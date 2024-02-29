7
  1. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pickford
    Gabriel | Reguilon | Van Hecke
    Salah | Saka | Richarlison | Son
    Haaland | Watkins | Solanke

    Dubravka | Palmer | Doughty | Baldock

    With 0ITB and FT used what will be your strategy? Can do without FH in 29?

    1. The Movement
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yea you can get to 29
      without a chip quite easily, is Salah and Solanke fit?

  2. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Are there any changes that you would make to this WC team

    Areola Leno

    Senescing Saliba Doughty Romero Moreno

    Son Bowen Maddison Saka Barkley

    Watkins Haaland Morris

    0.5 ITB

    4 28 DGWers
    10 29 BGWers (11 with 1 FT)
    34 FH

    Any ideas would be welcomed

  3. The Movement
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    My Team is looking pretty strong across the board. I am not playing a chip in 29.

    Who is the better option this week?

    A) Son
    B) Palmer

    1. Lucky Z
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      A of course

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A all day

  4. Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on Conor Bradley? He’s looked so good every time I’ve watched him play & Trent is out till the end of March. Nice differential?

