is fairly obvious and there are many caveats to my points but the gains made with chips are minute in the big scheme of things. Compulsive disorders that attract such types of people to the game is one’s biggest enemy. (I fit into this category, wasting last minute transfers due to compulsiveness).
    Have a good GW going forward and take a deep breath when decision making.

    The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      With that many caveats you could be the Caveat King!

      Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Been there. Got the T shirt as you should know. (Smile)

    Cantonesque
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Agree that chip-based planning can tend to distort people's game a fair bit beyond the value return, overall.

      Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I agree with game planning due to form, fixtures and player quality. I don't understand moving good players to mediocre players for a GW in the far future. The far future atm is 2 GW's away.

  Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Hee Chan captain locked

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Same

    Cantonesque
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ballsy, good luck

  Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Switched armband from Saka to Haaland…. Hmmmm

    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Late switches can work well sometimes. Good luck!

    Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      It's the right choice. Newcastle will park the bus

  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Isnt it ironic that Kurt Zouma is WHU's captain

    Captain
    CatPain

    Catpain Zouma

  BremerHB
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    What is the reasoning for lots going for Hwang over Neto?

    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Goal threat vs assist potential and possibly on pens

    Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      More explosive, more central and on pens

    Cantonesque
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Sentimental, was fun to own for an earlier stretch of the season.

  WVA
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    What am I missing?

    KDB has travelled, Pep said he isn't injured....

    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      AHH see there is your problem, you're taking those at face value. You need to do some 4D mental gymnastics. Bournemouth has a nice high street and Kev might just want some new trainers.

      GC123
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        lol brilliant

      WVA
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        You clearly haven't been to Bournemouth!

        Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thinking of going. I here Kevin De Bruyne visited recently!

    Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Don't forget he missed fhe last game due to a hammy niggle. Didn't train after the game then trained on his own.

      “Good, he’s not injured. I don’t know if he’s 100% but I think we took good decisions, didn’t take a risk.

      “I think we took a decision because he didn’t feel comfortable.

      “I don’t know [if I will have to protect him again] because we have training at 4. The day after the game he didn’t train, yesterday was off and he came and trained for himself. Today we will assess and we will decide but I am pretty sure he will travel.” – Pep Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne

      Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Hamstring injury was the reason why he was out for 4 months

    Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Thinking pretty much the same... is this just more of the pre-matchday rumour crap we have to endure every week?

  The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    I’ve just seen Leeds beat Leicester last night. Maybe they can beat Chelsea?! Still think Chelsea are in decent form and should win it

    Siva Mohan
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Chelsea at home so 80% chance of winning

    Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Whatever happens in the final tomorrow I think Chelsea will be jaded and will have to rotate heavily in that game. Leeds and their fans will be well up for it and you’re right their good be a shock there.

      Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        *there

  Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pickford or Areola?

    On the former because West Ham suck

  Oggle22
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    G2G
    Dubravka
    Maguire Gabriel Cash Branthwaite
    Saka KDB Foden Chan
    Watkins Halland(c)

    Sanchez Archer Palmer VVD

    Or -8 to swap Archer for a £5.9 forward and start them over a defender? Maybe DCL?

    Cheers

  timawflowers
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    stuck. play garnacho or kdb? or both and bench toney

    Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wait for news. Chances are if KDB travels it will be as a bencher. Garnacho can be devalued due to the loss of Hojlund.

  Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    I took -4 last night to dump the Liverpool lads but now seeing KDB news...

    Can anyone link me to where this is from, please?

    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      What news?

      Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Indeed...

      Yozzer
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Travelled but a doubt to start I think is the gist of it

        Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          That's sort of my point. Pep was as positive as Pep ever is in the presser (remember Pep saying he didn't know if Haaland would make Bournemouth?). KDB is clearly well enough to travel. So I'm wondering what news there is that changes this picture?

          Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            *Brentford

  T88MYE
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Play with 10, or go -4? 5.3 ITB

    Dub
    Trip, Saliba, Ake
    Foden, Saka, Hwang, Garnacho
    Haaland, Watkins

    Sanchez, Darwin (out for Solanke 28) Palmer Kabore

    Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      May as well take the hit for Solanke now

      Belli2007
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not impossible he gets a return against city

      T88MYE
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        No Darwin for next week.. that was my thinking?

        Cantonesque
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Who says Darwin will play next week?

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Jota to Hwang for free?

    ... Or anything else better here

    Martinez
    Gabriel Moreno Sensei
    KDB Saka Foden
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    0.7m cash in the attic.

    Belli2007
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      As you only have 10 players I would say definitely.....or Neto

    Fodderx4
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah no brainer for me.

  Belli2007
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Dubravka (Alisson)
    Gabriel, Estu, Taylor, Reguillon (Lacelles)
    KDB, Foden, Saka (Palmer, Richarlison)
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    So have a starting 11 but with 3 risks in KDB, Estu and Taylor and Lacelles is only one on bench that has a game this week but unlikely to get many minutes....Already done FT with Darwin > Solanke planning for 28....

    Clearly Wolves home match against Sheff Utd is attractive but do like Palmer and so that would be another transfer down the line and do need to sort Alisson and defence out......

    Stick?

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sell Allison or Estu

      Belli2007
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yep, I have considered that............contemplating Estu to White/Saliba with gunners at Sheff GW27.....

        But unsure what route to go down GW29 and that won't help there if don't FH

  Fodderx4
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Morning All,

    How's this looking? on a -4 brought in Watkins and Saka as they have been killing me. GTG?

    Leno
    Reguilón Trippier Trippier Saliba
    Foden Gordon Saka (vc)
    Watkins Alvarez Haaland (c)
    Totti only playing sub

    DropkickMurphys
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      You might wanna sub in Totti!

      Good team!

      Fodderx4
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers mate, yeah Maybe totti in for Saliba as think Newcastle will score.

        Belli2007
          • 13 Years
          6 mins ago

          Trippier in there twice?

          Fodderx4
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Well spotted mate, That's Gabriel! copy and paste fail.

  Sadge
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    need to fill in third defender to play this week.

    in between Konsa and Pedro Porro, who would you choose and who to replaced with? Price Wise not a problem.

