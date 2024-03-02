1046
  MikeS
    9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who scores more

    1. Alvarez, kdb and walker

    Vs

    2. Halaand, odegaard, foden

    fantasist
      13 Years
      3 mins ago

      2

  BobbyDoesNotLook
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can we add one more bps for Darwin?

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      8 mins ago

      You could add 33 minutes too.

  Powers106
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Liverpool win is disgraceful to EPL, probably would have run it to 20 added minutes waiting for them to score

    FISSH
      11 Years
      11 mins ago

      yea its all fixed isnt it?

      Freshy
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        3 mins ago

        I was beginning to think so when Danns was tackled in the box on that corner

    LarryDuff
      8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Did you watch the match? Forrest were wasting a lot of time

      Powers106
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Watched the entire boring game, most boringnest game ever and way too much added time, of course the game could still be going if Liverpool hadn’t scored yet

    Boss Hogg
      14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do you want to buy some magic beans?

      And while you make your mind up, have you heard the thing about 5G, COVID, and 15 minute Marxist cities?

      Now, about those beans…?

    Freshy
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Might of had something to do with Dominguez going cripple to get off the pitch

    Bleh
      7 Years
      just now

      Do you know what a minimum of 8 mins added time means?

    Zalk
      12 Years
      just now

      I mean, Forrest just had to clear the ball and not dribble in the box.

  lilmessipran
    11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Areola and Darwin on the bench, should have bench boosted with these duds

  Better Call Raul
    4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Konate goes down when forest are attacking, ref blows for head injury. Konate gets up, play restarts but Konate stays on and the ball isnt turned back over to Forest. Liverpool go down the other end and score 40 seconds after the 8 mins are played - presumably in the time that was added for Konates fake injury

    FISSH
      11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks Konate

    LarryDuff
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      200 IQ play from Konate

    KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      3 Years
      4 mins ago

      no chance it would happen the other way round

  More Cowbell
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anyone got the provisional baps?

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Trippier 3

      TorresMagic™
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not bps

        UNCLE TONEY
          7 Years
          just now

          I’d take 3 points let alone 3 BPS

    romperstomper
      14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gross 3

      UNCLE TONEY
        7 Years
        just now

        Madness

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      6 mins ago

      https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/live/

      More Cowbell
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Dayum Dubravka and Palmer denied

  UNCLE TONEY
    7 Years
    10 mins ago

    #FPLBringInPartialCleanSheetPointsJusticeForKieranTrippierOwners

    Get it trending

    Ginkapo FPL
      12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gotta be snappier

      Try again

      UNCLE TONEY
        7 Years
        6 mins ago

        #FPLPartialCleaniePointsEssential

        EL TANO
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          just now

          I like the first one

  Silecro
    6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kelleher max bonus pts, nice

  romperstomper
    14 Years
    9 mins ago

    6 point swing between dubvraka at home vs areola away today

    What the what

    Utopsis
      4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Happens. Right decision to play Dubravka

      Sailboats
        8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Newcastle has 0 CS in the last 9 games

        Utopsis
          4 Years
          2 mins ago

          And West Ham 0 in 7 now. Pick your poison

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Check the swing between Flekken and Areola!

    More Cowbell
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      3 mins ago

      So brutal

  g40steve
    5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Leicester choking, 12 point gap cut to 3 sweet

  Captain Berbarossa - arrrrr…
    13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Areola and Schar you legends!

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    7 Years
    8 mins ago

    28 from 5 players. On WC. Decent I think till now. That Eze FK hurt though.

  g40steve
    5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Saved BB last min 14 points so,so

    g40steve
      5 Years
      7 mins ago

      16 with bonus

    Sgt. Schultz
      7 Years
      6 mins ago

      name ur bench

      UNCLE TONEY
        7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Areola virtually got me that alone, plus Reguilon

      g40steve
        5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Linked,

        Flekken, Palmer, Burn, Van Heke

        Sgt. Schultz
          7 Years
          just now

          tough luck mate

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      5 mins ago

      That’s what my bench gets every week, except the week I boosted of course

      g40steve
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Twice before thought about it & didn’t 25 & 22 🙁

  fedolefan
    9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Toney has been a diabolical pick. Blanking away every week

    THFC4LIFE
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keeping for 29 then selling on WC

    g40steve
      5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Solanke plays & runs wild that’s justice 😉

  tiger
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    6 mins ago

    I have Areola (13pts) and Pickford (0pts)

    I played Pickford 🙁

    g40steve
      5 Years
      5 mins ago

      FPL at its finest

      tiger
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sure is...couldn't decide, I went with the home keeper 🙁

        UNCLE TONEY
          7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don’t sweat, would have been the other way round had you switched

          #FPLButterflyEffectAndAllThat

          tiger
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            1 min ago

            true!

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cant legislate for a pen save tbh. Thats the real damage

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      3 mins ago

      West Ham had more chance of a CS.

  Top Lad Dakes.
    7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Desperately need Solanke to come on for a cameo only tomorrow.

    ML rival has Schar first sub…

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d worry more about Solanke beating Schar’s score

  rokonto
    8 Years
    5 mins ago

    What is the Trippier injury?

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hopefully just a knock and back to his 12 pointers next week.

  Scalper
    7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why didn’t they deduct Areola 1 point for conceding 3 goals?

    Yes I benched him lol

    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doesn't play for Everton.

      Scalper
        7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’m dumb forgive me

    UNCLE TONEY
      7 Years
      3 mins ago

      He conceded 1

      Scalper
        7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Meth > Math

    TheBiffas
      3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lmao

    Boss Hogg
      14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I can think of 2 reasons off the top of my head.

    KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      because he conceded 1

  EffPeeEll
    3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Robbo ffs - hangs head

  EL TANO
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bye bye Toney
    See you in my FH squad for GW29

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I Wissa you do better

  21. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hatty and a helper for Super Paul Mullin

  22. Rodney
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mocked for suggesting Areola save points.....3 save points one of which was a pen 😉

  23. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who to sell for Doughty?

    A. Ake (liv)
    B. Estupinan (NFO)

    1. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

