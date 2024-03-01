239
Rate My Team March 1

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

239 Comments
Share

With Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Who played the most minutes over the March international break?

239 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Are there any quotes on adebayo? I will hold on to him if likely to be available next week. If not, I could get isak or toney

    Open Controls
  2. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Play
    A) Senesi
    B) Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who to start?

    A....taylor v Bournemouth

    B....reguilon v Chelsea

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Nickyboy
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’d probably do B, if it was my team, but marginal

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best Richi replacement:
    A) Palmer
    B) Maddison
    C) Martinelli
    D) Havertz
    E) Odegaard

    F) Or -4 for Richi and Gordon to Palmer and Son...?
    I'm going to free hit in 29 and wild card when ever I need to after that so doesn't have to be a long term pick.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.