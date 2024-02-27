104
  1. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    Seems like nobody had Bowen.
    I didn't take a hit this week, fielded 11 players, still got a red arrow 🙁

    1. Sausage™️
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      Managed 77 points, capped Saka, Dunk has also been essential recently..

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      David Squires, this week's top scorer in Last Man Standing, had him.

      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        And so did Lee Byron, the leader of the Top 100 Any Season mini-league.

    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Several got him in this week, typical!

    4. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Got him last GW and didn't sell. Patience paid off 😛

    5. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Most people in this space went for Hwang, that's why it's good to play your own game. I took a hit for Bowen.

  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW26 (268 teams)

    Safety score = 47
    Top score = David Squires with 86

    48 teams to be removed, 220 teams through to GW27.
    Up to minimum 14% out next GW.
    Congrats to all the survivors!

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cheers TM for the update

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    What are folks thoughts on Spurs assets this GW?

    2 week break for Spurs with no information feels a bit uncertain to go there this week especially when it's selling a good asset like Foden as an example. The break should definitely help them though.

    1. Andrew D48
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      I wouldn’t sell Foden for any spurs player this week he’s on fire from Stockport playing Man U in derby

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        For me, it does boil down to Foden's role/ position. Is he playing LW/RW and providing width or centrally

        1. Andrew D48
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          I’m sure KDB will play city sometimes now playing with 2 in number 10 position he will start wide and cut in on his left

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            Depends if Walker is playing RB as well

      2. toerag
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        LOTS OF THIS

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm feeling the same, would have really preferred they played last week but it is what it is. Porro and Udogie question marks will impact them but maybe a little reset will help, especially players like VdV who only returned a while ago and Maddison who looked like he needed a few more games to get some rhythm in so maybe some time to really focus on getting fully up to speed will help. But it does make me feel a bit unsure on who I'd get from them this week

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Agreed Porro/Udogie is a massive step up compared to Davies/Royal under Angeball. Maddisonhas been underwhelming since his return from injury.

        I currently have Porro and Rich. I may just save FT for more info rather than Foden to Son.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Going with Son & Richarlison on WC. Porro & Udogie were sorely missed in transition last week & I'm not sure what's up with Maddison's form, but I don't see any reason why it should be more than a minor blip now that they'll be more or less back to full strength. Hard to gauge Palace's bounce since its only Burnley (and 10 men at that) but after that 28-33 all looks juicy

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Tbh with my team in freefall there's some element of f- it I'll just pick the players/teams I enjoy watching and hope they click again

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        If I was WC, I would have 1 def and Son/Rich. Gamble on the opportunity and get ahead of the curve with WC.

  4. Casual Player
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    It’s been a miserable few weeks against the experts but I had Bowen and they didn’t so absolutely wiped the floor with them this week.

    Have to say that while Hwang was a good pick the overwhelming consensus on him was/is weird. Shef Utd are a bad team but after that Wolves are an average team with two average fixtures, then a likely blank. Don’t see how a Bowen or Bailey with the extra game wasn’t a better call.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      An "average team" thay just beat Spurs (A) and put 4 past Chelsea & Man Utd? While West Ham were coming off an aggregate streak of 0-11 after losing to Bristol City and Bowen without an attacking return in 5 games despite facing Sheff Utd & Man Utd? It's only obvious in hindsight mate.

      Also Newcastle is far from an "average fixture" for attackers right now

      1. FFS ManU
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        This

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Sheffield Utd have been so bad defensively recently that expecting Wolves, complete with Neto back and playing well, to score 2 or more goals and getting one of their attacking players made sense.

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Got to love these hindsight comments...

    4. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Going for a wolves mid never crossed my mind even after watching CC’s extolling them as prime Barcelona all week. No FOMO at all for once….

  5. Now I'm Panicking
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    FPL Twitterers in Hwang mass fail. Such a shame.

  6. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Feel like I'm just treading water at my rank, not getting better or worse and hovering at the 270k mark. I have FH, BB & WC still to play so is it worth still playing sensibly or should I start punting a little more? Currently top in most important ML by about 70 points.

    Dubravka
    Van Hecke / Gabriel / Porro
    Saka / Foden / KDB / Richarlison
    Haaland / Watkins / Solanke

    Areola / Tosin / Lewis-Potter / Estupinan

    1FT, 1.7 ITB

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      play sensibly till 35 or so. Playing the chips at right time should automatically result in a decent gain.

    2. Funkyav
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      you are top by 70 pts in your most important mini league. i dont see why you would do anything different to what got yuo there.

  7. Saxe-Gotha
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Any news on Salah & Darwin?

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Must be crocked no way Salah or Darwin missed the game on Sun if able to play.

    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Nothing concrete but I'd expect Salah to be in the squad this weekend.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Klopp has a presser today for the FAC tomorrow.

  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Senesi one yellow away from a ban? Who's the best Bournemouth defender to replace estu?

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Think he's 2 away?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      He has 8 YCs

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      My bad...sorry bout this.

  9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68408092

    Might have been covered yesterday but Pep says Grealish has to improve to get back in the City team, and he won't be given 3 or 4 full games to do it

  10. Bubz
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Start 2 of the following:

    A. Bowen (eve)
    B. Hwang (new)

    1. Ait Nouri (new)
    2. Doughty (AVL)

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      A and B

      1. Bubz
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Sorry I mean it needs to be one attacker and one defender

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      A1

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      B1

  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Those with TC left what’s your plan Solanke dgw?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Nah save for Salah/Haaland/Spurs down the line I think

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm considering playing him as TC in the DGW, depending how he does in the FA Cup and this weekend.

  12. JBG
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    For anyone on WC and considering Newcastle defenders.

    https://twitter.com/AttackingFooty/status/1762443939477442711

    1. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I don't think anyone is lol

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Saw someone yesterday and day before.

        1. Bubz
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Oh dear

          1. FFS ManU
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Haha

    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      The Dubravka and Areola combo continues to draw in those save points (unfortunately offset by losing loads of points through goals conceded)

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Look at the Arsenal defence...

    4. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Across 7 games, 3 of which were City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

  13. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Would you play Martinez (lut) or Areola (eve) this week?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Think Villa might be without Konsa and Pau, so maybe Areola?

      Flip a coin honestly.

    2. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Areola.

      Would you play Leno(H) vs Bri Or Areola(A) vs Eve?

      1. RUUD!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        thanks, Leno out of those 2

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Thanks

  14. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours ago

    Dubravka Turner
    Maguire Gabriel Pau Taylor Porro
    Saka Foden KDB Hwang Palmer
    Watkins Haaland Archer

    1 FT 2.9
    Archer > Solanke is the obvious move I suppose. Anything else?

    1. RUUD!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      then you have a benching headache this week, maybe upgrade on of your defenders

  15. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    What are Estupinan owners doing?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Wishing he had better pasta-eating skills I assume

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Selling

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      The most satisfying binning of all on my WC

  16. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Anything standing out here for moves..
    KDB out next GW at the latest..
    Save?

    Dubravka.
    Gabriel, Porro, Trippier.
    Foden, Saka, KDB, Palmer.
    Watkins, Haaland, Solanke.
    Areola,Beyer, Garnacho, Maguire.
    1ft, 1.2m ITB

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Doubling up on Arsenal defenders is worth considering.

    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Son for Foden

  17. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Do you think kbd will start ?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Versus man u that is

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yes, I think that Man City will be looking to boost their goal difference.

    3. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      As a KDB owner, i'm hoping he only gets 30 minutes or so tonight v Luton, then the start comes v United.

    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes

  18. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Would you do either of these?

    A) Nunez > Solanke
    B) Bowen/Foden > Son

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I might do A this week.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      a

  19. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Hi guys

    My plan at the moment is to navigate 29 without a free hit. I have 6 confirmed players at the moment (maybe 7 if Kabore magically regains his place and Luton v Forest goes ahead as bookies odds would have it).

    Defence is my biggest weakness right now and have no Arsenal defenders, so should I:

    A) Estupinan to Gabriel for free because the next two fixtures are so promising, and just take a hit if I want 9 or more in 29
    B) Estupinan to a defender who plays in 29 (Udogie, or maybe a new defender from an unexpected cup upset)

    1FT 1.1ITB
    Areola
    Cash Robinson Reguilon
    KDB Saka Foden Bowen
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Gordon Estupinan Kabore

    Thanks

    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks

  20. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Save here and assess route to Solanke next week?

    Leno
    Gabriel, Aké, Branthwaite
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Richarlison, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Adebayo, Robinson, Estupiñán

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to do Adebayo to Solanke (assuming you can do in 1 transfer) if things aren't looking good for Salah's return. But if he does look like being in the squad or it would need a hit, then probably rolling makes sense.

      FWIW I think Estu downgrade is probably the move if that works

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Save unless, as Biggsy says, you can do Adebayo to Solanke

  21. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    KDB > Son?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I wouldn't if KDB is passed fit - I think the United game could be a bloodbath....

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'll be making the move at some point before 29

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      The thing with KDB points is that you have to be patient, just like Bowen demonstrated last night jumping off too early can hurt rank.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Different issue though isn't it? I mean if he isn't going to be fit enough to start even, say, 3 games out of 4 when the congestion intensifies, does he really justify his price? Still, if he is fit for Man Utd I can see the appeal of a hold

  22. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Any news on Darwin? Likely to play this weekend?

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Klopp has a presser in a few minutes

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Highly likely that this question is still be asked on Friday.

  23. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Chances of alvarez starting against manutd?

    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      60%

  24. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Jurgen Klopp on Nunez, Salah injury returns: "It's touch and go with a lot of players, for the boys that were not available for the final.

    "Darwin, Mo, Dom [Szoboszlai] we have to see what they can do today."

    Klopp on injury situation: "I wouldn't say it is much improved since Sunday."

    https://twitter.com/1fplnews/status/1762471062397190654?t=gclEguxhkRZbo667rfLhbQ&s=19

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Tbf

      Nunez looked more sprightly than some of the other injured players.

      He might make the bench tomorrow evening at home to the Saints.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        I don't see how you can infer anything related to his injury from the goal celebration

  25. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Salah or Foden -> Son? If Salah is fit then I'm thinking Foden?

    Team would looks like this:

    Neto
    Gabriel Senesi Ait-Nouri
    Salah Son Saka Hwang
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Garnacho Van Hecke Pau

  26. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    cant believe I sold Berbatov for Carew last week. Might have to sell Lampard to create funds for the switch back. Any suggestions for a budget mid?

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Gareth Barry should do you good.

    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Okocha could haul against Middlesbrough

    3. Make Arrows Green Again
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Have a look at Stewart Downing of Middlesbrough. One of the cheapest midfielders in the game and he's having a lot of shots. Should be a useful enabler to free up funds.

    4. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Morten Gamst Pedersen on all set pieces and likes a shot.

    5. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If only we where playing now with those players....

  27. akhilrajau
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Areola (Turner)
    senesi,Branthwaite,Gabriel, [Renguilon, Gusto]
    KDB, Foden, Saka, Palmer [Hee Chan]
    Haland, Watkins, Solanke

    FT:O, BANK:2.9m

    Any hit is good?

    A. KDB -> Salah
    B. KDB -> Son
    C. Turner -> Neto / Kaminski
    D. No Hit

