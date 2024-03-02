Gameweek 27 gets underway with six matches at 3pm GMT:

Injury-hit Liverpool are among the teams in action but the Reds do welcome back some of their walking wounded today.

Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Andrew Robertson all return to the squad from midweek, although only Robertson of that lot starts.

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes in all to the side that started the 3-0 FA Cup win over Southampton. Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz come back in after midweek breathers.

Youngster Bobby Clark also gets his first Premier League start.

Divock Origi starts up front for Nottingham Forest against his former employers, replacing the benched Taiwo Awoniyi.

One of Ange Postecoglou’s three changes is enforced thanks to the injury picked up by Richarlison. Timo Werner comes in for him.

Rodrigo Bentancur and the fit-again Destiny Udogie also oust Pape Matar Sarr and Ben Davies from the starting XI.

The only change from Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner sees Eberechi Eze return from injury. Odsonne Edouard makes way.

Roberto De Zerbi promised rotation and he has delivered, even benching Pascal Gross.

There are seven alterations in all from the midweek clash at Molineux, with Jakub Moder, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Simon Adingra and Ansu Fati dropping to the bench and Cameron Peupion missing out altogether.

Evan Ferguson, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana and Carlos Baleba all get recalls.

All of that means that Pervis Estupinan starts for the Seagulls, having also done so against Wolves on Wednesday.

Hosts Fulham, by contrast, are unchanged from Gameweek 26.

There’s one change to the Newcastle United XI from Tuesday night: Sven Botman in for Jamaal Lascelles.

Wolves’ two alterations from last weekend see the sidelined Hwang Hee-chan and Joao Gomes replaced by Jeanricner Bellegarde and Tommy Doyle.

Chelsea welcome back regulars Djordje Petrovic, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher after their rests against Leeds United.

Robert Sanchez, Alfie Gilchrist, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke drop to the bench.

As for Brentford, Nathan Collins, Yoane Wissa, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev come in for Neal Maupay, Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter and the injured Ben Mee.

Sean Dyche makes two changes from the Everton team which drew with Brighton last time out.

Amadou Onana is in for the injured Idrissa Gueye, while Beto gets the nod over the benched Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

West Ham United are unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Zanka, Reguilon, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Roerslev, Wissa, Toney.

Substitutes: Strakosha, Maupay, Jensen, Ghoddos, Lewis Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk, Kim Ji-Soo.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Chilwell, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson.

Substitutes: Sanchez, Cucurella, Silva, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Casadei, Gilchrist, Tauriainen.

Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto.

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Young, Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Bowen.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Antonio, Phillips, Ings, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Mubama.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Castagne, Lukic, Reed, Iwobi, Pereira, Wilson, Muniz.

Substitutes: Rodak, Tete, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ballo-Toure, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Willian.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Van Hecke, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Lamptey, Lallana, Baleba, Enciso, Estupinan, Ferguson.

Substitutes: Verbruggen, Igor, Gross, Moder, Welbeck, Barco, Adingra, Fati, Buonanotte.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Substitutes: Karius, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Miley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, M Lemina, Doyle, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Neto, Bellegarde.

Substitutes: Bentley, Doherty, S Bueno, Traore, N Lemina, H Bueno, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, N Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Dominguez, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Origi.

Substitutes: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Felipe, Niakhate, Danilo, Ribeiro, Gardner.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gomez, Clark, Mac Allister, Elliott, Diaz, Gakpo.

Substitutes: Adrian, Endo, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Tsimikas, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Quansah.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Royal, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison, Son, Werner, Kulusevski.

Substitutes: Austin, Skipp, Højbjerg, Dragusin, Lo Celso, Johnson, Sarr, Davies, Scarlett.

Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Ayew, Eze, Mateta.

Substitutes: Henderson, Tomkins, Franca, Clyne, Hughes, Edouard, Ahamada, Plange, Ozoh.

