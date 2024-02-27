249
  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hatrick hello

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      KDA x3A as well

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      56 mins ago

      KDB three assists too …

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      TC GLORY!!! THANK YOU!!!

      oh

      wait

  2. Baps hunter
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Blackburn plays better than most expected.

  3. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    That's right Haaland get it out of your system now.

  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Save something for united Robot. KDB, you can have the weekend off though

  5. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Clarke G

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      CS gone

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Barkley A

      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • 12 Years
        53 mins ago

        Standard

  6. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Lovely strike from Clarke

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Top binns

  7. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Postage stamp goal
    Top right corner !

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Senesi loves yellow

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Do they count? Can't remember if they've changed that?

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Either way not looking good for the dgw

  9. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    What happens if FA cup game is even after 90?

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Btw great to see James Justin back on grass.

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Rematch, no?

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Can't remember, don't know how to Google at this point of the day. Rematches are harsh.

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          In rounds up to and including the fourth round proper, fixtures resulting in a draw (after normal time) go to a replay, played at the venue of the away team, at a later date; if that replay is still tied, the winner is settled by a period of extra time, and if still necessary, a penalty shootout.

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Luton wide open again

  11. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Uh oh. Went early on the Solanke transfer..

    Have to fear the worst with him not even made the trip to the stadium… in an important cup tie where Bournemouth look clueless without him.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just being rested isn't he? Bournemouth aren't winning the FA Cup, more important things to worry about.

      1. Etihader
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Are they winning PL? Players are rested on the bench. Not even attending the match at home is never a good sign.

        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          He apparently is at the match, just on the stands

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Every place in PL = cash.

