Now that the Blank Gameweek 29 schedule has been finalised, Frisking the Fixtures returns to take a look at the teams and players with attractive medium-term fixture runs from Gameweek 27.

We’re back to our usual six-Gameweek window, which takes us up to Gameweek 32.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

We’re going to take two routes with these recommendations: some fixture runs that include Blank Gameweek 29 and some that don’t, for those managers intending to Free Hit.

INCLUDING BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

LUTON TOWN

While over half the teams feature just once over Gameweeks 28 and 29, Luton play three times.

A few successive defeats have curtailed momentum slightly but Rob Edwards’ side has only failed to score on four occasions this season.

Cheap forwards Elijah Adebayo (£4.9m) and Carlton Morris (£5.1m) have 16 goals between them, it’s simply about identifying which one is fit and leading the line.

Of course, their most popular candidate is wing-back Alfie Doughty (£4.6m). He’d not be selected for defensive purposes – the Hatters have conceded 13 in their last four, not including Tuesday’s 6-2 cup defeat to Manchester City – but for his attacking threat.

Doughty recently had a six-game streak of returns and, since Gameweek 15, is the leading defender for goal involvements (seven) and penalty area touches (35).

Add this to his season-leading accumulation of crosses (217) amongst all positions, the 24-year-old’s ownership is set to increase further.

A quick line on the rejuvenated Ross Barkley (£5.0m) too. He’s blanked in his latest three outings but they’ve still seen nine chances created and three shots inside the box.