In this ‘Suspension Tightrope’ article, we take an overview of the latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) disciplinary situation ahead of Gameweek 27.

Firstly, we will round up who is nearing a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

We will then also look at who is suspended this weekend and who is back from a ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website.

It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card totals.

Being booked on five occasions no longer means a one-game ban, as every club has played 19 matches.

Premier League players now have to avoid picking up 10 yellow cards before their team has contested 32 top-flight fixtures.

That will be Gameweek 32 for some teams but with as many as seven fixtures at risk of being postponed in Blank Gameweek 29, it could be Gameweek 33 or later for other clubs.

If that fate does befall them, they’ll be hit by a two-match ban.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 BOOKINGS

Two players are at imminent risk of a two-match suspension: Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes (£5.8m) and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (£6.8m).

There are three notable names, from a Fantasy perspective, on eight yellow cards: Anthony Gordon (£6.1m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£7.6m).

We can maybe add Marcos Senesi (£4.5m) to that list of noteworthy players, too. Bournemouth have a ‘double’ in Gameweek 28, so interest is spiking in their Fantasy assets.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 27 – AND WHO RETURNS FROM A BAN?

Billy Gilmour (£4.9m) was shown a red card for serious foul play on Saturday. He’ll begin a three-match suspension in the FA Cup tie against Wolves in midweek.

He’ll also miss out in Gameweeks 27 and 28.

Josh Brownhill (£4.7m) will be unavailable for Burnley’s clash with Bournemouth next Sunday after his dismissal for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity in the Gameweek just gone.

Mason Holgate (£4.0m) has another two matches to go of his three-game ban, while João Palhinha (£5.0m) finishes his two-match suspension by sitting out Fulham’s clash with Brighton.

Philip Billing (£5.1m) and Kalvin Phillips (£4.7m) return from bans in Gameweek 27.

Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) remains suspended until August.